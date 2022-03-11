 Skip to content
(CBS Miami)   Come for spring break, stay for the fentanyl   (miami.cbslocal.com) divider line
18
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pokey LaFarge - "Fuck Me Up" [Official Video]
Youtube nANwSH1qTyc
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told you the Hotel Coral Essex was sketchy AF.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article omits the part where at least two are enrolled at the US Military Academy and are part of the football program as in, Go ARMY, beat NAVY.

Other articles include that little detail.  Oops.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me when they start drunkenly falling off balconies..That's a much more LOL worthy story..
OD'ing on something, that's just kinda dumb but not really LOL dumb..
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta do a lot of fent first so you build up a tolerance.
 
lesgarcons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Four of those who overdosed went into cardiac arrest before two friends tried to help by performing CPR. That's when they were also exposed to the drug."

This seems extremely unlikely.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lesgarcons: FTFA: "Four of those who overdosed went into cardiac arrest before two friends tried to help by performing CPR. That's when they were also exposed to the drug."

This seems extremely unlikely.


Cops have been known to have nearly fatal exposures just by being in the same room as meth.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lesgarcons: FTFA: "Four of those who overdosed went into cardiac arrest before two friends tried to help by performing CPR. That's when they were also exposed to the drug."

This seems extremely unlikely.


It's preposterous but most reporting about fentanyl is that way.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lesgarcons: FTFA: "Four of those who overdosed went into cardiac arrest before two friends tried to help by performing CPR. That's when they were also exposed to the drug."

This seems extremely unlikely.


the only recorded confirmed incidental overdoses from fentanyl analogues have come from clandestine labs where large amounts of carafentanyl and sufentanyl are handled.

Dermal exposure to heroin/fentanyl mixes causing overdose are almost always hysteria, and the people involved almost always never even get a UDS, let alone report it
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: lesgarcons: FTFA: "Four of those who overdosed went into cardiac arrest before two friends tried to help by performing CPR. That's when they were also exposed to the drug."

This seems extremely unlikely.

the only recorded confirmed incidental overdoses from fentanyl analogues have come from clandestine labs where large amounts of carafentanyl and sufentanyl are handled.

Dermal exposure to heroin/fentanyl mixes causing overdose are almost always hysteria, and the people involved almost always never even get a UDS, let alone report it


I had a guy want me to use MPTP in a postdoc project for him. He was an ass, and a sociopathic ass at that who scoffed and mocked me when I asked for the associated safety equipment.

Needless to say, I've never worked with MPTP.

/Figure you may have run across it based on user name and post
 
jim32rr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well if they do recover they are out of the U.S. Military Academy.
 
scanman61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: lesgarcons: FTFA: "Four of those who overdosed went into cardiac arrest before two friends tried to help by performing CPR. That's when they were also exposed to the drug."

This seems extremely unlikely.

Cops have been known to have nearly fatal exposures just by being in the same room as meth.


I heard that a cop had to be hospitalized after looking at a picture of some fentanyl
 
sandbar67
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So if these 6 chuckleheads bought bad coke from some shady South Florida drug dealer, where are all the other victims? Shouldn't there be dozens of sickened people? Also, why would a drug trafficker put fentanyl in cocaine? There's no point to it... it doesn't increase profit and it kills people. While I agree that cocaine dealers may not be the most morally sound people, murdering your clients isn't great for repeat business.

This is all suspicious bullshiat. Call me a conspiracy theorist, but this seems like propaganda story put out by the government designed to scare spring breakers away from buying cocaine.

Study it out sheeple
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I had a guy want me to use MPTP in a postdoc project for him.


Woah.  What the f*ck!  That's insane.  Like, tell somebody about it insane.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: hardinparamedic: lesgarcons: FTFA: "Four of those who overdosed went into cardiac arrest before two friends tried to help by performing CPR. That's when they were also exposed to the drug."

This seems extremely unlikely.

the only recorded confirmed incidental overdoses from fentanyl analogues have come from clandestine labs where large amounts of carafentanyl and sufentanyl are handled.

Dermal exposure to heroin/fentanyl mixes causing overdose are almost always hysteria, and the people involved almost always never even get a UDS, let alone report it

I had a guy want me to use MPTP in a postdoc project for him. He was an ass, and a sociopathic ass at that who scoffed and mocked me when I asked for the associated safety equipment.

Needless to say, I've never worked with MPTP.

/Figure you may have run across it based on user name and post


Long ago and far away I was in grad school. My boss inherited a new lab, the former owner had done some of the early research on MPTP and similar nasties. Weird guy, smart chemist but also a creationist. Anyway, as part of his leaving to take up a position as a dean in a university in the bible belt he had to dispose of myriad old chemicals his lab had synthesized. They simply got dumped together into a container with some vermiculite and left in a hood.

I was told about some of what happened 2nd hand by other grad students who had talked to the ones who had to do the dirty work. I was dumb enough to go into the lab and look, I checked out the container, touched the outside and it was hot, I mean really hot. Oh well, it was in a hood --- you know, those things that vent shait out via a fan on the roof. What the hell, mix in a bunch of peroxides and some nasty neurotoxins all into a container and leave. What's the worst that could happen?

We got a bunch a sand bags and loaded them on top of some heavy duty carts, placed them in front of the hood and did a low key watch on the lab. Luckily nothing blew up. Now I've said too much. Container got placed in a container in a container and was treated as very toxic waste.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wilton Manors? That means they were putting the fentanyl up their ass.

/never put fentanyl up your ass
 
spleef420
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sandbar67: Also, why would a drug trafficker put fentanyl in cocaine?


In cocaine? Doubtful.

I'm betting these guys were railing speedballs and the heroin was laced with fentanyl.
 
