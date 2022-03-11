 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   The 1 million residents of Montana, our fourth-largest state, think it's already too crowded   (dailymontanan.com) divider line
54
    More: Obvious, Missoula, Montana, Montana, percent agreement level, CEO of Glacier Country Tourism, Yellowstone Country, recent report, Racene Friede, level of agreement  
•       •       •

878 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2022 at 12:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian tourists who became interested after watching Hunt For Red October.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know that episode of Daffy Duck where he finds the gold and is all "IT's MINE!! MINE!!! ALL MINE!!!" That's white people in small towns, at least out West here. They're at once the cheapest, yet most greedy people I've ever met.

And they don't like to share ANYTHING. It goes along with their attitude about taxes: I shouldn't pay anything, but everything should be nice and perfect for me!!!

I didn't read it, but I'm sure many of the responses mentioned "Californians" in some aspect.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, there goes my dream of raising a crop of dental floss and being a dental floss tycoon.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Merge them with Wyoming and the Dakotas.  They'll have more space to hear themselves biatch.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a personal belief that no state or commonwealth should be larger than 66,813 sq. mi. (i.e. the size of Virginia in 1788).

Also, I don't believe that any state should have less than 1MM people.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame Yellowstone?

Though I hear it wasn't actually shot there.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Met a guy fishing in Montana, told him I was from Pennsylvania. He said "that's the state with all the trees? I was there once and felt claustrophobic because of all the damn trees."
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I have a personal belief that no state or commonwealth should be larger than 66,813 sq. mi. (i.e. the size of Virginia in 1788).

Also, I don't believe that any state should have less than 1MM people.


A trillion people? Not even Alabama could do that.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Met a guy fishing in Montana, told him I was from Pennsylvania. He said "that's the state with all the trees? I was there once and felt claustrophobic because of all the damn trees."


My mother, from south Texas, felt that way when she moved to Michigan later in life.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Alaskan understands.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're people in Montana?  Why?  Are they being punished?
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I have a personal belief that no state or commonwealth should be larger than 66,813 sq. mi. (i.e. the size of Virginia in 1788).

Also, I don't believe that any state should have less than 1MM people.

A trillion people? Not even Alabama could do that.


mm = million
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plague of leftism is converging on the middle form east and west.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I have a personal belief that no state or commonwealth should be larger than 66,813 sq. mi. (i.e. the size of Virginia in 1788).

Also, I don't believe that any state should have less than 1MM people.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there last month. Not crowded.

These western MAGA enclaves would appreciate it if you'd just mail in the tourist dollars you were going to spend and then stay home.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I have a personal belief that no state or commonwealth should be larger than 66,813 sq. mi. (i.e. the size of Virginia in 1788).

Also, I don't believe that any state should have less than 1MM people.


Yeah, I'd love to see that map.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All tourists suck.

Except me, when I travel.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: The plague of leftism is converging on the middle form east and west.


Imagine, the thought of becoming decent people. The horror.
 
special20
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Must be that huge profit margin for raising up those crops of dental floss.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I mean....they do have a beautifully articulated skeleton of a Jesusarus-Rex at the Museum of the Rockies

Observe:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: whyRpeoplesostupid: Met a guy fishing in Montana, told him I was from Pennsylvania. He said "that's the state with all the trees? I was there once and felt claustrophobic because of all the damn trees."

My mother, from south Texas, felt that way when she moved to Michigan later in life.


Every time I go out west I'm struck dumb by how big it looks to me
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: They're people in Montana?  Why?  Are they being punished?


They are, in fact, people.
The Big Foot thing is just to get the Tourists in.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And next to it, a magnificent example of a Tri-Jesustops juvenile and calf

Observe:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's just because most of them are assholes.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Met a guy fishing in Montana, told him I was from Pennsylvania. He said "that's the state with all the trees? I was there once and felt claustrophobic because of all the damn trees."


*looks out office window*

Well I'll be damned. There are a lot of trees out there.

Anyways, Montana was home to the stupidest people I ever met. Granted it was only one guy in a slot parlor that couldn't do math and let me drink underage, but I never let a small sample size get in the way of forming a stereotype. Also, apparently all Canadians love badminton.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I have a personal belief that no state or commonwealth should be larger than 66,813 sq. mi. (i.e. the size of Virginia in 1788).

Also, I don't believe that any state should have less than 1MM people.


I have a personal belief that bees should be made of chocolate.  Also I believe they should be numerous and easy to catch.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: They're people in Montana?  Why?  Are they being punished?


Yes, yes we are. It's Dante-esque punishment. Save yourself, do not make the mistake I did. Stay clear of the state. Don't come here and suffer as I do. Stay far away, all of you!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Harry Freakstorm: They're people in Montana?  Why?  Are they being punished?

They are, in fact, people.
The Big Foot thing is just to get the Tourists in.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

covfefe: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I have a personal belief that no state or commonwealth should be larger than 66,813 sq. mi. (i.e. the size of Virginia in 1788).

Also, I don't believe that any state should have less than 1MM people.

A trillion people? Not even Alabama could do that.


It's actually 199, in Roman numerals.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....they do have a beautifully articulated skeleton of a Jesusarus-Rex at the Museum of the Rockies

Observe:
[Fark user image 425x318]


Nope. It's all in ruins now. No reason to visit. Go elsewhere.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"However, results indicate that the pandemic has only added fuel to the fire, exacerbating the negative trend regarding residents and their perception of crowding in the state."

The same people who moved to urban/wilderness boundaries and then biatched about bears, wolves, mountain lions, etc. disrupting their imagined lifestyle. Bunch of goddamned Goldilockses.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Combustion: You know that episode of Daffy Duck where he finds the gold and is all "IT's MINE!! MINE!!! ALL MINE!!!" That's white people in small towns, at least out West here. They're at once the cheapest, yet most greedy people I've ever met.

And they don't like to share ANYTHING. It goes along with their attitude about taxes: I shouldn't pay anything, but everything should be nice and perfect for me!!!

I didn't read it, but I'm sure many of the responses mentioned "Californians" in some aspect.


That's just humans in general.

"We want affordable housing!"

"Great, we'll build..."

"NO BUILDING! JUST AFFORDABLE! AND SOMEWHERE ELSE!"
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: covfefe: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I have a personal belief that no state or commonwealth should be larger than 66,813 sq. mi. (i.e. the size of Virginia in 1788).

Also, I don't believe that any state should have less than 1MM people.

A trillion people? Not even Alabama could do that.

It's actually 199, in Roman numerals.


Actually it's 1999 in Roman Numerals.  C=100 D=500 M=1000

I'll turn off the nerd alert as I leave.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gar1013: covfefe: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I have a personal belief that no state or commonwealth should be larger than 66,813 sq. mi. (i.e. the size of Virginia in 1788).

Also, I don't believe that any state should have less than 1MM people.

A trillion people? Not even Alabama could do that.

mm = million


/ trying very hard not start a rant about millimetres...
 
senorjuanton
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Montana is a good example of how the psychosis that has infected white rural America has transformed previously okay states into bastions of insanity.  It went from electing moderate, middle of the road guys like John Tester and Steve Bullock to people who attacked reporters physically like Greg Gianforte to useless rubber stamps for Trump like Steve Daines.   With all the population growth, it is going to be interesting to see whether that is coming from derpy areas relocating there like the Central Valley of CA, or if there is some actual influx of people who have above a coloring book level of understanding of how the world works.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Willis Alan Ramsey - Goodbye To Old Missoula (1972)
Youtube BXiSXXg8PxE
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The problem is that once you get out of city limits, there's... Nothing. No infrastructure for internet or water, no grocery stores, maybe not even electric unless you build a road and pay a fortune to have the lines put in. The populated areas are crowded, the empty areas are EMPTY. There's plenty of space, but nothing to support a growing population.

On the plus side, it's fun hearing all the right wingers freaking out.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Subtonic: whyRpeoplesostupid: Met a guy fishing in Montana, told him I was from Pennsylvania. He said "that's the state with all the trees? I was there once and felt claustrophobic because of all the damn trees."

*looks out office window*

Well I'll be damned. There are a lot of trees out there.

Anyways, Montana was home to the stupidest people I ever met. Granted it was only one guy in a slot parlor that couldn't do math and let me drink underage, but I never let a small sample size get in the way of forming a stereotype. Also, apparently all Canadians love badminton.


pray that fisherman never has to drive on I-85 South from Richmond, Virginia.  100 miles of two lanes of road with nothing but trees along both sides and a cut-thru on the median every few miles for the police.  Talk about highway hypnosis.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I love visiting Montana.  VISITING.
 
chasd00
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
locals not liking out-of-towners? that's unpossible.
 
Keith Dudemeister
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Overwhelmingly, communities in Glacier Country said they felt less stressed when visitors were other Montanans, Friede said."

They're able to determine this based on Montana's strict residency labeling requirements. All tourists are required to wear t-shirts saying "I'm Not From Around Here" at all times. Sorry, that's the law.
 
lakefivedi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
All you hating on Montanans, please stay the fark away...

Every day I venture out I am thankful it is winter and there is hardly anyone on the road.  In the summer our pleasant, lonely, serene road turns into a major freeway, racing towards Glacier Park.  Just so they can sit in line for hours on end to maybe get in, forgetting to ever leave their vehicle.  Oh, and when they do they take a shiat on popluar hiking trails and leave their trash next to it, and their fire smoldering.
Of course, as article states, us Montanans grew tired of the tourists unleashed by the big orange goon in 2016....
actually used to welcome them.

What is really a pisser is that our undiscovered serene free public spaces are being broadcast across social media and becoming like small burning man festivals.

We've got more than our share of dumfuks, and our governor is horrible, and our senators are Russian owned,
but some of us are awesome people living in a beautiful environment.

So yeah, stay away, and don't move here, Idaho wants you.
 
SmallBallerBrand
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Russian tourists who became interested after watching Hunt For Red October.


One ping only
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I live in Chicago, which has 2.7 million residents in 234 square miles. Montana's 1.1 million residents can spread out over 147,000 square miles. Additionally, Chicago hosts over 50 million tourists every year, compared to 12 million or so for Montana. I would suggest that anyone who feels crowded in Montana doesn't know what feeling crowded actually is.

And no, residents of New York and Tokyo, I'm not complaining about how crowded it is here. I've got a back yard and a garage and everything.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Subtonic: whyRpeoplesostupid: Met a guy fishing in Montana, told him I was from Pennsylvania. He said "that's the state with all the trees? I was there once and felt claustrophobic because of all the damn trees."

*looks out office window*

Well I'll be damned. There are a lot of trees out there.

Anyways, Montana was home to the stupidest people I ever met. Granted it was only one guy in a slot parlor that couldn't do math and let me drink underage, but I never let a small sample size get in the way of forming a stereotype. Also, apparently all Canadians love badminton.


Nope.  But you'll probably do better than 50/50 assuming we like hockey and beer.

I'm not sure how common poutine love is... Why anybody would put cheese on fries I don't know.  It's an abomination.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: Raoul Eaton: covfefe: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I have a personal belief that no state or commonwealth should be larger than 66,813 sq. mi. (i.e. the size of Virginia in 1788).

Also, I don't believe that any state should have less than 1MM people.

A trillion people? Not even Alabama could do that.

It's actually 199, in Roman numerals.

Actually it's 1999 in Roman Numerals.  C=100 D=500 M=1000

I'll turn off the nerd alert as I leave.


I stand corrected.  I haven't had my coffee yet.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I could see myself living in Bozeman.  Although I need to remember my "everything is awesome when you're on vacation" rule and HOLY SHIATE have prices skyrocketed on real estate there.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brap: I could see myself living in Bozeman.  Although I need to remember my "everything is awesome when you're on vacation" rule and HOLY SHIATE have prices skyrocketed on real estate there.


I can get a trailer for 250k in Missoula, plus slip rent.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.