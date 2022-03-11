 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah)   Air Force allows sexual predator to retire with full benefits, even after court martial, getting reduced in rank twice. "Sergeant Zier's misconduct against a fellow airman violated that trust and his duty as an Air Force leader"   (kutv.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And run off good airman. Thanks asshole.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Incidentally, there are a lot of super christian evangelicals in the air force. I'm sure that's a contributing factor to this stuff.
Christianity sure does seem to like rape.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He sexually assaulted his airman

Why'd they give him an airman?  God.  Those supply forms.  I requested a new canteen and because I didn't use black in I got a self propelled howitzer.
 
robodog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Incidentally, there are a lot of super christian evangelicals in the air force. I'm sure that's a contributing factor to this stuff.
Christianity sure does seem to like rape.


If the bible wasn't a religious text it would be banned in every school library where books are banned. It's full of rape, murder, incest, infanticide, etc.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nationalist-Christians love rape
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Because we can't hurt Airmen's feelings."

Uh, and what about the Airmen who were raped? So their feelings not count?

/The Air Force needs a farking enema to purge all the shiat it's let build up.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Airman First Class Cambria Ferguson her victim advocate certification in Turkey a month after the assault.
That's worth 5 promotion points!
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Incidentally, there are a lot of super christian evangelicals in the air force. I'm sure that's a contributing factor to this stuff.
Christianity sure does seem to like rape.


Is that from the article or just in your head?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Incidentally, there are a lot of super christian evangelicals in the air force. I'm sure that's a contributing factor to this stuff.
Christianity sure does seem to like rape.


mankind is more like it. you find poor behavior everywhere.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
2015 and making sexual jokes in the office? Jeez old AF like earlier than the 00s this would fly but 2015 AF this should have been a SOLID no go.  What a creep but you see this shiat all the time.  You see the older guys hitting on the younger airman and you of course say something and they just say well we just talking and having fun no big deal.

The amount of people that get sent home from deployments for this is crazy.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert and [redacted] gave official statements in support of Zier in the last few months that led to misinformation about the case. In official letters, they publicly stated I wasn't sexually assaulted and Zier had done nothing more than touch my knee. Not only was that a blatant lie, but they accused me of perjury while simultaneously deceiving the public about the severity of harm in this case. There was never accountability for these government elected officials attacking a service member survivor, or spreading fake news about the case. I strongly believe their statements influenced SecAF's [Secretary of the Air Force] decision as well as the general public's

Louie's a busy guy.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He will rape again
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Incidentally, there are a lot of super christian evangelicals in the air force. I'm sure that's a contributing factor to this stuff.
Christianity sure does seem to like rape.


Bigot.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: He will rape again


absolutely.  a large majority of sexual assaults are committed by repeat offenders.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall smiles in this undated photo.

That's a nice touch.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: He sexually assaulted his airman

Why'd they give him an airman?  God.  Those supply forms.  I requested a new canteen and because I didn't use black in I got a self propelled howitzer.


Use DD Form 495/R. Cross out 'machine gun' and write in 'airman'.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ajgeek: "Because we can't hurt Airmen's feelings."

Uh, and what about the Airmen who were raped? So their feelings not count?

/The Air Force needs a farking enema to purge all the shiat it's let build up.


If that happened, our armed forces would be empty.
You don't fill all the "required" staffing numbers, by getting the best people.
/veteran
//got my college money and got the hell out
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm guessing there is another Zier in the Air Force who's rank is a lot higher than Sergeant.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dad spent 2 careers in the Air Force, They did nothing to help him transition to civilian life. He died broke and penniless. Then they showed up and gave me a flag at his funeral.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: Weaver95: Incidentally, there are a lot of super christian evangelicals in the air force. I'm sure that's a contributing factor to this stuff.
Christianity sure does seem to like rape.

Is that from the article or just in your head?


It's from anyone that has spent time around Colorado Springs. Have you seen their church? It's a lair.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: Weaver95: Incidentally, there are a lot of super christian evangelicals in the air force. I'm sure that's a contributing factor to this stuff.
Christianity sure does seem to like rape.

Is that from the article or just in your head?


It's from the annals of most every church everywhere.

/I initially typed anals. Which would be just as appropriate.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Incidentally, there are a lot of super christian evangelicals in the air force. I'm sure that's a contributing factor to this stuff.
Christianity sure does seem to like rape.


The Bible is chock full of rape, incest, slavery, genocide... makes me wonder why the morality police haven't tried to ban it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, right...
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is stupid.

So he was a generally shiatty guy. Got it.

He came onto a female [subordinate]. As males do per a billion years of biology. Touched her inappropriately. Got it. Didn't rape anybody.

He got punished. Reduced in rank, reduced retirement pay for the rest of his life. Embarrassed.

Ok.

Should we shoot the guy? Burn him at the stake?

Jfc. A male came onto a female. Who ever would have guessed. Work relationship made it absolutely inappropriate. He got punished. That's it. Let it go. Move on.

In my military experience a female WILL find something to complain about.

Women do not belong in the military. We survived thousands of years without them and we will do just fine without them.

"Oh but in Ukraine they're shooting bad guys!" Well when we get invaded give them guns. Otherwise they are a hindrance, not a multiplier.

"He called them "females"! That's Intel toxic masculinity!" Go fark yourself.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

flamingboard: Green_Knight: Weaver95: Incidentally, there are a lot of super christian evangelicals in the air force. I'm sure that's a contributing factor to this stuff.
Christianity sure does seem to like rape.

Is that from the article or just in your head?

It's from anyone that has spent time around Colorado Springs. Have you seen their church? It's a lair.


You're 100% correct. And the fundie problem in the AF goes back a looooong way. I dumped a perfectly attractive and fun guy because after he was in the AF a few months, the fundies ensnared him and he was talking about having 12 kids and the need for me to have a man to make my decisions for me.

NEXT!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Weaver95: Incidentally, there are a lot of super christian evangelicals in the air force. I'm sure that's a contributing factor to this stuff.
Christianity sure does seem to like rape.

Bigot.


Christianity seems very fond of rape. I just call it like I see it.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Totally Legitimate Businessman: This is stupid.

So he was a generally shiatty guy. Got it.

He came onto a female [subordinate]. As males do per a billion years of biology. Touched her inappropriately. Got it. Didn't rape anybody.

He got punished. Reduced in rank, reduced retirement pay for the rest of his life. Embarrassed.

Ok.

Should we shoot the guy? Burn him at the stake?

Jfc. A male came onto a female. Who ever would have guessed. Work relationship made it absolutely inappropriate. He got punished. That's it. Let it go. Move on.

In my military experience a female WILL find something to complain about.

Women do not belong in the military. We survived thousands of years without them and we will do just fine without them.

"Oh but in Ukraine they're shooting bad guys!" Well when we get invaded give them guns. Otherwise they are a hindrance, not a multiplier.

"He called them "females"! That's Intel toxic masculinity!" Go fark yourself.


Look how stupid you are.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: Weaver95: Incidentally, there are a lot of super christian evangelicals in the air force. I'm sure that's a contributing factor to this stuff.
Christianity sure does seem to like rape.

Is that from the article or just in your head?


Colorado springs has a lot of super Jesus people....most of whom try to recruit as many air force people as possible into their rape/death cult.
Ask any of the locals about it.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

robodog: Weaver95: Incidentally, there are a lot of super christian evangelicals in the air force. I'm sure that's a contributing factor to this stuff.
Christianity sure does seem to like rape.

If the bible wasn't a religious text it would be banned in every school library where books are banned. It's full of rape, murder, incest, infanticide, etc.


Indeed, many so called Christians have advocated banning books that had less of those tings than the bible did.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is a surprise to people? Consider how they treat minorities, and now remember how they've treated minorities historically. Now ask yourself: Are you really surprised at all? If you answer yes, I might have some prime real estate to sell... name a few wonderful bridges.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Chinesenookiefactory: Weaver95: Incidentally, there are a lot of super christian evangelicals in the air force. I'm sure that's a contributing factor to this stuff.
Christianity sure does seem to like rape.

Bigot.

Christianity seems very fond of rape. I just call it like I see it.


Now do Muslims!
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I worked at Tyndall AFB about 10 years ago. I was a civlilian tech writer on a contract to help apply for federal energy awards. During my time there, I ran across a guy (he was either an E6 or E7; can't remember) who was a grumpy, muscle-bound PITA with a bunch of Jesus tattoos who found every excuse to stymie the progress I was trying to make. At one point, he sent me an email, and his signature block included a blatant plea to accept Jesus as a personal savior. I happened to bump into the colonel of the base and mentioned it to him. So the next time I got an email from this sergeant, the Jesus was gone, but when I saw him, he looked like he was trying to stare me to death. I smirked.

/couldn't believe how fat they let the AF guys get
//PT must have been 3 daily hours of D&C...donuts & coffee
///Army vet
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jmr61: Green_Knight: Weaver95: Incidentally, there are a lot of super christian evangelicals in the air force. I'm sure that's a contributing factor to this stuff.
Christianity sure does seem to like rape.

Is that from the article or just in your head?

It's from the annals of most every church everywhere.

/I initially typed anals. Which would be just as appropriate.


I just read an article that I'm sure will be on the main page soon

Two Florida men arrested in Oklahoma after they were discovered to have multiple abuse victims through their church in Jacksonville.

Institutional religions love rape and power
 
