(Twitter)   Today's rumor of the day: Vlad 'the bad' Putin places top FSB official under house arrest over Ukraine debacle. Will soon put him on a Polonium diet after blaming everything on him   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: Sorry Ukraine we didn't mean to invade... that was Ted's fault... he's 'new'
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Putin is starting to arrest people who might want to orchestrate a sudden end to his time as a dictator?

The Kinks - Destroyer
Youtube _WJ6FbcWYRU
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Pooty's still alive by the end of March it'll be surprising.  His enemies now outnumber his allies by a factor of 100 or more.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If true, this is probably more about paranoia than performance.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there a post yesterday about rumors of FSB employees selling their homes in Crimea?
 
Zenith
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mmmmm
Begun The Blame War has
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He is a dead man trying to prevent his own assassination.  The harder he tries, the more motivated potential assassins will be.

Good.  I hope he dies slowly enough to feel his loss.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: If Pooty's still alive by the end of March it'll be surprising.  His enemies now outnumber his allies by a factor of 100 or more.


this
 
kbronsito
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Next up: Sorry Ukraine we didn't mean to invade... that was Ted's fault... he's 'new'


comb.ioView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've said it before - Vlad is going to start an old skool Soviet union style purge of the disloyal. To include show trials and public execution.
That's his way out of the Ukraine mess.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Imagine that: A tyrant acting exactly like a tyrant.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Next up: Sorry Ukraine we didn't mean to invade... that was Ted's fault... he's 'new'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Back in the USSR.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Monty_Zoncolan: Next up: Sorry Ukraine we didn't mean to invade... that was Ted's fault... he's 'new'

[comb.io image 320x218] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dammit!
 
crackpancake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Im thinking "Special Military Operation"  in Russia is equal to Genocide?
 
lefty248
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Vlad the bad" isn't a good enough name for history to remember him by. Somebody else here used "Vlad the malignant dwarf". That just doesn't roll off the tongue like "Ivan the terrible". We need something better.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So those are the guys who said it would be a cakewalk?  That the invaders would be welcomed as liberators?  As soon as the Army secures Kiev (2 days top), Ukraine will capitulate and agree to a new constitution that keeps them out of NATO forever?

These guys are gonna cease to exist.  The Nikolai Yezhov Treatment
 
crackpancake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey Russa,

If you'd like to join the rest of the world.  Stop being Hitler and invading countries!

Thank you
-The World
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Back in the USSR.


You don't know how lucky unlucky you are
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
God damnit Leroy
 
wage0048
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good. The more ex-KGB assholes he manages to kill before his "suicide" the better.
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's not a surprise, really. Autocrats always have problems with getting accurate information, because their underlings fear being scapegoated for reporting bad news.

Then, when said autocrats act on the bad information their toadies provide, everything goes to shiat (cfe. The current situation with the invasion of Ukraine). The autocrats then blame the yes-men anyhow.

It's a damned if you do, damned if you don't situation for the sycophants, but at least if they lie about the bad news in the moment, punishment is deferred and they can maybe blame it on some other dumb schmuck.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: If Pooty's still alive by the end of March it'll be surprising.  His enemies now outnumber his allies by a factor of 100 or more.


Pooty died on the way to his home planet.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lefty248: "Vlad the bad" isn't a good enough name for history to remember him by. Somebody else here used "Vlad the malignant dwarf". That just doesn't roll off the tongue like "Ivan the terrible". We need something better.


Vlad the Vicious LOSER
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He going to save face maybe by cleaning House and blaming it on western assets that have taken over the FSB who tricked them into attacking the Ukrainians.

And that's how this will be all the USA's fault.

(Though I don't know how it wouldn't be super embarrassing to have to admit the US government ran the show in Russia.)
 
andomania
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lefty248: "Vlad the bad" isn't a good enough name for history to remember him by. Somebody else here used "Vlad the malignant dwarf". That just doesn't roll off the tongue like "Ivan the terrible". We need something better.


Chad?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fox News press release from the future:

Is tragedy that rogue elements of FSB were compromised by corrupt Western spies and gave fake news to President Putin causing him to sincerely believe he was helping all humanity with special military action.

Now that evil deception has been discovered and all perpetrators committed suicide, Russian forces will honorably withdraw and discussions will begin for Europe and USA to apologize and pay reparations for loss of precious Russian lives and peacekeeping materiel.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lefty248: "Vlad the bad" isn't a good enough name for history to remember him by. Somebody else here used "Vlad the malignant dwarf". That just doesn't roll off the tongue like "Ivan the terrible". We need something better.


Short-fingered Vulgarian Jr.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

andomania: lefty248: "Vlad the bad" isn't a good enough name for history to remember him by. Somebody else here used "Vlad the malignant dwarf". That just doesn't roll off the tongue like "Ivan the terrible". We need something better.

Chad?


"Putin on the Ritz" is what we can call it when he threatens to use Russian military.

Putin on the Ritz
Youtube jLMTMK-mp7w
 
wingnut396
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Man those top Russian FSB guys, generals and others really bought into Biden's woke green new deal agenda!
 
gunsmack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I've said it before - Vlad is going to start an old skool Soviet union style purge of the disloyal. To include show trials and public execution.
That's his way out of the Ukraine mess.


If he lives long enough.

/ might come down with poloniumonia
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Fox News press release from the future:

Is tragedy that rogue elements of FSB were compromised by corrupt Western spies and gave fake news to President Putin causing him to sincerely believe he was helping all humanity with special military action.

Now that evil deception has been discovered and all perpetrators committed suicide, Russian forces will honorably withdraw and discussions will begin for Europe and USA to apologize and pay reparations for loss of precious Russian lives and peacekeeping materiel.


Sounds about right, although I'm sure they'd try to crowbar in a few more dogwhistles.
 
Juc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, punish them for not telling you what you want to hear, and then punish them for what you wanted to hear not matching reality; that's some grade-a loyalty building lemme tell you.
 
zbtop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Fox News press release from the future:

Is tragedy that rogue elements of FSB were compromised by corrupt Western spies and gave fake news to President Putin causing him to sincerely believe he was helping all humanity with special military action.

Now that evil deception has been discovered and all perpetrators committed suicide, Russian forces will honorably withdraw and discussions will begin for Europe and USA to apologize and pay reparations for loss of precious Russian lives and peacekeeping materiel.


This genuinely would not shock me.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
is that russian for "overzealous staffer"?
 
palelizard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"You said we'd win, easy! What the hell?"

"Well, you said, 'Hypothetically, we can take the Ukraine in a fight, right? We are strong, have nukes, and I have a bigger dick than all of them'. We said 'Sure, boss, piece of cake' and winked comically at you."

"I'm going to kill you as soon as I find someone I trust enough to loan me a gun."
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: Parthenogenetic: Fox News press release from the future:

Is tragedy that rogue elements of FSB were compromised by corrupt Western spies and gave fake news to President Putin causing him to sincerely believe he was helping all humanity with special military action.

Now that evil deception has been discovered and all perpetrators committed suicide, Russian forces will honorably withdraw and discussions will begin for Europe and USA to apologize and pay reparations for loss of precious Russian lives and peacekeeping materiel.

Sounds about right, although I'm sure they'd try to crowbar in a few more dogwhistles.


New evidence proves agenda of USA disinformation campaign was to create Ukrainian woke puppet regime to give special rights to LGBTQ, defund all police, and ban fossil fuel to enrich Hunter Biden green energy cartel
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Juc: Oh yeah, punish them for not telling you what you want to hear, and then punish them for what you wanted to hear not matching reality; that's some grade-a loyalty building lemme tell you.


Ah yes, the Stalin years! Should be interesting to see Putin try and bring that back.
 
Potato Puti
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Between this and the generals, how does Russian forces have any idea on what's going on?
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Robo Beat: Parthenogenetic: Fox News press release from the future:

Is tragedy that rogue elements of FSB were compromised by corrupt Western spies and gave fake news to President Putin causing him to sincerely believe he was helping all humanity with special military action.

Now that evil deception has been discovered and all perpetrators committed suicide, Russian forces will honorably withdraw and discussions will begin for Europe and USA to apologize and pay reparations for loss of precious Russian lives and peacekeeping materiel.

Sounds about right, although I'm sure they'd try to crowbar in a few more dogwhistles.

New evidence proves agenda of USA disinformation campaign was to create Ukrainian woke puppet regime to give special rights to LGBTQ, defund all police, and ban fossil fuel to enrich Hunter Biden green energy cartel


Tucker, is that you?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The "overzealous staffer?!?" That's how he wants to worm his way out of this?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I've said it before - Vlad is going to start an old skool Soviet union style purge of the disloyal. To include show trials and public execution.
That's his way out of the Ukraine mess.


Any chance this guy was seen as "next in line"?  Right now I'd think #2 Oligarch would have a similar life expectancy to the long string of #2 Al Queda.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: markie_farkie: If Pooty's still alive by the end of March it'll be surprising.  His enemies now outnumber his allies by a factor of 100 or more.

Pooty died on the way to his home planet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lefty248: "Vlad the bad" isn't a good enough name for history to remember him by. Somebody else here used "Vlad the malignant dwarf". That just doesn't roll off the tongue like "Ivan the terrible". We need something better.


Vlad the Veddy Bad?
 
Daeva
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Juc: Oh yeah, punish them for not telling you what you want to hear, and then punish them for what you wanted to hear not matching reality; that's some grade-a loyalty building lemme tell you.


That's how the USA was ran for 4 years.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KiltedBastich: It's not a surprise, really. Autocrats always have problems with getting accurate information, because their underlings fear being scapegoated for reporting bad news.

Then, when said autocrats act on the bad information their toadies provide, everything goes to shiat (cfe. The current situation with the invasion of Ukraine). The autocrats then blame the yes-men anyhow.

It's a damned if you do, damned if you don't situation for the sycophants, but at least if they lie about the bad news in the moment, punishment is deferred and they can maybe blame it on some other dumb schmuck.


What if they say the bad news in a good way?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skinink: lefty248: "Vlad the bad" isn't a good enough name for history to remember him by. Somebody else here used "Vlad the malignant dwarf". That just doesn't roll off the tongue like "Ivan the terrible". We need something better.

Short-fingered Vulgarian Jr.


Vladios amigo?

Vlado deGama

Vladorama Arcade

Vladalia Onion

Sad Vlad

Vladimort

/not good at nicknames
 
Daeva
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Potato Puti: Between this and the generals, how does Russian forces have any idea on what's going on?


My sincere understanding is they don't.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Potato Puti: Between this and the generals, how does Russian forces have any idea on what's going on?


They don't. That's the problem. That's why they do comically stupid things like walking into an ambush. Russian forces have essentially no collectivized leadership and they're suffering for it.

Remember how during c19 people were saying that if Trump actually put his ego in check, listen to his advisors and took their advice, and actually took responsibility for it, he could have won the election handily, because of the generic 'salute the flag' effect that occurs during emergencies? Basically, if Trump wasn't trump, he could have won. There was a path to victory, that he just didn't take because he was stupid.

This is the same thing. If Putin weren't Putin, he could have won this war. But he lost it. Because he was stupid.
 
