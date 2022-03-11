 Skip to content
(Insider)   A 28-year-old man suffered a brain clot, and left him with the ability to only say the words "yes," "no," and "fark." Which, to be fair, is about all you need to say when you're on the Politics tab   (insider.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called a stroke
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude just can't catch a break.  Hope he gets better ......
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, fark yes.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both sides of my family have had strokes in their older years. This is one of the reasons why I'm super extra careful to not get COVID, which does a real nasty tapdance on your cardiovascular system.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It's called a stroke


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cosmiquemuffin: Both sides of my family have had strokes in their older years. This is one of the reasons why I'm super extra careful to not get COVID, which does a real nasty tapdance on your cardiovascular system.


My wife divorced her ex after a stroke.  Turned him into a sex addict.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat"  Link
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read about this guy back in high school...

jamescumminsbookseller.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It's called a stroke


No no...that is a blood clot. This is a brain clot.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: No, fark yes.


No Fark?  Yes!

/Works on contingency.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like the setup to an old joke.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wwe.comView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty common word these days, who gives a....
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.  Fark no.  Yes?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poppaskwat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's doing better than that damned "No" dog on the Gumby cartoons.
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: cosmiquemuffin: Both sides of my family have had strokes in their older years. This is one of the reasons why I'm super extra careful to not get COVID, which does a real nasty tapdance on your cardiovascular system.

My wife divorced her ex after a stroke.  Turned him into a sex addict.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I had a TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and my language center (which is on the left side of the brain) took a big hit.  To start with if I wanted something if I tried to talk I couldn't get the words to start.  If I said I would like a FARK of water then it worked fine.

It seems if a person has learned how to swear it is saved on the right side of the brain.  Hence I was able to communicate that way.  

The old ad "From you, I learned it from you" is kinda how I learned to swear.  I would watch my brother and by the time I was 5 I was fluid in the language of potty mouth.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FATHER JACK SWEARING/CURSING AND MORE ✔
Youtube 68YmGO3tn70
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn, three storkes? Usually takes me double digits.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/68YmGO3tn70]


Was waiting for Father Jack
 
scuzzbot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/68YmGO3tn70]


Came for a Father Jack reference, leaving happy.

"That would be an ecumenical matter" -hahahah
 
minnkat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Years ago I did some work for a guy who had had a stroke. His vocabulary after the stoke was pretty much limited to "yes", "no", and "like y'know". Conversations with him were like playing charades, with me guessing at what he was trying to get across as he worked his way through "yes" "no" and "like y'know" repeatedly. Everything eventually got figured out but those were some long, difficult conversations.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

poppaskwat: [Fark user image 365x273]


How was this not the boobies?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It's called a stroke


No, that's what you do in your bunk.
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: This sounds like the setup to an old joke.


That's true. You're absolutely right.
 
