(Local10 WPLG)   By the time you're 80, you have to look hard to find someone older to exploit   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, 80-year-old Pinellas County man, Real estate, English-language films, PINELLAS COUNTY, Real property, Victim, Fee simple, police report  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he smokes around his oxygen tank one day and finds out.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonus for the oxygen tube mugshot. Let's hope for one with an IV, a colostomy bag, and a wheelchair.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm not old!

I'm heuristically challenged.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is the one time you do want to read the comments
 
