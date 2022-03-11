 Skip to content
(Axios)   Russia has bombed over two dozen hospitals since they started the unspoken war   (axios.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Simple confusion - the Hospitals were marked with a big red cross - just like Russian ammo trucks:

https://9gag.com/gag/aggQy46
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You know, it occurs to me -- and this could just be a wild and wooly conspiracy theory that'll make me look nuts, but bear with me for a moment: Nobody -- at least, outside of Russia, one assumes -- seems to be able to pinpoint what the "Z" insignia on Russian vehicles invading Ukraine means exactly.  Is it possible Putin is actually using this symbol in the propganda he's spreading that Ukraine are bombing these places themselves to make him look like the aggressor and not the saviour he's painting himself as, and the "Z" is meant to stand for Zelenskyy in this narrative?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Putin just keeps handing Biden more justification to punch Russia's economy in the dick.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fox News tonight: Russia continues its noble crusade against the high cost of medical care in Ukraine
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's OK, they're de-nazifying the doctors, nurses, and patients.
 
wage0048
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: You know, it occurs to me -- and this could just be a wild and wooly conspiracy theory that'll make me look nuts, but bear with me for a moment: Nobody -- at least, outside of Russia, one assumes -- seems to be able to pinpoint what the "Z" insignia on Russian vehicles invading Ukraine means exactly.  Is it possible Putin is actually using this symbol in the propganda he's spreading that Ukraine are bombing these places themselves to make him look like the aggressor and not the saviour he's painting himself as, and the "Z" is meant to stand for Zelenskyy in this narrative?


That's some seriously batshiat-crazy thinking right there... which means it could actually be what the insane, homophobic f*cker actually has going through his little head.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
'unspoken war'?

Surely more of a 'really widely discussed and analyzed, all the time, without a break, across the entire globe except for Russia war'.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: It's OK, they're de-nazifying the doctors, nurses, and patients.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

hello
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Vladimir Putin:  A demon with a man's face.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: 'unspoken war'?

Surely more of a 'really widely discussed and analyzed, all the time, without a break, across the entire globe except for Russia war'.


Subby means unspoken by Russia. Unclaimed. Usually nations declare war, but Russia has not.

But why is "dozens" a measurement we use? So, over 24 hospitals have been bombed? Not "nearly 30" or "27 exactly"? Why dozens?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Simple confusion - the Hospitals were marked with a big red cross - just like Russian ammo trucks:

https://9gag.com/gag/aggQy46


It you turn your head slightly the cross becomes an "X".   Next thing they bomb all the Target department stores
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is crushing, it doesn't seem real.  I hear colleagues saying things like 'in peace times, I..." I can hear my heartbeat.  I sit alone and tear up, although I have no familial connection to all this.  This has to stop or we will all lose our minds.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wage0048: Psychopusher: You know, it occurs to me -- and this could just be a wild and wooly conspiracy theory that'll make me look nuts, but bear with me for a moment: Nobody -- at least, outside of Russia, one assumes -- seems to be able to pinpoint what the "Z" insignia on Russian vehicles invading Ukraine means exactly.  Is it possible Putin is actually using this symbol in the propganda he's spreading that Ukraine are bombing these places themselves to make him look like the aggressor and not the saviour he's painting himself as, and the "Z" is meant to stand for Zelenskyy in this narrative?

That's some seriously batshiat-crazy thinking right there... which means it could actually be what the insane, homophobic f*cker actually has going through his little head.


why "Homophobic"?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: You know, it occurs to me -- and this could just be a wild and wooly conspiracy theory that'll make me look nuts, but bear with me for a moment: Nobody -- at least, outside of Russia, one assumes -- seems to be able to pinpoint what the "Z" insignia on Russian vehicles invading Ukraine means exactly.  Is it possible Putin is actually using this symbol in the propganda he's spreading that Ukraine are bombing these places themselves to make him look like the aggressor and not the saviour he's painting himself as, and the "Z" is meant to stand for Zelenskyy in this narrative?


The truth is simpler. Putin is a huge fan of Max Brooks, and when World War Z 2 was cancelled by Paramount he took it upon himself to make it happen.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Over two dozen"?

I suspect the number is a *lot* higher.  Note that Russians haven't been using guided munitions in airstrikes for the most part- even if they aren't deliberately targeting them (which I suspect they are) collateral damage will hit at least that many.

People have forgotten how inaccurate dumb bomb airstrikes are.   Unguided US Mk82 bombs hit their target barely 5% of the time, and Russian pilots get a lot less practice than US ones.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If 1 is an accident, 2 a coincidence and 3 is intentional malice...does that make 28 a war crime?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Liberate the Natzpitals!
 
chawco
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Putin just keeps handing Biden more justification to punch Russia's economy in the dick.


Because after the last 10 years of aggression in Eastern Europe and near east, and unrestricted psychological and computer warfare, more reasons are needed?

Shoulda been dick punched 8 years ago.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Those patients could have gotten better and joined the Ukrainian Army
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wage0048: That's some seriously batshiat-crazy thinking right there... which means it could actually be what the insane, homophobic f*cker actually has going through his little head.


Well, that's kind of what I'm thinking -- consider the propaganda he's spread that we know about so far.  I mean, it's TFG-grade transparent and idiotic, so it is that far fetched that he's going for an Ashley Todd-level symbol to further blame Zelenskyy for the bombings and whatever other atrocities Putin's claiming they're doing to themselves and blaming him for?  He's clearly completely off his nut at this point and trying even the dumbest things to spread propaganda, and I seriously wouldn't put something just as dumb past him.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chawco: Weaver95: Putin just keeps handing Biden more justification to punch Russia's economy in the dick.

Because after the last 10 years of aggression in Eastern Europe and near east, and unrestricted psychological and computer warfare, more reasons are needed?

Shoulda been dick punched 8 years ago.


Putin's only real hope for any sort of victory here is to drive a wedge between NATO and the US...but Russia keeps handing Biden all sorts of reasons why NATO needs to stay focused until Russia loses the war and leaves Ukraine.
Not even the trumpers can attack Biden right now, and they rabid animals.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: why "Homophobic"?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LGBT_rights_in_Russia
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Next targets include cemeteries and kindergartens.  They're borrowing a play from the Three Stooge's "I'll Never Heil Again."
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This.
Is.
What.
Russia.
Does.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian%E2%80%93Syrian_hospital_bombing_campaign

This is not a series of accidents. This is not rogue commanders or pilots. This is not desperation. This is how Russia fights wars.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
People who leave Russia lose access to all their funds, and will apparently not be allowed back, so they are leaving their homes and families forever.  People who are not in Russia but are Russian and speak out will also not be allowed back into Russia.  For those in Russia....Automatic 15 year sentence if you speak out and automatic 20 years if you help Ukraine
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: You know, it occurs to me -- and this could just be a wild and wooly conspiracy theory that'll make me look nuts, but bear with me for a moment: Nobody -- at least, outside of Russia, one assumes -- seems to be able to pinpoint what the "Z" insignia on Russian vehicles invading Ukraine means exactly.  Is it possible Putin is actually using this symbol in the propganda he's spreading that Ukraine are bombing these places themselves to make him look like the aggressor and not the saviour he's painting himself as, and the "Z" is meant to stand for Zelenskyy in this narrative?


There is no Z in Cyrillic - our spelling of Zelensky is a Latinization.

The Z was likely chosen because even the dumbest, krokodil addicted conscript can figure out how to paint it on a vehicle and because it is very specifically not a Cyrillic letter.
 
spleef420
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And the world lets him continue committing war crimes because nukes.

fark Putin for doing it and fark the rest of us for enabling this asshole
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
IMHO, the Z is just something to prevent friendly fire.  The Ukrainians have basically the same equipment as the Russians do, so friendly fire is definitely an issue.
 
dryknife
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do they have O'Bomba Care?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: wage0048: Psychopusher: You know, it occurs to me -- and this could just be a wild and wooly conspiracy theory that'll make me look nuts, but bear with me for a moment: Nobody -- at least, outside of Russia, one assumes -- seems to be able to pinpoint what the "Z" insignia on Russian vehicles invading Ukraine means exactly.  Is it possible Putin is actually using this symbol in the propganda he's spreading that Ukraine are bombing these places themselves to make him look like the aggressor and not the saviour he's painting himself as, and the "Z" is meant to stand for Zelenskyy in this narrative?

That's some seriously batshiat-crazy thinking right there... which means it could actually be what the insane, homophobic f*cker actually has going through his little head.

why "Homophobic"?


Probably just because pandering to theocratic bigots helps him maintain his position, but it could be the result of the backward culture he grew up in. Republicans and Putinists have a lot in common, which is why Republicans were siding with Russia until they were shamed by the images from Ukraine, and the ones with no shame are still siding with Russia.
 
