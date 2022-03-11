 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKRN Nashville)   Not that the question comes up very often, but in case it does the answer is no: You should not fark with a camel   (wkrn.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Police, OBION COUNTY, Constable, Obion County Sheriff's Office, Attack, Tennessee, camel attack, Sheriff  
•       •       •

270 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2022 at 4:35 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will be more careful around those mean bastards from now on. When you love animals, sometimes one is not as cautious as one should be.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you just fark with the toe?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, even petting zoos are terrifying now

Is it still acceptable to just hide in my house, watch the world on TV, have the food left at the front door?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But you fark ONE camel!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The two victims were identified Bobby Matheny, 42, of Ridgely, TN and Tommy Gunn, 67, of Obion,

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why are camels called ships of the desert?
 
King Something
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
SANDY MARTON - Camel By Camel (Vocal Mix) 1985
Youtube yvsR-xciOTg
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That ginger fella gets arounds.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

grokca: What if you just fark with the toe?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That camel was going hard from Humpday
 
KB202
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Since the camels were captive, I'm thinking it was less an "attack" and more of a self-defense, or possibly a reaction and escape.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jim32rr: grokca: What if you just fark with the toe?

[Fark user image 425x527]


In other words, it will still kill you
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.