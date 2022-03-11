 Skip to content
(Stars and Stripes)   Ukrainian traditional blacksmiths forge Caltrops of Tire Disinflation to aid in the war effort   (stripes.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's an unusual "feel-good" element to the folksy approach Ukrainians are taking to killing and disrupting Russians.

This isn't going to go well for the Russians, even if they manage a military victory.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: There's an unusual "feel-good" element to the folksy approach Ukrainians are taking to killing and disrupting Russians.

This isn't going to go well for the Russians, even if they manage a military victory.


Russia might win in the end. (I hope not. They deserve to lose.) But the Ukrainians are creative, and whatever the outcome is, they're going to make it hurt a lot.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I forged poison caltrops until I could fast travel while over-encumbered, so now I just make bleeding beartraps and take excess water from my water farm in Sanctuary.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine any victory they achieve will continue to be painful for years and years to come. Just think of all the pissed off Ukranians who will wander into Russia and blow something up. They look like Russians, they sound like Russians, but they are far more motivated than the Russians.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wait till the Ukrainian grandmothers knit enough mittens that can expand to fit a bear, owl, Fox, hedgehog, rabbit, badger, and mole together.

That should help hide their artillery or at least give the soldiers a place to live
 
madpeanut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
ffs can the news/people just stfu sometimes?  not every detail needs to be reported.  They basically give the gps coordinates to the place making them...
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can they Send some to DC for the convoy?
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've been ogling their armour at Pennsic for years.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image image 763x591]


It's funny how they're dressed like American soldiers.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
could you make them a bit smaller and harder to see /?????????

thanks
satan.

/i am the guy with the bad ideas.
//i don't do it, i get others to do stuff.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
 tie a string to a secured and concealed grenade's pin at either end, and you're in business

"da comrade, no problem, I will get out and move them! honk horn if anyone coming, one ping honk only please"
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
my respect for Ukraine is growing by the day. they don't roll over. also big ups to the neighboring countries taking in the women and kids that are fleeing. not sure how to donate to Poland et al (Moldova probably needs the help more) but I would. probably give to Red Cross?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Gin Buddy: [Fark user image image 763x591]

It's funny how they're dressed like American soldiers.


We dont use squiggly loop lines on our camo, that's for OpFor

/we used etchasketch blocks
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I just got an email from our supplier that we should not expect to get any new cross country skis next season since a majority are produced in Ukraine.

A small part of me was hoping there was a factory full of surly babushkas laying fibreglass into ski molds while a second shift was defending the factory from Ruskies.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I just got an email from our supplier that we should not expect to get any new cross country skis next season since a majority are produced in Ukraine.

A small part of me was hoping there was a factory full of surly babushkas laying fibreglass into ski molds while a second shift was defending the factory from Ruskies.


The surly babushkas are hurling canned goods at drones.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was thinking about where I could be most useful in a situation like Ukraine and I hit on the idea of using my past welding/metal fabrication/body and fender experience to make tank stoppers like those big jacks-like things. Also armoring vehicles and making caltrops. Anything made of steel and I had the tools to do it. That would be vastly more useful than any of the computer skills I have. I'm too old to march any great distance but I never lost my welding skills. It is like riding a bike - you never forget.

/welding is very zen-like
//it requires patience and cannot be rushed
///certified welder
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


[ID: Tweet from @dennislindbom. Found a tank trap in Kyiv today with a plaque indicating it's was used in WW2. #ukraine #kyiv. Pic of a hedgehog, a tank version of a caltrop using three iron beams, this one connected using concrete, so that at any angle, at least one pointed end is up]
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Unsurprisingly, Adam Savage has a video about how to make caltrops:

Creating Homemade Road Spikes with Flair | MythBusters
Youtube 6zAMjkR1lrI
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: We dont use squiggly loop lines on our camo, that's for OpFor


Pretty sure that's UPDOC.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: tie a string to a secured and concealed grenade's pin at either end, and you're in business

"da comrade, no problem, I will get out and move them! honk horn if anyone coming, one ping honk only please"


Stealing this for my next Twilight 2000 game.
 
feckingmorons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chucknasty: my respect for Ukraine is growing by the day. they don't roll over. also big ups to the neighboring countries taking in the women and kids that are fleeing. not sure how to donate to Poland et al (Moldova probably needs the help more) but I would. probably give to Red Cross?


Caritas Poland is doing great work with the Ukranian refugees.   They have a sister group that is also trucking supplies into Ukraine.
https://www.caritas.org/where-caritas-work/europe/poland/

Know how to drive a Scania truck?  They have  automatics with 'Opticruise', or the regular 8 speed manuals.
 
armyguy35
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
III Corps FTW
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: tie a string to a secured and concealed grenade's pin at either end, and you're in business

"da comrade, no problem, I will get out and move them! honk horn if anyone coming, one ping honk only please"


This is a really bad idea; civilians could trip them when trying to remove them when the war is over.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
(posted from another thread)

Please tell me they have this music playing while they are working:

Il Trovatore Anvil Chorus Met Opera
Youtube MdX3T_Kjcos
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: MurphyMurphy: tie a string to a secured and concealed grenade's pin at either end, and you're in business

"da comrade, no problem, I will get out and move them! honk horn if anyone coming, one ping honk only please"

This is a really bad idea; civilians could trip them when trying to remove them when the war is over.


that's fair. but i'd be more concerned with the invading army and worry about my booby traps later.
not to mention the entire landscape is littered with more dangerous shiat right now.

its not as quite as bad as indiscriminate minefields but i certainly get your point.

you keep track of your traps and tell your locals to stay clear of them? Its an effective tool in their desperate defense. Everything from here on out for them is weighting lesser evils.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Quick question... It's obvious these are small and don't really have any significant resistive force. But if they're built to the right size, can they fark up the tracks?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

valenumr: Quick question... It's obvious these are small and don't really have any significant resistive force. But if they're built to the right size, can they fark up the tracks?


I believe that's the idea
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

valenumr: Quick question... It's obvious these are small and don't really have any significant resistive force. But if they're built to the right size, can they fark up the tracks?


Look up thread a bit. Someone posted a tank version. Also see any WWII movie. The big bastards can be very effective. Tanks can't climb them.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I know of someone in the Ukraine that had to evacuate his home with the Z tanks came rolling into town. Women & children were able to evacuate but as a guy between the age of 18-60, he's stuck there to help fight it out.

Been tempted to trying to figure out some sort of GoFundMe crowdfunding for him going (not using GFM since I know they'd never allow it) that for every Russian he killed, he'd get a bounty ($50 per scrub, $100 per officer, $200 for each live capture, etc.).

Seeing how Putin was handing out bounties on American scalps in Syria & Afghanistan, I felt it would be good to see Vladdy-boy get a dose of his own medicine.
 
bizzwire
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chucknasty: my respect for Ukraine is growing by the day. they don't roll over. also big ups to the neighboring countries taking in the women and kids that are fleeing. not sure how to donate to Poland et al (Moldova probably needs the help more) but I would. probably give to Red Cross?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

valenumr: Quick question... It's obvious these are small and don't really have any significant resistive force. But if they're built to the right size, can they fark up the tracks?


Okay, it's the right size and shape to make vehicles and light tanks stuck or damaged, and they're unsecured because they maintain effectiveness at any angle, so even if an explosion rolls them, they keep on working.
 
Elfich
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

valenumr: Quick question... It's obvious these are small and don't really have any significant resistive force. But if they're built to the right size, can they fark up the tracks?


Caltrops (like the ones in the article) are not going to stop a tracked vehicle.

You are going to need hedgehogs:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Czech_hedgehog
 
bizzwire
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bizzwire: chucknasty: my respect for Ukraine is growing by the day. they don't roll over. also big ups to the neighboring countries taking in the women and kids that are fleeing. not sure how to donate to Poland et al (Moldova probably needs the help more) but I would. probably give to Red Cross?


Well, that went well.....
Ahem.
I just sent a bunch to These guys (HIAS).
/gonna send more.
//they're good peeps.
 
Elfich
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

valenumr: Quick question... It's obvious these are small and don't really have any significant resistive force. But if they're built to the right size, can they fark up the tracks?


The second choice is dragon's teeth:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dragon%27s_teeth_(fortification)

In either case the intent is to high center the vehicle or tank so it gets hung up and can't move.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

beezeltown: There's an unusual "feel-good" element to the folksy approach Ukrainians are taking to killing and disrupting Russians.

This isn't going to go well for the Russians, even if they manage a military victory.


They are probably being assisted by USSOCOM Civil Affairs specialists to dominate the western information sphere. Welcome to 21st Century warfare, information is a weapon with a
quality of its own.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

valenumr: But if they're built to the right size, can they fark up the tracks?


Just think of Czech hedgehogs as upscaled caltrops.

Similar principles apply; they're a visual deterrent & might slow or halt a column or force them divert. They signal 'this in area or route someone are prepared to spend resources on against you... how lucky are you feeling today?'

Barricades, caltrop fields & antitank structures might force infantry to dismount to clear them which may (or may not) be straight into a prepared ambush, IED or minefield. This buys defenders time & potentially erodes an agressors resources of fuel, supplies, manpower & mental resilience.

Actually damaging tyres, axles or snarling up tracks & suspension systems are a plus and will also use up resources, buy time etc.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cool.

Can I get some for my lawn?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
+ 4 damage if used against Russians?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Elfich: In either case the intent is to high center the vehicle or tank so it gets hung up and can't move.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: beezeltown: There's an unusual "feel-good" element to the folksy approach Ukrainians are taking to killing and disrupting Russians.

This isn't going to go well for the Russians, even if they manage a military victory.

They are probably being assisted by USSOCOM Civil Affairs specialists to dominate the western information sphere. Welcome to 21st Century warfare, information is a weapon with a
quality of its own.


Information has always been a part of war.

One of my favorite anecdotes from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms (i forget the names)  is when the crafty general is cornered in a city with a small force by his rival's much larger army, so he goes alone to the gate and plays a lute or something. When his rival's army arrived, he greeted them warmly. Having been frequently tricked, his rival decided not call the bluff and retreated.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thread from a week ago: how to make Molotovs

This thread: anti-tank defense traps

You love to see it.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Those look unnecessarily elaborate and high quality. I was at a Border Patrol office at one time and saw some caltrops that Mexican smugglers had made. They just took two sections of sharpened rebar, bent them to right angles, then welded them together at the bend. This is somebody else's picture, but very similar to what I saw:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Those look unnecessarily elaborate and high quality. I was at a Border Patrol office at one time and saw some caltrops that Mexican smugglers had made. They just took two sections of sharpened rebar, bent them to right angles, then welded them together at the bend. This is somebody else's picture, but very similar to what I saw:

[Fark user image image 425x327]


Keep in mind what Ukrainians have at hand right now: a lot of Russian scrap metal.

Work with what you've got.
 
