(Al Jazeera)   20,000 foreign volunteers have shown up to fight for Ukraine. 100 of them are from the US. Freedom   (aljazeera.com) divider line
59
•       •       •

Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since the February 24 invasion, the embassy in Washington has heard from at least 6,000 people inquiring about volunteering for service, the "vast majority" of them American citizens, said Kremenetskyi, who oversees the screening of potential US recruits.

Half the potential volunteers were quickly rejected and did not even make it to a Zoom interview, the general said. They lacked the required military experience, had a criminal background or weren't suitable for other reasons such as age, including a 16-year-old boy and a 73-year-old man.

/context
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to think I'd volunteer if I wasn't fat and out of shape, with a family to support.

/I also wonder how many of the volunteers are "Totally not active" Special Operations Forces of their country.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is your time to shine, gun nuts. Get on it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing at least 50% are Poles or Balts.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Since the February 24 invasion, the embassy in Washington has heard from at least 6,000 people inquiring about volunteering for service, the "vast majority" of them American citizens, said Kremenetskyi, who oversees the screening of potential US recruits.

Half the potential volunteers were quickly rejected and did not even make it to a Zoom interview, the general said. They lacked the required military experience, had a criminal background or weren't suitable for other reasons such as age, including a 16-year-old boy and a 73-year-old man.

/context


Yeah. This is what I ran into. When they said that anyone who wants to come and fight can, they were lying.

/seriously, though, I would do it if they'd take me.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you want to fight then you're just dying to get killed." - Robyn Hitchcock
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This makes me nervous. Mercenaries never convince civilians that their hoe country is not responsible. It looks like NATO countries don't really take their treaty seriously. There will be bad repercussions in the remainder of this decade. Maybe I can write a position paper and submit it to some international agency to get a job complaining there instead of threadshiatting here for free.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well wanting to fight and being able to are different.
there's plenty ways to help that don't involve shooting though, logistics and supporting the refugees are going to be huge for quite some time.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: This is your time to shine, gun nuts. Get on it.


I've tried 4 times. I'm too old, too broken down, and just because I can shoot good, know survival techniques and teach self defense shooting and shoot competitively in USPSA/IDPA doesn't count as having the required experience.

But, I mean, I'm happy to go and do it, even if I end up being nothing more than bait.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: This is your time to shine, gun nuts. Get on it.


This is the upside, yes.

And what about Sovereign Citizens? Why be a pro se litigant, when they can be a pro se army?
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: "If you want to fight then you're just dying to get killed." - Robyn Hitchcock


<shrugs> So I have a passive death wish and want to go out doing something that's better than huffing OFN or downing a bottle of sleeping pills. What of it?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd go, but I just can't seem to figure out how to fire a gun without accidentally waving the barrel in the general direction of my fellows.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: This is your time to shine, gun nuts. Get on it.


This is your time to shine, antifa nuts. Get on it.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: kmgenesis23: "If you want to fight then you're just dying to get killed." - Robyn Hitchcock

<shrugs> So I have a passive death wish and want to go out doing something that's better than huffing OFN or downing a bottle of sleeping pills. What of it?


You can fly to Poland, today, and cross the boarder. Once you are in the hot zone you will find a weapon or just volunteer with the Red Cross for a couple days and really gear up. If you were actually serious.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder out many Oath Keepers & Three Percenters have volunteered to fight for Putin at this point...
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Thoreny: Since the February 24 invasion, the embassy in Washington has heard from at least 6,000 people inquiring about volunteering for service, the "vast majority" of them American citizens, said Kremenetskyi, who oversees the screening of potential US recruits.

Half the potential volunteers were quickly rejected and did not even make it to a Zoom interview, the general said. They lacked the required military experience, had a criminal background or weren't suitable for other reasons such as age, including a 16-year-old boy and a 73-year-old man.

/context

Yeah. This is what I ran into. When they said that anyone who wants to come and fight can, they were lying.

/seriously, though, I would do it if they'd take me.


Yeah, I have no military experience.

I'm more than happy to get in on the cyber shenanigans though.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: "If you want to fight then you're just dying to get killed." - Robyn Hitchcock


You should listen to the rest of that song
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's ways to contribute that don't involve picking up a gun, too, but it sounds like it's all behind the same red tape.  In LA, there's been a group of former combat medics and current/form SWAT medics that have been organizing to go and provide crash course triage training for medics in the field and at field hospitals, but it's unclear if they'll get the approval.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of real Murican Patriots want to go but have prior commitments circling DC in their pickups.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100 members of Meal Team 6 will prove decisive.
 
PunGent
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: This makes me nervous. Mercenaries never convince civilians that their hoe country is not responsible. It looks like NATO countries don't really take their treaty seriously. There will be bad repercussions in the remainder of this decade. Maybe I can write a position paper and submit it to some international agency to get a job complaining there instead of threadshiatting here for free.


Whatchoo talkin' bout, Willis?
 
PunGent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: gunther_bumpass: This is your time to shine, gun nuts. Get on it.

I've tried 4 times. I'm too old, too broken down, and just because I can shoot good, know survival techniques and teach self defense shooting and shoot competitively in USPSA/IDPA doesn't count as having the required experience.

But, I mean, I'm happy to go and do it, even if I end up being nothing more than bait.


Stay on it. Sadly, they may drop their standards; this is gonna be a long, ugly fight.
 
Alebak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: This is your time to shine, gun nuts. Get on it.


They want to fight for Russia.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Since the February 24 invasion, the embassy in Washington has heard from at least 6,000 people inquiring about volunteering for service, the "vast majority" of them American citizens, said Kremenetskyi, who oversees the screening of potential US recruits.

Half the potential volunteers were quickly rejected and did not even make it to a Zoom interview, the general said. They lacked the required military experience, had a criminal background or weren't suitable for other reasons such as age, including a 16-year-old boy and a 73-year-old man.

/context


Who'd have thought?

/They are probably fine with you going over and getting yourself shot, but they don't want you getting the rest of your squad taken out.
 
FightDirector
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: This is your time to shine, gun nuts. Get on it.


I'm in that pool of 6,000.  Was rejected because being a disabled military veteran involves, funnily enough, a service-connected disability**.

With that said, I'm keeping an eye on it in case the requirements are relaxed. I'm in a family and financial position where I can go, my former career and my business is dead, gone, and not coming back, and it's the right thing to do. But since I want to be able to get back into the country afterwards, I want to do it correctly, and that means dealing with the red tape instead of flying to Poland without a passport and going in the back way.

/I'm assuming you meant "gun nut = anyone who isn't for a complete ban and confiscation of all civilian owned firearms everywhere" in the way you usually do, and not any sane definition.
**a leg break that was bad enough that I still cannot run more than ~50 meters, 16 years after my date of separation
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: You can fly to Poland, today, and cross the boarder


When the boarding house landlord serves tea, she won't be pleased that you upset one of her regulars.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Por que tan serioso: You can fly to Poland, today, and cross the boarder

When the boarding house landlord serves tea, she won't be pleased that you upset one of her regulars.


Yes, well. Very good.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
...and 6000 were not allowed to go. Why do they have to ask permission, anyway? Ukraine will take them.
 
tobcc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Saw on the news last night they had a group of "Ex US Special Forces Troops", that were "helping".  All these guys were in their 30's, fit, with top notice equipment (cough Mercenaries cough).  They were being interviewed at the Polish border, but then went back into Ukraine.  I wonder who is paying for them.   Did the Ukraine gov't call Blackwater, or is there some sort of "leaned/ lease" deal going on with US, thru 3rd parties.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

docilej: gunther_bumpass: This is your time to shine, gun nuts. Get on it.

This is your time to shine, antifa nuts. Get on it.


Wow.

That's the dumbest take yet. 
Don't get your dick stuck in your .22.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Waiting on my passport now, digging myself out of the 2008ish recession now, I can shoot or could, but I'm fat and middle-aged without military experience or interest, and I speak only broken Southern American English and Airplane jive.

If I were in a position to help here, it'd be feeding and comforting refugees. Since, I'm ill equipped to join those folks already good at that kind of work, I discontentedly will send more money to reputable aid agencies.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tobcc: Saw on the news last night they had a group of "Ex US Special Forces Troops", that were "helping".  All these guys were in their 30's, fit, with top notice equipment (cough Mercenaries cough).  They were being interviewed at the Polish border, but then went back into Ukraine.  I wonder who is paying for them.   Did the Ukraine gov't call Blackwater, or is there some sort of "leaned/ lease" deal going on with US, thru 3rd parties.


'Ex'. Right. There have been not one but two US Special Forces groups in Ukraine for quite some time.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I'd like to think I'd volunteer if I wasn't fat and out of shape, with a family to support.


It hasn't stopped the rest of Meal Team Six and others trained by Call of Duty.

Not sure I'd want to be in a life/death situation alongside people I couldn't communicate with fluentlyin the heat of the moment without referencing the seven words I recall from the language app I listened to on the flight over.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I'm guessing at least 50% are Poles or Balts.


You probably are making a a smart bet. I know quite a few Polish people who talked about it, including a woman who I would miss very much if she died. Of course she grew up under the USSR, has LGBTQ+ family member in Poland, and f**king hates Putin / Russia.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: docilej: gunther_bumpass: This is your time to shine, gun nuts. Get on it.

This is your time to shine, antifa nuts. Get on it.

Wow.

That's the dumbest take yet. 
Don't get your dick stuck in your .22.


If you're resisting Putin, you're pretty much already antifascist...

/unless you're part of Azov Battalion or something similarly Nazi-esque
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: docilej: gunther_bumpass: This is your time to shine, gun nuts. Get on it.

This is your time to shine, antifa nuts. Get on it.

Wow.

That's the dumbest take yet. 
Don't get your dick stuck in your .22.


"I... I was just cleanin' my gun, and it went off."
"The gun, right?"
"Um...."
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Since the February 24 invasion, the embassy in Washington has heard from at least 6,000 people inquiring about volunteering for service, the "vast majority" of them American citizens, said Kremenetskyi, who oversees the screening of potential US recruits.

Half the potential volunteers were quickly rejected and did not even make it to a Zoom interview, the general said. They lacked the required military experience, had a criminal background or weren't suitable for other reasons such as age, including a 16-year-old boy and a 73-year-old man.


Yeah, they want actual veterans with formal military or combat experience.

Not CoD/tabletop gamers or milsim paintball/airsoft cosplayers.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: It hasn't stopped the rest of Meal Team Six and others trained by Call of Duty.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The next question is are they going there to help Ukraine... or Russia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I should send my wife.

3 days on the front lines and the Russians will be begging for mercy.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ummm you guys know you will just get in the way unless you speaka the ingly, right?
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Juc: well wanting to fight and being able to are different.
there's plenty ways to help that don't involve shooting though, logistics and supporting the refugees are going to be huge for quite some time.


I have a friend leaving for Poland soon, to help with providing medical logistical support.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm way too fat to fight like that. If the Ukrainian government needs any software written I'd be all over that.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: docilej: gunther_bumpass: This is your time to shine, gun nuts. Get on it.

This is your time to shine, antifa nuts. Get on it.

Wow.

That's the dumbest take yet. 
Don't get your dick stuck in your .22.


I still think someone should make a gun with a fleshlight built-in to the grip. Pew! Pew! Bonus if it fires when your willy fires.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Ummm you guys know you will just get in the way unless you speaka the ingly, right?


My Russian is a bit rusty, but I can shoot. Medically not fit for service in the military when I tried getting in after 9/11, so I am damn sure I would get told no.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: This is your time to shine, gun nuts. Get on it.


They are still at war with those face coverings and vaccines, once they shake that yoke of oppression I'm sure they'll be right over
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: tobcc: Saw on the news last night they had a group of "Ex US Special Forces Troops", that were "helping".  All these guys were in their 30's, fit, with top notice equipment (cough Mercenaries cough).  They were being interviewed at the Polish border, but then went back into Ukraine.  I wonder who is paying for them.   Did the Ukraine gov't call Blackwater, or is there some sort of "leaned/ lease" deal going on with US, thru 3rd parties.

'Ex'. Right. There have been not one but two US Special Forces groups in Ukraine for quite some time.


You got documented evidence of that?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But we are totally killing it as keyboard warriors, right? Right?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
thepeterd: 100 members of Meal Team 6 will prove decisive.

The Russians will just eat them...
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: But we are totally killing it as keyboard warriors, right? Right?


I dunno, Anonymous is having a blast.
 
