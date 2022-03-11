 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Genius solution to high housing costs: live in a tent in a medieval village with no plumbing or electricity   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
25
    More: Stupid, Real estate, Anthony Barrett, Medieval Villages, people security, own property, lot of a lot of freedom, northern Ontario, Boreal Forest Medieval Villages  
•       •       •

578 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2022 at 1:05 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It will be at least a decade before polar bears make down to the tent village in that part of Canada so sure it will be ok by then. If a person dreams of living without indoor plumbing that is their choice.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day is the renaissance fair!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So lots are 1/2 acre each and

septic tanks are banned, so residents must rely on either an incinerator or compost toilet.

Yeah, sounds like a healthy paradise to me. Surrounded by the stench of human waste fires and rotting compost on all side and no running water.

They should just call it Galt Gulch and commence with the tragic failure.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People get to grow their own vegetables, raise their own personal chickens... pretty basic stuff,

So in addition to the poop composting and poop fires you are going to raise chickens on each half acre?

Why not just put up a tent in the city dump?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Men Without Hats - Safety Dance (Official Music Video)
Youtube AjPau5QYtYs
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They'll move back when they realize the bucket doesn't flush itself.
 
The Silver Mullet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So...camping.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am not a hobo, I am a cultural practitioner
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We worked for centuries to escape having to live like that.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Only a matter of time before this isn't just a metaphor:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
nativefloridian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: So lots are 1/2 acre each and

septic tanks are banned, so residents must rely on either an incinerator or compost toilet.

Yeah, sounds like a healthy paradise to me. Surrounded by the stench of human waste fires and rotting compost on all side and no running water.

They should just call it Galt Gulch and commence with the tragic failure.


I'm all for sustainability...but not at the cost of basic sanitation. And doesn't it take, like an acre per human or something? No way you're feeding a family on that.
 
robodog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What kind of dumbasses banned septic systems?!? They're a well known and proven way to safely deal with human effluent. I mean I personally. I mean 1/2 semi-wooded acre for $2,400 CAD would be awesome to put an RV on and relying on solar during the summer would be NBD, but not being able to flush the tanks into a septic system would make it a hard pass for me.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: So lots are 1/2 acre each and

septic tanks are banned, so residents must rely on either an incinerator or compost toilet.

Yeah, sounds like a healthy paradise to me. Surrounded by the stench of human waste fires and rotting compost on all side and no running water.

They should just call it Galt Gulch and commence with the tragic failure.


Sounds like somebody is trying to make money on a homeless camp.  Weird, but certainly something to try.  I think somewhere more temperate might have a better chance.

studebaker hoch: We worked for centuries to escape having to live like that.


True, but zoning and building permits are largely designed to maximize landlord returns.  Might be a way to build up a downpayment and break into the racket (if only as a homeowner).  That's assuming that there are any job nearby, which sounds unlikely.  The whole point is to make paying rent look good by forcing a choice between something like this and paying the rentseekers.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Welcome to Portland.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It is a more practical solution to people who don't make the money, can't save the down, don't have the capital to compete with large cartels buying homes, to find a place to call their own without being ground out by a landlord. If this place is self-sustainable and people can live a life where they aren't grinding jobs that crush their souls so they can barely afford to pay all the bills required to be in place to have a job (rent, car, utilities, etc) then good for them.

This enhanced camping may not be my bag at my age but it may be an alternative to people who think maybe life should entail more than working a shiatty job for shiatty bosses for shiatty wages to live in some shiatty apartment, with a shiatty work life balance just to continue the charade that a grinding 40+ hour a week job through the prime ages of 18 till 70 is a farking racket they are ok avoiding.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Were all the vans by the river taken?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: "People get to grow their own vegetables, raise their own personal chickens... pretty basic stuff,

So in addition to the poop composting and poop fires you are going to raise chickens on each half acre?

Why not just put up a tent in the city dump?


I know, right! People should learn that if just one person voices criticism the idea should be scrapped. Why is this so hard people!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Couldn't they at least do a bath house with toilets and running water in the center of the community. I can see the draw of setting up a yurt and a shed and living cheaply but even in medieval times many cities still had bath houses.
 
Livinglush
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: "People get to grow their own vegetables, raise their own personal chickens... pretty basic stuff,

So in addition to the poop composting and poop fires you are going to raise chickens on each half acre?

Why not just put up a tent in the city dump?


we have a dozen chickens on a full acre and they are pretty far from the house, but when the wind blows the day after a rain you don't want to be in the way.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I misread "medieval" as "medical" and thought they were bringing MASH units for civilians.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
People often confuse living simply with living easily.
They learn quickly.
 
Ag3nt49
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm not sure it is actually more cost-efficient....

most of the time for this sort of thing you're burning some sort of fuel for heat/energy, whether that's gasoline, propane, or kerosene, you need to have generators, heaters, containers for potable water, food storage (with a way to keep critters away, bears are definitely a thing in that area).

If your water source is the lake you'll need/want a way to pump it into towers for basic pressure, and a way to treat it if you don't want beaver fever on the regular.

Last time I was on one of those logging roads they were hella jank, I would not want to rely on one for hauling fuel, food, potable water, and other supplies back and forth regularly.

All of this is without even considering trying to survive a winter up there. I've been to my cottage that's a little ways east of where one of the sites are in May/early September, and it gets really farking cold, can only imagine how much it would suck being up there in January/February
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: We worked for centuries to escape having to live like that.


We? I don't remember being asked to choose. When were you given the choice to sacrifice the majority of you life toiling for others that make the rules? I mean, I get that they are better than us because they say they are but still drawing a blank on when I was asked. I'm feeling a bit jealous that you were asked to do that but I guess it really doesn't matter since our betters will utilize violence to enforce the rules they made to enforce compliance and obedience.

They were put in charge of us for a reason.
 
patrick767
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
According to real estate company WOWA's latest housing market report, the average home price in Canada's housing market was $748,439 in January 2022, up 20 per cent from last year.

That's the national average in Canada? $588,749.51 in USD. JFC, Canucks, WTF are you doing up there? Build more houses already. It's not like there are so many people they're running low on space.

The US average home price in 2021 was $346,900, and that's with a huge increase of 16.9% on the year.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.