Advisor to Ukraine's President Zelensky says the 'paranoid' Putin invaded Ukraine because he started yelling at clouds the US sent over
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he means "want Russia to come out of an insular and increasingly repressive kleptocracy and join modern nations in the 21st century" then yeah, we totes want to 'destroy Russia.'
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Putin afraid of the US doing in Russia doing what Russia did to the US in 2016, only with liberals instead of conservatives.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: If he means "want Russia to come out of an insular and increasingly repressive kleptocracy and join modern nations in the 21st century" then yeah, we totes want to 'destroy Russia.'


So, the same way progressives want to 'destroy America'?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Time is running out for ... what? To be one of the most hated figures in history?
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Contrails make you stupid, but not like you think.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
great, now I need to secure my belt-onions.
 
mononymous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Die Mad, Putin, you salty biatch muderer.
 
mononymous
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
murderer.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let's say Russia succeeds in knocking of Zelensky and puts their own puppet in charge of Ukraine.  Given the Ukranian sentiment and Russian military strength over the last two weeks, how long do we realistically expect that puppet Russian-backed President to survive before some Ukranian sniper takes him out?  A month?  Maybe two?  What dumbass would sign on for that job, knowing that they'll be taking a Mossberg round between the eyes by the Vernal Equinox?  And the guy after that?  I'd expect that Putin doesn't exactly have a bunch of toadies champing at the bit to be His Guy In Ukraine.
 
Potato Puti
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Let's say Russia succeeds in knocking of Zelensky and puts their own puppet in charge of Ukraine.  Given the Ukranian sentiment and Russian military strength over the last two weeks, how long do we realistically expect that puppet Russian-backed President to survive before some Ukranian sniper takes him out?  A month?  Maybe two?  What dumbass would sign on for that job, knowing that they'll be taking a Mossberg round between the eyes by the Vernal Equinox?  And the guy after that?  I'd expect that Putin doesn't exactly have a bunch of toadies champing at the bit to be His Guy In Ukraine.


He plans to annex Ukraine, not make a puppet state.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm starting to suspect that this Mr. Putin is a bit unhinged.
 
