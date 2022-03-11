 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Crooks & Liars)   Putin's advisers more likely to kill him than to criticize him. Subby suggests new Russian proverb:"A knife in the back is the sincerest form of feedback"   (crooksandliars.com) divider line
20
    More: Awkward, Russia, Nuclear weapon, World War II, Andrei Kozyrev, Nuclear proliferation, Russian foreign minister, Lists of nuclear disasters and radioactive incidents, Ukraine  
•       •       •

225 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2022 at 3:05 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask not for whom the elevator shaft bullets smolder, they smoke for thee.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what's the hold up? Get on with it. Everybody's waiting.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was possible to get close enough to off him, he'd be croaked a long time ago.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Id like to be a fly on the wall when it happens.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Et tu, Brute?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's one thing about a knife in the back....you know the feedback is honest.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Rather than say something bad, I'll just let Blasty McBlasty speak for me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Et tu, Brute?


Is March 15th going to be a red letter day?

/lets hope so
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There are things that only a bullet to the base of the brain can say
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"That's Russian tradition," former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev said.

Two, there are always are.
A master and an apprentice.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He who lives by the polonium tea dies by the polonium tea
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They are waiting for March 15. They really like Shakespeare.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why not?

images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size

Worked for Donnie
 
IlGreven
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Well, what's the hold up? Get on with it. Everybody's waiting.


"This Will Be the End of Putin", Says Increasingly Nervous Man For Seventh Time This Week
 
funzyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The world will be a better place when it happens
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Teamwork makes the dream work.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mugato: If it was possible to get close enough to off him, he'd be croaked a long time ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.