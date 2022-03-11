 Skip to content
(Twitter)   That's some fine police work there Lou   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Lucky the suspect wasn't in a shooting mood.  He could have easily taken out several of these guys.  Especially at the end.  Wow, way to not be observant, guys!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
OldRod: Lucky the suspect wasn't in a shooting mood.  He could have easily taken out several of these guys.  Especially at the end.  Wow, way to not be observant, guys!


But a black kid running away from them...
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
Someone needs to re-dub this with the Benny Hill theme.

The Benny Hill theme makes anything that much funnier.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
Thoreny: Someone needs to re-dub this with the Benny Hill theme.

The Benny Hill theme makes anything that much funnier.


Also the very first thing I thought of when I saw this video was the Los Santos Police Department in GTA V.

/I wish Fark had an edit button
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Thoreny: Thoreny: Someone needs to re-dub this with the Benny Hill theme.

The Benny Hill theme makes anything that much funnier.

Also the very first thing I thought of when I saw this video was the Los Santos Police Department in GTA V.

/I wish Fark had an edit button


If the LAPD could just magically spawn in able to see the perp like the LSPD does half the damn time, crime would drop significantly.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I like the Officer at the end who points "HEY THERE HE IS!"
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
Thoreny: Someone needs to re-dub this with the Benny Hill theme.

The Benny Hill theme makes anything that much funnier.


Here you go!

https://twitter.com/JM539581/status/1502322583965949954
 
WastrelWay
They look like a bunch of cloned stormtroopers.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
Wife used to watch a show called "I Almost Got Away With It" and it has a guy who's either still in prison or just got out watching a video of them being chased/found/etc.

They always do a reenactment of what the guy was doing while he's describing and watching the video (typically helicopter/dash cam/etc.). They'll have the actor hiding in most hilarious/obvious places. Like there'll be curtains and he'll run to hide behind them and you can see his bulging shape and shoes sticking out underneath. Or a random ladder with a sheet over it and he hides under that. Three bales of hay and he's hiding between them. And the cops always just walk right by. Like if they turned 10 degrees and kept their eyes open, the cop would see them. It's always hilarious.
 
nytmare
Weird how all the officers flow the same direction like a murmuration instead of spread out and contain the zone.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Thoreny: Someone needs to re-dub this with the Benny Hill theme.

The Benny Hill theme makes anything that much funnier.


Benny Hill + Land Mines = LOL
Youtube KsqxGQ6XxBM
 
MythDragon
Hiding from the SWAT police
Youtube aWzJz3rGR6E
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
Ready or not, here we come!
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
SplittingAces: Thoreny: Someone needs to re-dub this with the Benny Hill theme.

The Benny Hill theme makes anything that much funnier.

Here you go!

https://twitter.com/JM539581/status/1502322583965949954


It's close. But you can still hear the voices over the song and it kinda ruins it.
 
kmgenesis23
nytmare: Weird how all the officers flow the same direction like a murmuration instead of spread out and contain the zone.


Something something bird brained?
 
eagles95
SplittingAces: Thoreny: Someone needs to re-dub this with the Benny Hill theme.

The Benny Hill theme makes anything that much funnier.

Here you go!

https://twitter.com/JM539581/status/1502322583965949954


Legit LOL'd
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark]
Heli probably saved that dude's life.
 
Ed Willy
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Stills of the suspect being arrested. (Courtesy: LAPD body camera)
 
Intrepid00
Wow, suspect probably thought he won the run away from the cops lottery.
 
minnkat
They're filming new episodes of Keystone Cops? Cool!
 
