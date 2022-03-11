 Skip to content
(NBC News)   "There is no meth without Zoom, and there is no Zoom without meth." Well I would have thought that was always the case   (nbcnews.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2022 at 8:20 PM



solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Morning Meth - Saturday Night Live
Youtube YBdNXjxmj8M
 
Esroc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It was an eye opener finding out from a friend that there's an entire drug network on dating apps. They apparently use all kinds of signals for buyers and sellers in their profiles. She kept OkCupid and Plenty of Fish on her phone, not to find dates but to figure out who had meth in whatever town she was in at the time.

Of course I feel like maybe I'm just naive. Like, of course that's a thing. Just actually seeing it pointed out to me was kind of mind blowing.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
🎶 0...21...34 🎶

Age check.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Zoom zoom zoom?

I always hated that f*ckin' commercial
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I zoomethed once.  My squire did not abide.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Zoom zoom zoom?

I always hated that f*ckin' commercial


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
 It is by will alone I set my mind in motion. It is by the juice of Methylated Amphetamines that thoughts acquire speed, the arms acquire track marks, the meth bugs become a warning. It is by will alone I set my mind in motion.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Online communities reflect IRL ones?

Shocking
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There is no meth, only zoom.
 
cefm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The meth must zoom.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've been in Tucson two weeks. They are signs on utility poles advertising fentanyl testing.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would have thought FB messenger. Maybe Teams.
 
covfefe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Esroc: It was an eye opener finding out from a friend that there's an entire drug network on dating apps. They apparently use all kinds of signals for buyers and sellers in their profiles. She kept OkCupid and Plenty of Fish on her phone, not to find dates but to figure out who had meth in whatever town she was in at the time.

Of course I feel like maybe I'm just naive. Like, of course that's a thing. Just actually seeing it pointed out to me was kind of mind blowing.


So that's why I've been on such a dry. No meth.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gonna teach me to fligh high, indeed.
 
