(YouTube)   "We are reporting live on a hit-and-run on Hoover St, one of the most dangerous streets in Los Angeles, where screech..crash..bang holy shiat. Call 911"   (youtube.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hoover street sucks.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Hoover street sucks.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
snoproblem
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad news street, wonder what's up with that?
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give that camera person an Emmy. Followed the action all the way through. Two big thumbs up.

/have a customer who's a camera man that has 5 Emmy's on his mantle
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screech, Crash, Bang and Holy Sheet were also the pilots on Asiana 214
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cars don't make a satisfying sound anymore when they crash; it's all this crumpling-plastic sound now.

Stumbling you way down on Hoover Street
Crack in your head and crap on your feet
Well, another crazy day
Smoke it all away
And forget about everything
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"... Because of the pandemic..."
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it sounds like the hit and run driver was blaring his horn long before entering the intersection.  I'm guessing they decided they were in too big of a hurry for any of this 'traffic signal/stop sign' bullshiat and figured sounding their horn was the same thing as an ambulance or firetruck siren and everyone would just get out of their way.

Christ, what an asshole.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are front license plates required there? Because it would be left there in that wreck.  Of course it could be a printed fake temp tag, but maybe not.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call 911? You're live reporting on a hit and run and the cops aren't already there?  Y'all need better cops
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Hoover street sucks.


Used to be the heart of town.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stripersonline.comView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"hoover street stinker!"
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Call 911? You're live reporting on a hit and run and the cops aren't already there?  Y'all need better cops


It was a prior hit and run, for which a reward was being offered because someone was killed.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Cars don't make a satisfying sound anymore when they crash; it's all this crumpling-plastic sound now.

Stumbling you way down on Hoover Street
Crack in your head and crap on your feet
Well, another crazy day
Smoke it all away
And forget about everything


No shiat.  I grew up with that big, brown note of Detroit steel on steel.  When I was in high scho we used to buy Mavericks and Malibus out of the paper for 75 or a hundred bucks and then wreck them.  Had a spot on Wehminghoff, by NW HS in Omaha, where we would deliberately execute an excursion from the roadway and roll the car. Nice, soft beanfield at the bottom of the ditch. We got to the point we could roll it once and keep going.  Think we rolled a friend's Maverick there like five times.  God I love that sound!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Kinda fast and sorta furious.
 
IronJelly
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Cars don't make a satisfying sound anymore when they crash; it's all this crumpling-plastic sound now.


CSB, but I remember from my pizza delivery days when I heard a car slam into a streetlight around the corner from where I was at about 1AM.  I agree that it made a pretty satisfying sound, like a firework mixed with the lingering bell's breath of metal on metal.  The whole evening reverberated and for a moment, the quiet apartment complex where i delivered the pizza was an eerie echo chamber.

If I were an audiophile, I might have intentionally tried to recreate this.
 
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The observer effect. By being there, the news created news by causing driver distraction.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: Are front license plates required there? Because it would be left there in that wreck.  Of course it could be a printed fake temp tag, but maybe not.


Yep, that front bumper definitely came off. The driver is screwed, unless they stole the car of course.
 
lithven
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Cars don't make a satisfying sound anymore when they crash; it's all this crumpling-plastic sound now.

Stumbling you way down on Hoover Street
Crack in your head and crap on your feet
Well, another crazy day
Smoke it all away
And forget about everything


I'm disappointed because neither one exploded either.  I think Hollywood is lying to me.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Block it off. Pedestrians only.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

phishrace: /have a customer who's a camera man that has 5 Emmy's on his mantle


Have a friend who's a locksmith that has like 40 Emmy's in his basement....
 
JAGUART
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good video. That pandemic came out of nowhere and the cameraman was on it.
 
DHT3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: So it sounds like the hit and run driver was blaring his horn long before entering the intersection.  I'm guessing they decided they were in too big of a hurry for any of this 'traffic signal/stop sign' bullshiat and figured sounding their horn was the same thing as an ambulance or firetruck siren and everyone would just get out of their way.

Christ, what an asshole.


The driver was in such a big hurry that he left his front bumper behind, license plate included.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

8 inches: Hoover street sucks.


Username checks out.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Screech, Crash, Bang and Holy Sheet were also the pilots on Asiana 214


i.insider.comView Full Size


Still one of the best trolls ever.
 
