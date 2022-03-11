 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRTV Great Falls)   Police say the driver was looking for a short cut   (krtv.com) divider line
17
    More: Asinine, Cleanliness, GREAT FALLS, Man Shop, Hygiene, Great Falls Man Shop, driver of the vehicle, great customers, employee  
•       •       •

813 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2022 at 9:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be a right-wing barber shop.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "An employee told MTN that the driver of the vehicle ran away after it happened"

Uh, when did Brave Sir Robin start driving?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: so please bare (sic) with us.

Well, no Brazilian wax for me.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm angry they got rid of the old porno mags, but calm down, man.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He did it with style, and now police have to comb through the wreckage for clues. I wonder what his parting words were?
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy Rocketman: Riding the "Beast" jet engine go kart.
Youtube gAKekhmTRaY
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The place where I get my hair cut had a SUV driven into their front window, probably 10 or more years ago. Their answering machine message while they were closed said something like "contrary to what you may have seen or read, we will not be offering drive-thru haircuts when we reopen."
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hiro Protagonist would like a word.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the table full of pocket constitutions okay?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: He did it with style, and now police have to comb through the wreckage for clues. I wonder what his parting words were?


"Dippity-Do!"
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MarkTimeTire: Must be a right-wing barber shop.


And nothing of value was lost.
 
morg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It happened at about 1:20 a.m.
The shop was closed at the time

Lucky it wasn't one of those all night barbers.

The Man Shop

I know this name is meant to appeal to men that don't want to appear to be going to a "ladies" salon but it could also be a good name for gay bar.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did he find her?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Turn left in 300 ft. Okey dokey google maps!
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
New Oldsmobiles are in early this year!
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: He did it with style, and now police have to comb through the wreckage for clues. I wonder what his parting words were?


The driver wigged out, but afterwards was just happy to have survived their brush with death. They're hoping the whole incident will fade away.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MarkTimeTire: Must be a right-wing barber shop.


Yeah, we have in Missoula. I found it insulting before they went full alt right and put up their 2nd amendment shiat all over. The whole concept was a barber shop for men, but their attemp was extremely patronizing. They thing a Walmart kids pool table, a cheap ass multigame arcade cabnet, and a 42" tv is the pinnacle of entertainment. The hole things feels like one big stereotype and the haircut was bad too. More expensive than cost cutters or walmart too.


Now Men's Hair quaters is where it's at. Actual big screen with plush leather chairs, an atomphere that doesn't look like a repainted abandoned H&R Block and actual good serive including a hot towel and scalp massage. And it's like only $10 more at most. It's a world of difference. And no one there is such a coward they need a gun to cut hair.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.