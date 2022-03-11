 Skip to content
HOTM Headline of the Month February 2022 voting for Main
1 hour ago  
Welcome to Fark's Headline of the Month Voting for February 2022! 

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, context - like buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Take the time to read and laugh. Then vote!

Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Friday, March 11 and ends Tuesday, March 15, 4pm Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for February 2022 Headlines of the Month!
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Having your castration live-streamed on pay-per-view takes balls


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Activity under Three Sisters monitored by experts, confused PornHub viewers


Linked article: king5.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Moroccan boy is no longer well, condition turns grave


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
On this day in history, in 1778, Friedrich Wilhelm Rudolf Gerhard August Freiherr von Steuben arrived at Valley Forge, possibly after hearing that the Continental Army was running short on names


Linked article: history.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Canada to ban crude oil imports from Russia. Polite oil imports still allowed


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
On the 70th anniversary of her reign, Queen Elizabeth commits a major foreign policy faux pas


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Give me a go f*ck yourself, Vasily. One go f*ck yourself only


Linked article: politico.eu
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
It turns out they have unique outfits for every occasion


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Turkish jets target Kurdish positions in Iraq, Syria, potentially provoking a rumble from the Turkish Sharks


Linked article: abcnews.go.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Reefer madness leads to penis badness


Linked article: gizmodo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
The BBC, waiting for decades to work "great trainer robbery" into a headline, just did it


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Anti-maskers demand school bans punching, falling down, and cocaine


Linked article: al.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
EU says it will become "climate neutral" by 2050 through re-labeling of nuclear and gas power as "sustainable." In related news, Subby plans to "lose" weight this year by referring to beer as "magic health juice"


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Microsoft seems to be the only ones that have actually read the Geneva Convention


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Beavers killed on Detroit's Belle Island, prompting the eternal refrain: Ask not for whom the Belle Island Beavers beave; for the Belle Island Beavers beave for thee


Linked article: metrotimes.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
One night in Bancroft makes a canoeist humble. Not much between feral hogs and ecstasy. One night in Bancroft and the tough guys tumble. Can't be too careful with your wild piggy. I can feel the warhog walking next to me


Linked article: mybancroftnow.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Q: What's a nun wear to the casino? A: a gambling habit


Linked article: nbclosangeles.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
I am Grout


Linked article: zillow.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
404 Family Dollar stores not found


Linked article: actionnews5.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Viagra can help dogs with fatal eating disorder, leg humping, study finds


Linked article: koin.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
AT&T announces it's shutting down its 3G network, confusing many who hadn't realized they'd ever turned it on


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Sing a song of sixpence, a pocket full of rye, four-hundred twenty blackbirds crash from the sky


Linked article: gizmodo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Dressed up like a million-dollar trooper / Trying hard to look like Gary Cooper (super-duper) / Fears of unified Europe becomes self-fulfilling, nothing in your mitts / Putin on the fritz


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Lost and out of fuel is no way to invade Ukraine, comrade


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Weird vetting process, but it sounds like South Dakota's got their next Attorney General lined up


Linked article: thedailybeast.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
"Water cremation" can turn less affluent into effluent, effectively affecting views on end-of-life planning


Linked article: kens5.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Elizabeth marks 70 years on the throne. She should eat more fibre


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Serial burglar steals nearly $122,000 in property from homes. Police on parallel investigation find him to be a SCSI criminal, although other thieves say ATA Boy


Linked article: aol.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Now I have a thermobaric weapon. Ho-Ho-Ho


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Man steals $1,442 worth of fragrances from a beauty store. Police suspect his hideout is in the olfactory district


Linked article: kiro7.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
In 1941, 120,000 American citizens were imprisoned for the crime of having Japanese ancestry, an event few remember. Now one of the prison camps is about to be designated a National Historic site - Oh My


Linked article: axios.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
1 hour ago  
Texas man killed in Oklahoma Panhandle shooting. For those of you not up on your current slang, an Oklahoma Panhandle is like a Dutch Rudder but with more gunfire


Linked article: abc7amarillo.com
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.