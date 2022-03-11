 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Russian Generals 0 for 3 against Globetrotters
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ukrainians are getting better at finding and murdering Russian commanders.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Is murder the word here?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Well technically it's not a war so....
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The war raging in Ukraine would seem to be at odds with that statement.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

But Vlad said it's not a war....you mean the Russians lies!
Gasp!
 
TTFK
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Putin's forces have now lost more tanks than are operational in entire German army."
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
hAZy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ya know, Vlad ain't never gonna ever be able to scare anyone anywhere ever again with whatever he's got left of his army.
Russia can't even keep their generals alive.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They've also killed nine lieutenants, five captains, three majors, and one very fat colonel who called Zelenskyy a... "cheeky fellow."
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I like the quotes around killed in the headline of TFA. The general was "killed." *Wink* If you know what I mean....
 
fat boy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Have read the the condition of the Russian equipment is poor due to the oligarchs stealing the money for themselves,

So,

Maybe a good thing?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
From the photos, his diet wasn't helping his longevity much anyways
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

More like..  a logical consequence
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Madden: "Ya hate to see it happen."
Summerall: "It appears there are multiple flags on the play, some of them on fire..."
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Seems odd to risk high level officers and experience. Unless there is a reason to risk them..fear of betrayal, loyalty of soldiers that may rebel
 
amindtat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
♫ Generals gathered in their masses
Just for Ukrainians to kick their asses ♫
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wily Wombat: I like the quotes around killed in the headline of TFA. The general was "killed." *Wink* If you know what I mean....


"Killed" by the "Ukrainian Forces".

I think what they mean is he had sex with his subordinates in a T-72.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can we all just recognize subby's headline? I got a unexpected snert. Thanks.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

O LORD!

/*descending guitar riff*
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anyone else wondering if Pooty is using this opportunity to rid himself of officers he doesn't quite trust but are too well-connected to have a tragic accident next to a window or elevator shaft?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is no loss even if true. In Russia, title of general is given to almost everyone, like vice-president at brokerage firm.

All three were barely known. Maybe cleaned samovar and fetched tea.

Also, Putin sent first wave of bad generals, but will soon send Soviet Super Soldiers to crush Ukraine. Winter Soldier and Black Widow are based on real facts, but dumbed down so West does not suspect true power of Russia.

Study it out.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If its okay for cruise ships to fly a "flag of convenience" and become Liberian for the sake of dodging taxes... i dont see why its not okay for one of our aircraft carriers to "flag of convenience" themselves into the Ukranian Navy.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

His whole thing has been "strongman leader." Now, not so much. Scary times.
 
Theeng
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What a shame.

/I don't even like American flag officers, untrustworthy assholes.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Just sayin.
 
tin_man
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Awesome headline.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

View Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

View Full Size
Yuri is waiting
 
paranand [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Weav, I like you, but you've been somehow different since your time away.

It's not technically a war between Russia and NATO or the UN, but it's definitely a war of aggression. Fark your technicalities. This is an invasionary war - from a dictatorship against a fledgling democracy.
 
Shocktopus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Now if they can just make it all the way to ♪ "And a Putin in a pear treeeeeee...."
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
seen the loss of 173 tanks, 12 aircraft and 345 troop carriers.

About that
View Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The secure communications equipment is not working.  So the Generals have to operate much closer to the hot action if they want their directions to be done with the shorter range older radio gear.   Some of these generals are literally all the way at the very front barking their orders in person.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I'm 99.99% sure he knows that and was fishing for a "its only a war if its from the war regions of Russia, otherwise it's just sparkling white police action"

/feel free to replace a letter in war with a cryllic symbol
 
Muta
‘’ less than a minute ago  

My thought was their boss asked why their advances have stalled.  When the general replied, their boss told them to get their ass up to the front line and get them moving.
 
NickBob78
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I know the physical training standards relax as you age and all but damn these Russian generals like like the cholesterol was next in line after the snipers.
 
