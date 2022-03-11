 Skip to content
(Twitter)   I wish there was something funny I could say about this
    Scary, shot  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
King Something
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
cleek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ACAR
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
was were
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subhuman farkin pigs. There are many reasons I never need to visit the south. This is several of them.
 
Abox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Purse snatching isn't funny.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
you can't reform this
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Suspects are black so they're hunting for two black suspects.  So fking what?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There is an Army camp near there that is unofficially the "rape capital of 'Murrika".   The attitude in that region is that boys will be boys and black better be indoors by sundown.The worst of Missouri and Louisiana, with some Texas and Mississippi thrown in.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One report doesn't show a pattern.  This work is incomplete.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"white officers often refer to policing in black neighborhoods as "the hunt."

Shocking. Is this supposed to be news to people..?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Suspects are black so they're hunting for two black suspects.  So fking what?


It's twitter.  Twits have made it their job to study it out and expose you to things you never knew you should be outraged about.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: jokerscrowbar: Suspects are black so they're hunting for two black suspects.  So fking what?

It's twitter.  Twits have made it their job to study it out and expose you to things you never knew you should be outraged about.


The correct term should be
non-judgemental pronoun hunt.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Little Rock is not a harmonious city by any means, this is understatement.  I'm sorry to read this tweet and learn that changes are unlikely any time soon.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another twitter "story".

No thanks.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 524x695]

"white officers often refer to policing in black neighborhoods as "the hunt."

Shocking. Is this supposed to be news to people..?


If there's a hell, Jon Burge is in its deepest pit.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Suspects are black so they're hunting for two black suspects.  So fking what?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Little Rock PD mistake a Cuse/Lindelof movie for reality".
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 524x695]

"white officers often refer to policing in black neighborhoods as "the hunt."

Shocking. Is this supposed to be news to people..?


It's news that someone talked
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Law enforcement officers hunt for fugitives, don't they?
I do see how this could be misconstrued for being racist, though.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was perplexed by the moral outcry based on the tweet in the thread. Then I saw it in Twitter and could actually read the last line. Ugh.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MarkTimeTire: Law enforcement officers hunt for fugitives, don't they?
I do see how this could be misconstrued for being racist, though.


Normal people don't refer to "hunting for fugitives" as happy time.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chitownmike: jokerscrowbar: Suspects are black so they're hunting for two black suspects.  So fking what?

[Fark user image image 220x197]


Type the word manhunt into a search engine and stick the number of results wtsds.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MarkTimeTire: Law enforcement officers hunt for fugitives, don't they?
I do see how this could be misconstrued for being racist, though.


This is fark.  Aggressively going after potentially violent criminals is all about the visuals.

You should complain about they didn't go csi because of a stolen bike or ask if they shot a dog.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those kids need to do some lifting. Both of them couldn't pull a purse off a lady?!
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MarkTimeTire: Law enforcement officers hunt for fugitives, don't they?


No, actually. They usually don't.
Even when said fugitives could easily be found with a Google search.
Many of the insurrectionists were found by people who were not law enforcement at all.
At most, law enforcement might act when those people are found, either from a citizen report or from a separate incident (like if they have a warrant and are pulled over for speeding).
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: MarkTimeTire: Law enforcement officers hunt for fugitives, don't they?
I do see how this could be misconstrued for being racist, though.

Normal people don't refer to "hunting for fugitives" as happy time.


Actually most people should think hunting down violent fugitives is awesome.   I assume the badge you have in your profile was the Boston marathon badge.
 
Vurcease
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This reminded me of when I say "Happy Hunting!" to my fellow gamers when I can't sign on for a match. Then I realized I thought I'd heard that phrase first from the newer Battlestar Galactica, so I tried to Google this up. This link from a discussion board explores the history of the phrase, actually as "Good Hunting", which goes back to at least WWII. Probably earlier.

I'm by no means mitigating the inappropriateness (to put it lightly) of using that term. Even amidst the origins of "Good Hunting" it strictly refers to the enemy in a battle ground. While it might feel like that's what it is to officers sometimes, it's no pass to frame it like this. No matter how I turn it, it's not appropriate at best, and other interpretations get far, far worse from there.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MarkTimeTire: Law enforcement officers hunt for fugitives, don't they?
I do see how this could be misconstrued for being racist, though.


Suspect =|= fugitive
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You don't have an issue with criminality. You have an issue with their race. Every single one of us commits crimes, probably daily. Maybe watching an illegal copy of a movie, running a stop sign, speeding, smoking pot, trespassing, creative accounting on taxes, etc. The reason it doesn't bother you, is that you're not the one being hunted. You and I get away with things on a daily basis and we don't even give them a second thought because we know nobody's looking at us closely. Even if we get caught, they're not actually going to do anything to us. Probably a warning, and nothing more. Imagine being a black person and having to constantly look over your shoulder every minute of every day because the police are quite literally hunting you. They see a black person, they assume they're doing something wrong, and they hunt them. That's reality. And it's people like you with their blasé attitude that allow it to continue to happen. And you wish evil on us because we don't see it your way. You know what they say, if everybody around you is an asshole maybe you're the asshole.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I should just change my username to "Referenced a deleted comment."
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Vurcease: This reminded me of when I say "Happy Hunting!" to my fellow gamers when I can't sign on for a match. Then I realized I thought I'd heard that phrase first from the newer Battlestar Galactica, so I tried to Google this up. This link from a discussion board explores the history of the phrase, actually as "Good Hunting", which goes back to at least WWII. Probably earlier.

I'm by no means mitigating the inappropriateness (to put it lightly) of using that term. Even amidst the origins of "Good Hunting" it strictly refers to the enemy in a battle ground. While it might feel like that's what it is to officers sometimes, it's no pass to frame it like this. No matter how I turn it, it's not appropriate at best, and other interpretations get far, far worse from there.


I believe the phrase predates those times.
By forty thousand years.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: I should just change my username to "Referenced a deleted comment."


Smunnied.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looks like the outrage news cycle is back in business after a rough couple weeks when people were thinking of something else .
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Vurcease: This reminded me of when I say "Happy Hunting!" to my fellow gamers when I can't sign on for a match. Then I realized I thought I'd heard that phrase first from the newer Battlestar Galactica, so I tried to Google this up. This link from a discussion board explores the history of the phrase, actually as "Good Hunting", which goes back to at least WWII. Probably earlier.

I'm by no means mitigating the inappropriateness (to put it lightly) of using that term. Even amidst the origins of "Good Hunting" it strictly refers to the enemy in a battle ground. While it might feel like that's what it is to officers sometimes, it's no pass to frame it like this. No matter how I turn it, it's not appropriate at best, and other interpretations get far, far worse from there.


How do you feel about Matt Damon?
 
