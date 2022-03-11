 Skip to content
(National Today)   Happy Middle Name Pride Day. We won't laugh if your middle name is Robotham, Donquail or Hodgekiss. Pinky swear   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My middle name is "Thick".
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn how did you know it was Cameron Robot Ham Crazy
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Richard Gere's middle name is Tiffany
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Arrested in Woodbridge, Va., in July for burglary after being discovered by police inside the MVC Late Night adult store: U.S. Army officer Justin Dale Little Jim, 28 (who was found physically engaged with a "blow-up doll"). Little Jim's chances for acquittal are slim under News of the Weird's insightful theory of criminal culpability known as the "Three First Names" hypothesis.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
William Jefferson Clinton and John Winston Lennon
 
scanman61
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

8 inches: My middle name is "Thick".


as a brick?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A Lot
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dad said we were too poor to afford middle names

e e cummings:  my heart doth bleed for thee
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Going to have to send this to my sister; middle name Pride.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My parents were poor and couldn't afford to give me a middle name.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My middle name's Francis and I really need to lighten up today.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

8 inches: My middle name is "Thick".


Hey, me too!

Read our names in the phone book, and it's like Yoda talking.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My middle name is Bend... my first name begins with an A. Says a lot about my life.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Actually,now that I think about it, my mother is the only one in my immediate family that has a middle name.  Father, brother, sister, me ... none with a middle name.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Zane

It's a family name (Dad's mom's maiden name), and, though I have not yet proved it, I believe I am related to Zane Grey. My grandson has the same middle name (my son's a good dad).

Always a conversation starter, and the most frequent guess to "what's the  Z stand for?" is "Zachary"
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Actually,now that I think about it, my mother is the only one in my immediate family that has a middle name.  Father, brother, sister, me ... none with a middle name.


Know how I know you're not Latino?
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My middle name is Pine. Also, my first pet is George, the town I was born in is Green Springs, my favorite color is tan, and my Yahoo password is GoPenguins234.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Danger
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You know whose middle name was Elizabeth?
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mary Josephinia Elephant
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Eric.

Hugh Eric Shun.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I use my middle name and I have all my life.

I hate databases that are constructed to use only {FIRSTNAME} {MI} {LASTNAME} and then government idiots who call me by my first name as if they were my pal. One government idiot told me that I was {FIRSTNAME} to her. I told her, Call me Mr. {LASTNAME} and she got a security guard. I probably shouldn't have channeled Mr. Tibbs like that...
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Happy Wayne day.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think  a lot of serial killers have the middle name Wayne, but I could be wrong.  I have no middle name.  I asked my dad why once and he snickered and said after "___" what else could I do to you?  Funny guy, my dad.
 
McFarkus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
With anyone whose last name is Johnson, I always assume their middle name is Suxxamene
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I "go by" my middle name because for some farking reason my folks used it. It only causes problems with officialdom (school, cops, courts, driver's license office, etc.) and getting sensible email addresses at new jobs. Never really liked my "preferred" name but didn't hate it. My folks, really my hot tempered mom, only used my first name in a one-two name punch of "Gawd Dammit MyBlue Make!!!" My sister uses it with affection. I had thoughts of reinvention when I hit college, but I had friends already, went to school in the town I lived in before college, a town where I was relatively well known (not respected or notorious, just known as that big, weird, not stupid kid). I figured why bother? Still feel the same way more than 30 years later --- why bother?
 
jimjays
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Have some fun with your middle name with entities that don't really need it. You can make stuff up. Or just use the initial and screw with them. I'd give the obnoxious kids grief at the video store in the way back time, resenting that they wouldn't just print out a card, wanted us to use the name and phone number that anyone listening could then claim--but with the middle initial as "a security guarantee": "That's a P like in Pterodactyl." "Huh?" "P as in Pseudonym." "Huh?" "P like in Pneumonia."
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nimbull: My middle name is Bend... my first name begins with an A. Says a lot about my life.


Ass Bend Smallnuts?!!!  Oh my god,How are you doing, I haven't seen you since reform school!
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size



The J stands for Jay.

I wish I were kidding.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This smells like an Identity Theft exercise.

/but I'm a paranoid asshole, so...yeah.
 
bittermang
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And identity theft is rampant, so he proud about it farking quietly, to yourself.

Mine is the only thing that separates me from millions of other Matt Halls, and is still too common enough to cause headaches.

Heck, at one time, I was one of four Matt Halls worldwide that was currently employed by Amazon. Like Bezos was trying to create some kind of Matthew Critical Mass Overflow.
 
Slypork
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mjjt: Arrested in Woodbridge, Va., in July for burglary after being discovered by police inside the MVC Late Night adult store: U.S. Army officer Justin Dale Little Jim, 28 (who was found physically engaged with a "blow-up doll"). Little Jim's chances for acquittal are slim under News of the Weird's insightful theory of criminal culpability known as the "Three First Names" hypothesis.


There's also a thing about the middle name "Wayne".
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SirMadness: This smells like an Identity Theft exercise.

/but I'm a paranoid asshole, so...yeah.


I'm almost afraid to ask you Mr. Asshole, but what does the A stand for?
 
petec
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
NMN
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sean. It always struck me as perfectly normal, for which I am glad.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What if your a guy and your middle name is Madison? And that's the name you choose to go by?
 
bittermang
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bittermang: And identity theft is rampant, so he proud about it farking quietly, to yourself.

Mine is the only thing that separates me from millions of other Matt Halls, and is still too common enough to cause headaches.

Heck, at one time, I was one of four Matt Halls worldwide that was currently employed by Amazon. Like Bezos was trying to create some kind of Matthew Critical Mass Overflow.


I'm on a list on Twitter, @MattHalls. There are thousands of us. We are Legion. When I browse the list, I stare into my own enumerated quantum void.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SirMadness: This smells like an Identity Theft exercise.

/but I'm a paranoid asshole, so...yeah.


Next week is National "What's Your Mother's Maiden Name" Day!!
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My middle name is my mom's middle name, her mom's middle name etc, and its my father's grandmother's first name. I think it's probably the most common middle name for northern European women from about 1926 onwards but it's always been very popular.

My mom and therefore I have a mitochondrial DNA gene sequence that is only found in women from Norway and Scotland. So it is quite possible that my great great great great great great great great etc grandmother was a Viking warrior. Especially because my paternal last name comes from an island in Scotland that was owned by Norway for like 600 years. My middle name (also popular in Scandinavia and Slavic countries) connects me to my maternal past and I love it.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: You know whose middle name was Elizabeth?


Bathory?
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A friend from days past has the middle name of Skidmore. He hated it. We called him Skid.

/real nice guy, really funny.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brap: SirMadness: This smells like an Identity Theft exercise.

/but I'm a paranoid asshole, so...yeah.

I'm almost afraid to ask you Mr. Asshole, but what does the A stand for?


Admiral.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
funzyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

8 inches: My middle name is "Thick".


User name checks out.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: ArcadianRefugee: Actually,now that I think about it, my mother is the only one in my immediate family that has a middle name.  Father, brother, sister, me ... none with a middle name.

Know how I know you're not Latino?


On the contrary!

...well, half...

...on my mother's side.
 
sephjnr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whatisaidwas: You know whose middle name was Elizabeth?


Eddie Hitler.
 
