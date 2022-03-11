 Skip to content
(Twitter)   White suspect screams out the quiet part   (twitter.com)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You treat me like a f*cking Black person."

He's right you know, nobody deserves that shiat.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/suck it up you racist snowflake
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "You treat me like a f*cking Black person."

He's right you know, nobody deserves that shiat.


Well, someone get the lights here...
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He has always know how cops treat black people. He never cared until now. He will not care again in due time.
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "You treat me like a f*cking Black person."

He's right you know, nobody deserves that shiat.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derek Force
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm actually impressed he said 'black person'....  in that situation where he's clearly agitated and definitely not operating with a cooler head, I would have expected worse.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is like, from the early aughts.  Why is this greened for, what I assume, must be the thousandth time.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Moroning: This is like, from the early aughts.  Why is this greened for, what I assume, must be the thousandth time.


Because it is, unfortunately, timeless.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Derek Force: I'm actually impressed he said 'black person'....  in that situation where he's clearly agitated and definitely not operating with a cooler head, I would have expected worse.


Maybe he's not the racist this is trying to portray him as.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Judge Rules White Girl Will Be Tried As Black Adult
Youtube 84phU8of02U
 
Resin33
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Derek Force: I'm actually impressed he said 'black person'....  in that situation where he's clearly agitated and definitely not operating with a cooler head, I would have expected worse.


Exactly. This proves that racism is dead in America. In any other era, he would have said they treating him attractively and successfully.
 
