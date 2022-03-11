 Skip to content
(Axios)   Texas Supreme Court tells women to cross state lines for abortion services   (axios.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas is about to have a very horrible infant mortality rate.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women already are fleeing Texas for necessary health care.
 
tnpir
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Goddammitsomuch.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like a problem with an easy solution: follow Missouri's lead and sign into law a parallel rule which permits people to sue those who help pregnant women get abortions outside of the state of Texas.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just wait until they ban pregnant women from public transportation.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that state officials do not have the ability to enforce the state's six-week abortion ban, effectively ending providers' case challenging the law.
Driving the news: Because the law was written so private citizens could enforce it, the court wrote, "Texas law does not grant the state-agency executives named as defendants in this case any authority to enforce the Act's requirements, either directly or indirectly."

Am I missing something because this reads as if the law was found unenforceable?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I know it sounds counterintuitive, but when the weird gross catholics on the supreme court kill abortion rights forever, the GOP is going to make massive electoral gains.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wealthy Chinese should start adopting unwanted Texas babies.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Texas is about to have a very horrible infant mortality rate.


Not to mention, a horrible adult pregnant female mortality rate.
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that state officials do not have the ability to enforce the state's six-week abortion ban, effectively ending providers' case challenging the law.
Driving the news: Because the law was written so private citizens could enforce it, the court wrote, "Texas law does not grant the state-agency executives named as defendants in this case any authority to enforce the Act's requirements, either directly or indirectly."

Am I missing something because this reads as if the law was found unenforceable?


Not a law talking guy but reads to me like they're saying women/providers would have to counter sue the individual who sued them, not the state, even though it's the state law that empowers individuals to sue over abortions.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Sounds like a problem with an easy solution: follow Missouri's lead and sign into law a parallel rule which permits people to sue those who help pregnant women get abortions outside of the state of Texas.


Yep. There's really only one option going forward - use this new mechanism against them with aggressive ferocity. Attack every one of their shibboleths.

Gun rights, fossil fuels, everything. Make it applicable to corporations too, when we do it.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess that's better than Missouri, who wants to make it illegal to get an abortion in and out of state.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that state officials do not have the ability to enforce the state's six-week abortion ban, effectively ending providers' case challenging the law.
Driving the news: Because the law was written so private citizens could enforce it, the court wrote, "Texas law does not grant the state-agency executives named as defendants in this case any authority to enforce the Act's requirements, either directly or indirectly."

Am I missing something because this reads as if the law was found unenforceable?


The law is totally enforceable... private citizens can still sue.  Since the State doesn't enforce the law, the State can't be sued to end it.

FTFA:

The state argued that they were immune to the lawsuit because the Texas law does not grant them authority to enforce it.
The appeals court transferred the challengeto the state's supreme court, asking it to answer the question on whether the state officials named as defendants in the case, including the attorney general and those tasked with doctor licensing, could take action against those who violate the ban.
The Texas Supreme Court's decision means abortion providers cannot sue state officials in order to challenge the law.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Keep voting Republican.
Or just don't vote at all.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I know it sounds counterintuitive, but when the weird gross catholics on the supreme court kill abortion rights forever, the GOP is going to make massive electoral gains.


I'm hoping that the GOP loses voters to not bother going to vote anymore, because of the one issue voter only cares about stopping Abortions and nothing else. But I am afraid that the GOP already realizes that and that's why they are pushing to commit to voting suppression.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can't we like sanction Texas or something?

Cut them off from Federal highway & transportation funds. Infrastructure funds. ICE & CBP funds and protection. Internet connectivity. Aircraft no fly zones.

Just punish and isolate them. They keep talking about how badly they want to secede, I say we bankrupt and oblige them. Hell, sell them to Mexico for all I farking care.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
State courts are state action. State courts could be enjoined from acting to enforce this law.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How much stupid is left?
 
keldaria
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Senate Bill 8 provides that its requirements may be enforced by a private civil action, that no state official may bring or participate as a party in any such action, that such an action is the exclusive means to enforce the requirements, and that these restrictions apply notwithstanding any other law."

Soo if no state official can participate in such action, does that mean the courts also can not participate in the enforcement of that law? So they cannot legally rule on any case or accept any case resulting from private citizens attempting to enforce the law? making it essentially unenforceable since without taking someone to court you can't exactly collect the penalty?
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I like the states have the power to make their own laws. Seems like it is supposed to work that way?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wingnut396: Russ1642: The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that state officials do not have the ability to enforce the state's six-week abortion ban, effectively ending providers' case challenging the law.
Driving the news: Because the law was written so private citizens could enforce it, the court wrote, "Texas law does not grant the state-agency executives named as defendants in this case any authority to enforce the Act's requirements, either directly or indirectly."

Am I missing something because this reads as if the law was found unenforceable?

The law is totally enforceable... private citizens can still sue.  Since the State doesn't enforce the law, the State can't be sued to end it.

FTFA:

The state argued that they were immune to the lawsuit because the Texas law does not grant them authority to enforce it.
The appeals court transferred the challengeto the state's supreme court, asking it to answer the question on whether the state officials named as defendants in the case, including the attorney general and those tasked with doctor licensing, could take action against those who violate the ban.
The Texas Supreme Court's decision means abortion providers cannot sue state officials in order to challenge the law.


So the first private citizen who uses this law to go after an abortion provider or client is going to get every civil rights law group coming after them full steam, but until then they can't challenge the law?
 
wage0048
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well then if Texas is refusing to allow its people to get healthcare services in that state, they don't need any Medicare or Medicaid money, do they?
 
tobcc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not a "law talking guy", but my daughter is.  How does this stand with most of our civil courts requiring "injury" to sue someone else.  How is some tight-butt in east jesus texas injured by a person 300 miles away giving a ride to lady getting an abortion?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought Texans believed in the free market?
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: I like the states have the power to make their own laws. Seems like it is supposed to work that way?


So you would support a law to keep your whore mouth shut?
 
wage0048
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: wingnut396: Russ1642: The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that state officials do not have the ability to enforce the state's six-week abortion ban, effectively ending providers' case challenging the law.
Driving the news: Because the law was written so private citizens could enforce it, the court wrote, "Texas law does not grant the state-agency executives named as defendants in this case any authority to enforce the Act's requirements, either directly or indirectly."

Am I missing something because this reads as if the law was found unenforceable?

The law is totally enforceable... private citizens can still sue.  Since the State doesn't enforce the law, the State can't be sued to end it.

FTFA:

The state argued that they were immune to the lawsuit because the Texas law does not grant them authority to enforce it.
The appeals court transferred the challengeto the state's supreme court, asking it to answer the question on whether the state officials named as defendants in the case, including the attorney general and those tasked with doctor licensing, could take action against those who violate the ban.
The Texas Supreme Court's decision means abortion providers cannot sue state officials in order to challenge the law.

So the first private citizen who uses this law to go after an abortion provider or client is going to get every civil rights law group coming after them full steam, but until then they can't challenge the law?


Yeah.  I'm not sure what it feels like to have a locomotive shoved up one's arse, but that's about what's going to happen to the first person who actually tries to file one of these suits.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: How much stupid is left?


Texas' strategic stockpile of stupidity is bottomless.

We should start paying Californians to homestead Texas to vote liberal and oust the GOP.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wingnut396: Russ1642: The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that state officials do not have the ability to enforce the state's six-week abortion ban, effectively ending providers' case challenging the law.
Driving the news: Because the law was written so private citizens could enforce it, the court wrote, "Texas law does not grant the state-agency executives named as defendants in this case any authority to enforce the Act's requirements, either directly or indirectly."

Am I missing something because this reads as if the law was found unenforceable?

The law is totally enforceable... private citizens can still sue.  Since the State doesn't enforce the law, the State can't be sued to end it.

FTFA:

The state argued that they were immune to the lawsuit because the Texas law does not grant them authority to enforce it.
The appeals court transferred the challengeto the state's supreme court, asking it to answer the question on whether the state officials named as defendants in the case, including the attorney general and those tasked with doctor licensing, could take action against those who violate the ban.
The Texas Supreme Court's decision means abortion providers cannot sue state officials in order to challenge the law.


I wonder if we can sue individual lawmakers for voting for the law in violation of the 1st, 4th, 9th and 14th Amendments as the original Roe v. Wade decision was decided under.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You MIGHT be able to make an argument that if you are sued in court for getting an abortion that you don't pay a damn thing. Then point to this ruling that shows that no state official can do anything about it. You would need a damn good team of lawyers backing you up. But it might work.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: I like bait


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They were suing over the wrong thing, and this is the decision I've been expecting.

It is unfortunate that they are going about it the wrong way, because they might not get relief even in the Supreme Court if they keep trying to sue the state. The law, absurdly, removes responsibility from the state. What must happen is abortion providers must violate the law and expect to get sued by a private party. Then they can assert as a defense that abortion is a constitutional right, as the Supreme Court has said.

Lesser courts might see the sense of that, but if not, then it will get to the Supreme Court, which will inevitably decide that private citizens can't sue other private citizens to deny them their constitutional rights. And, that any such laws that purport to allow that are a subterfuge, because the protection of constitutional rights is entrusted to elected officials and private citizens cannot be empowered to deny them or seek a penalty for exercising them.

The law is slow and sometimes disobedience of it is the only way to change it.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Serious Black: Sounds like a problem with an easy solution: follow Missouri's lead and sign into law a parallel rule which permits people to sue those who help pregnant women get abortions outside of the state of Texas.

Yep. There's really only one option going forward - use this new mechanism against them with aggressive ferocity. Attack every one of their shibboleths.

Gun rights, fossil fuels, everything. Make it applicable to corporations too, when we do it.


This isn't one of those "two wrongs make a right" cases. This type of law needs to be attacked wherever it surfaces, not emulated. You can't win by applying it to all your pet issues. They'll just do the same. That doesn't sound like a good thing to me. That sounds like the total destruction of all individual rights.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
ProTip Ladies: If abortion protesters ever get in your way all you have to do is yell "the father is black" and they'll vanish like roaches in a spotlight.  And if you, yourself, happen to be black then all the easier - they'll roll a red carpet for you.  Because at the end of the day they're really all just a bunch of closet white supremacists who are terrified of becoming a minority and this is their way of trying to stall that inevitability for as long as possible.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Lesser courts might see the sense of that, but if not, then it will get to the Supreme Court, which will inevitably decide that private citizens can't sue other private citizens


Difficulty: The current, batshiat-insane, religion-based Supreme Court
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did they strike down the $10,000 bounty as well? I haven't followed this horsesh*t close enough to know.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well I hope they cut assistance to that women and children's free money stuff because you know we can't let these whores get off easy
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: I like the states have the power to make their own laws. Seems like it is supposed to work that way?


Nope. It isn't. States can't make laws that supersede Federal court decisions.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hear that Texas is going to start issuing playing cards with pictures of abortion doctors on them, like the military did with terrorists during the second Gulf War.  That way every god fearin' Texan knows who to look out for.

/ Sarcasm
// I hope
/// It's hard to tell anymore
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: Did they strike down the $10,000 bounty as well? I haven't followed this horsesh*t close enough to know.


Haha, that's a good one...
 
Dafatone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tobcc: Not a "law talking guy", but my daughter is.  How does this stand with most of our civil courts requiring "injury" to sue someone else.  How is some tight-butt in east jesus texas injured by a person 300 miles away giving a ride to lady getting an abortion?


Federal courts are stricter about standing than state courts.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe it is time for Texas Democrats to pull a page from the Republican playbook and demand separation.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Based off the 2018 senatorial election results, that would give you three blue states, two red states, and one purple state.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 850x446]


You can replace "women" with lots of other terms too.
Unless you're a white, nut-job Christian, straight (or closeted) male, and/or very wealthy (and your fortunes/power are tied to certain large corporations), you're not helping yourself by supporting Republicans. And maybe not even then.
Although many of them don't think the leopard will eat their face. Sometimes they are right. If you're already poor and will never get anywhere in life, or already rich and are already set for life, then you can afford to screw everybody, just to make sure those you don't like can suffer too.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I fail to see how a state violating Constitutional rights by enabling a private citizen to do it, ie, contracting with a third party, is legal in any way, but IANAL.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Weaver95: Texas is about to have a very horrible infant mortality rate.


Hey we're already number 1 for maternal mortality.

Ya'll don't understand the universe needs balance.
 
