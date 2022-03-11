 Skip to content
(WRAL)   When pear trees attack   (wral.com) divider line
27
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta watch out for that damn Sapient Pearwood.  It can be downright *vicious*!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When apple trees attack:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Okay but if you smelled these trees, you'd call them invasive too
 
suid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Gotta watch out for that damn Sapient Pearwood.  It can be downright *vicious*!


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They are pretty for a few days though.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We cut ours down last year.  It was just a matter of time before it came down on its own.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pittsburgh's Downtown is lined with ginkgo trees. They're beautiful in bloom, but the also have a distinctive odor. My ex-wife and I called them, "jizz trees".
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: They are pretty for a few days though.


Yeah, but they don't smell too great.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They usually attack in PAIRS!

:-D
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm just here to say fark Bradford pear trees
 
gas giant
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How is a Bradford pear tree like a submarine?
The both like semen.

/Booooo!
 
gas giant
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
^SMELL^
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Gotta watch out for that damn Sapient Pearwood.  It can be downright *vicious*!


Aaaaaand done in one.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
people still plant cum trees. They are known as cum trees. How is there still a demand?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, the trees are bad, but you really gotta watch out for the partridges.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You people are wimps, grow a pear!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: people still plant cum trees. They are known as cum trees. How is there still a demand?


You said cum twice, you must really like cum
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm still dealing with some invasives in the yard, multi-flora rose and Japanese Knotweed are the big offenders but wild grape is there and it's hard to kill. I've taken to putting some roundup in a small cup and cutting the ends of the vines and dipping them in; it's the only thing that works and it takes weeks to respond even then.

The honeysuckle isn't an invasive, but it invades my shrubs. Luckily I don't have any English Ivy, but it is pretty. I keep mine in planters.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Different tree, but same problem:

(NSFW)

That Mitchell and Webb Look - Smell Off Linden Trees
Youtube aoqlYGuZGVM
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chitownmike: SumoJeb: people still plant cum trees. They are known as cum trees. How is there still a demand?

You said cum twice, you must really like cum


cum at me bro
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: SumoJeb: people still plant cum trees. They are known as cum trees. How is there still a demand?

You said cum twice, you must really like cum


This should be a kumquat tree thread.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chitownmike: SumoJeb: people still plant cum trees. They are known as cum trees. How is there still a demand?

You said cum twice, you must really like cum


cum hoarders plant them in place in hoarding jars of jizz. Much easier to look at and more satisfying. META said so.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: people still plant cum trees. They are known as cum trees. How is there still a demand?


I planted a bunch of Ginkgo I started from seed but it'll take a couple of decades before I find out if they're females or not. But that's a problem for later.

Their advantage is the roots prefer to go down rather than out so they don't reach out and heave your foundation like some other shade trees.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: chitownmike: SumoJeb: people still plant cum trees. They are known as cum trees. How is there still a demand?

You said cum twice, you must really like cum

cum hoarders plant them in place in hoarding jars of jizz. Much easier to look at and more satisfying. META said so.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
