(MSN)   Russians attempt to jam NATO radar. No word on if it was raspberry or strawberry   (msn.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Strawberry. Only Lone Starr would dare give them the raspberry.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


could not resist the pun
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"tried"
I'm just going to assume this is a common result with the Russians.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, no, it totally worked and they should only do that. Our intelligence services can't see anything they're doing because of the jamming, so obviously they should do that and only that, plus move all their tanks out while NATO can't see them, especially any they have been hiding in reserve.

/Think they'll buy it?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. Vlad is giving us details on his ELINT capabilities and we didn't even have to provoke him.
/Former ELINT guy
//VQ 2
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: "tried"
I'm just going to assume this is a common result with the Russians.


Vlad just unzipped his drawers and showed us what he's got...and now we have all the time we need to burn thru his electronics.....
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they go full boysenberry
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LONESTAR!!!!!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously raspberry.- Rasputin.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do, or do not. There is no try.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given Putin's propaganda, these guys should be beaming radio and TV into the region:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/193rd_Special_Operations_Wing
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, on Russian military radio...

UVB-76 Jamming Russian Military Radio Anonymous/ Guy Fawkes
Youtube kXRyGXPdxak
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Belarus and Russia use the same Soviet-era MiG-29s, they said, so it is difficult to say in real time who is actually operating them. Ukrainian pilots also use the MiG-29s, they noted, so it is similarly unclear how contested Ukraine's airspace has become.

When it is all over it shall be noted that the Mig-29 was most successful and most unsuccessful aircraft used in the entire war.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the difference between jam and jelly?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians have also taken to trying to jam the NATO plane's radar, an annoying but inevitable occurrence given how visible the giant spy plane is.

That's good.  The more they try, the better NATO is going to be at overcoming it.  I guarantee our computers can crunch the numbers faster than theirs.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ko_kyi: What's the difference between jam and jelly?


Jam = chunky jelly
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably lingonberry, imported from Sweden....
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's the Russian Ethel Merman?
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, I wonder how the Ukraninans know where to point their MANPADS...
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure it wasn't raspberry or strawberry

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NATO surveillance plane is capable of more than just intelligence-gathering, though, and can call in tactical operations if needed. For Thursday's mission, for example, the plane was controlling fighter aircraft on the Polish-Belarusian border "in case there is a threat to NATO territory," Guillaume said. [Emphasis mine]

Careful with that jargon, Eugene.

Controlling means one thing in aviation, but can easily be misconstrued (or intentionally distorted) into meaning they are active combatants.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jelly jam:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't this be considered an attack on NATO? Confused on what we actually consider response worthy with the whole election attack, Brexit, UK assassinations, previous invasions, etc.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: ko_kyi: What's the difference between jam and jelly?

Jam = chunky jelly


That's not the punchline to that joke.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
raspberry is the lord of jams
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Russians have also taken to trying to jam the NATO plane's radar, an annoying but inevitable occurrence given how visible the giant spy plane is.

That's good.  The more they try, the better NATO is going to be at overcoming it.  I guarantee our computers can crunch the numbers faster than theirs.


How do we know they tried?  Do you leave .... evidence, or some virtual fingerprint behind when you try that?
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ko_kyi: What's the difference between jam and jelly?


Jelly is fake jam. So the correct headline would be the Russians attempted to jelly NATO radar.

As opposed to Korean Radar.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: Wouldn't this be considered an attack on NATO? Confused on what we actually consider response worthy with the whole election attack, Brexit, UK assassinations, previous invasions, etc.


Nah. Typically, the problem is getting the Russians to turn their electronics on so we can get a look at them. We tried hard to provoke the Russians without actually getting them to fire at us, just so we could record their ELINT capabilities.
And now Vlad just....handed it to us. On a platter.
They'll have an effective countermeasure within 48 to 72 hours.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: [Fark user image 227x222]


That star is slightly similar to the Ukrainian map.  I doubt its where you were going though, just wanted to point that out.
cdn2.vectorstock.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Rapmaster2000: The Russians have also taken to trying to jam the NATO plane's radar, an annoying but inevitable occurrence given how visible the giant spy plane is.

That's good.  The more they try, the better NATO is going to be at overcoming it.  I guarantee our computers can crunch the numbers faster than theirs.

How do we know they tried?  Do you leave .... evidence, or some virtual fingerprint behind when you try that?


Yes.
No I can't explain more.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palelizard: SomeAmerican: ko_kyi: What's the difference between jam and jelly?

Jam = chunky jelly

That's not the punchline to that joke.


something about not being able to jelly naughty bits and subby's Mom.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: raerae1980: Rapmaster2000: The Russians have also taken to trying to jam the NATO plane's radar, an annoying but inevitable occurrence given how visible the giant spy plane is.

That's good.  The more they try, the better NATO is going to be at overcoming it.  I guarantee our computers can crunch the numbers faster than theirs.

How do we know they tried?  Do you leave .... evidence, or some virtual fingerprint behind when you try that?

Yes.
No I can't explain more.


Oh?  Okay 🤔
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly Wabbitski. Just because you still use 1990s technology, doesn't mean we still do. Jam away, Ivan.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roller Derby - Jammer Tricks with Miracle Whips: The Hexagon drill
Youtube 4ty8anV6D04
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Russians have also taken to trying to jam the NATO plane's radar, an annoying but inevitable occurrence given how visible the giant spy plane is.

That's good.  The more they try, the better NATO is going to be at overcoming it.  I guarantee our computers can crunch the numbers faster than theirs.


Russia has been hosing us down with EW over Northern Europe, the Med, and Syria for years now. We've got a pretty good handle on things.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/15194/russia-jammed-phones-and-gps-in-northern-europe-during-massive-military-drills

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/39872/russia-is-jamming-royal-air-force-transport-aircraft-flying-out-of-cyprus-reports

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/20034/the-russians-are-jamming-us-drones-in-syria-because-they-have-every-reason-to-be

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/20404/american-general-says-adversaries-are-jamming-ac-130-gunships-in-syria
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they lost the bleeps, the sweeps, and the creeps?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Weaver95: raerae1980: Rapmaster2000: The Russians have also taken to trying to jam the NATO plane's radar, an annoying but inevitable occurrence given how visible the giant spy plane is.

That's good.  The more they try, the better NATO is going to be at overcoming it.  I guarantee our computers can crunch the numbers faster than theirs.

How do we know they tried?  Do you leave .... evidence, or some virtual fingerprint behind when you try that?

Yes.
No I can't explain more.

Oh?  Okay 🤔


A spectral fingerprint most likely.  Though there are other characteristics that can be used as evidence.

/rf engineer
//but not radar
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bughunter: raerae1980: Weaver95: raerae1980: Rapmaster2000: The Russians have also taken to trying to jam the NATO plane's radar, an annoying but inevitable occurrence given how visible the giant spy plane is.

That's good.  The more they try, the better NATO is going to be at overcoming it.  I guarantee our computers can crunch the numbers faster than theirs.

How do we know they tried?  Do you leave .... evidence, or some virtual fingerprint behind when you try that?

Yes.
No I can't explain more.

Oh?  Okay 🤔

A spectral fingerprint most likely.  Though there are other characteristics that can be used as evidence.

/rf engineer
//but not radar


Let's just say that a certain type of aircraft has been in the area now for a while and listening very carefully to certain frequencies.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living: Have they lost the bleeps, the sweeps, and the creeps?


Yes, yes and yes. Also I hear that Putin is surrounded by Assholes.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

palelizard: SomeAmerican: ko_kyi: What's the difference between jam and jelly?

Jam = chunky jelly

That's not the punchline to that joke.


I put it on a tee and everything
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living: Have they lost the bleeps, the sweeps, and the creeps?

Yes, yes and yes. Also I hear that Putin is surrounded by Assholes.


Seems to explain Putin's military tactics so far.  "Keep firing, Assholes!"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bughunter: raerae1980: Weaver95: raerae1980: Rapmaster2000: The Russians have also taken to trying to jam the NATO plane's radar, an annoying but inevitable occurrence given how visible the giant spy plane is.

That's good.  The more they try, the better NATO is going to be at overcoming it.  I guarantee our computers can crunch the numbers faster than theirs.

How do we know they tried?  Do you leave .... evidence, or some virtual fingerprint behind when you try that?

Yes.
No I can't explain more.

Oh?  Okay 🤔

A spectral fingerprint most likely.  Though there are other characteristics that can be used as evidence.

/rf engineer
//but not radar


I passed a 300 level RF course.  RF is still like magic to me.  I don't even know what those antenna guys do.
 
sooprd8ve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Cool. Vlad is giving us details on his ELINT capabilities and we didn't even have to provoke him.
/Former ELINT guy
//VQ 2


The world just got a little bit smaller heh.  I served three years (92-95) at AIMD Rota Spain, supporting VQ-2.  Best years of my life so far!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sooprd8ve: Weaver95: Cool. Vlad is giving us details on his ELINT capabilities and we didn't even have to provoke him.
/Former ELINT guy
//VQ 2

The world just got a little bit smaller heh.  I served three years (92-95) at AIMD Rota Spain, supporting VQ-2.  Best years of my life so far!


I sometimes miss seeing an EA-3B in action.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No we've got the Swedes involved now subby:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Rapmaster2000: The Russians have also taken to trying to jam the NATO plane's radar, an annoying but inevitable occurrence given how visible the giant spy plane is.

That's good.  The more they try, the better NATO is going to be at overcoming it.  I guarantee our computers can crunch the numbers faster than theirs.

How do we know they tried?  Do you leave .... evidence, or some virtual fingerprint behind when you try that?


(all of this is grossly simplified)

A basic radar system - like what was used from WW2 through the late 60s/early 70s and is still used in commercial applications - sends out a signal at some frequency, the signal hits something and returns to the transmitter plus or minus some doppler shift.  Using the time it takes to return and the doppler shift, you can then calculate the distance and speed of the target relative to the transmitter.

The obvious way to jam a basic system like that would be to just pump out a bunch of noise at and around whatever frequency it is using, making it difficult to detect the return signal.  This is effective, but also makes you a target since all of that noise is just a giant sign saying "shoot here" (which, to be fair, is also true of the radar station).  The more sophisticated way to jam that sort of basic system is to generate signals that look like a legitimate return but are instead designed to falsify speed and position.

Anyways, as signal processing technology took off, lots of stuff happened - coded signals, phased arrays, separating transmitters and receivers, frequency hopping - all of which makes the sophisticated jamming much more complicated.  Like, if you're hopping around to different frequencies, the jammer would need to be on top of that to generate a seemingly legitimate return and if the ELINT folks can see how the Russians are trying to follow the frequency hopping, they can modify how the hopping happens.

Generating a farkton of EM noise across the spectrum still defeats everything, but the more spectrum you have to cover, the more you're a screaming target.
 
