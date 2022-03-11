 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Should we be concerned that Glen Greenwald's continued slide has him posting Rumble links?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is "rumble"? Is that like the Republican version of Bumble?

*looks it up*

Ooooooooooooh. It's like Daily Motion's cousin who has to wear a helmet & joint pads at all times and rides to school on a bus so short it's basically a yellow Segway. Got it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.

fark Greenwald and his bottomless lake of bad faith bullshiattery
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bio labs in Ukraine?  Yellow cake will be next.  I'm getting flashbacks.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Bio labs in Ukraine?  Yellow cake will be next.  I'm getting flashbacks.


Yellowcake and WMDs up next.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Bio labs in Ukraine?  Yellow cake will be next.  I'm getting flashbacks.


They've got aluminum tubes! Do I need to tell you what you can do with an aluminum tube?!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The derposhere is eating this up and you just know the mainstream media is going to pick it up and start parroting it.

The stupid is mindblowingly dangerous.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't he outed as a Russian stooge years ago?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, we have to pay attention to what Trump says, because he's the leader of the Republican party. But we don't have to pay attention to Greenwald, because he's just a loon mumbling to himself in a corner.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I used to go to Walter Reed (the real one), there was a drab building on campus that was only notable because it didn't have a single window on the entire structure. We had pretty much all the death and pestilence you could ever unleash on the world stored in that building. Why the fark would you need to build biological weapons labs on the Russian border?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: You know, we have to pay attention to what Trump says, because he's the leader of the Republican party. But we don't have to pay attention to Greenwald, because he's just a loon mumbling to himself in a corner.


Unfortunately, he is not. The progressive side of Twitter still has him on follow because he gives them their anti-Democrat talking points. So everything he posts gets blasted out.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I guess we're finding out whose inexplicable support for pooty poot is based on money and whose is based on Kompromat.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Marcus Aurelius: Bio labs in Ukraine?  Yellow cake will be next.  I'm getting flashbacks.

They've got aluminum tubes! Do I need to tell you what you can do with an aluminum tube?!


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we slap sanctions on this farking Russian toolbag?
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Tyrone Slothrop: You know, we have to pay attention to what Trump says, because he's the leader of the Republican party. But we don't have to pay attention to Greenwald, because he's just a loon mumbling to himself in a corner.

Unfortunately, he is not. The progressive side of Twitter still has him on follow because he gives them their anti-Democrat talking points. So everything he posts gets blasted out.


"porgressive"
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The worst pathology in US corporate media is treating evidence-free Pentagon and CIA assertions as true"


Ah the good old "we want proof that these things don't exist!" line.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Azz: GardenWeasel: Tyrone Slothrop: You know, we have to pay attention to what Trump says, because he's the leader of the Republican party. But we don't have to pay attention to Greenwald, because he's just a loon mumbling to himself in a corner.

Unfortunately, he is not. The progressive side of Twitter still has him on follow because he gives them their anti-Democrat talking points. So everything he posts gets blasted out.

"porgressive"


That's exactly what a centrist would say!

My buddies who all show up at the same time and all say the same thing should be along soon to give you lots of funny votes.  You will feel the scorn of our funny votes!
 
NoGods
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Marcus Aurelius: Bio labs in Ukraine?  Yellow cake will be next.  I'm getting flashbacks.

They've got aluminum tubes! Do I need to tell you what you can do with an aluminum tube?!


I have some but they are closed at each end and contain beer.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Perhaps the point is too stupid for me to see, but is the argument supposed to be that bio labs in Ukraine justify the Russian invasion?

If so, why didn't Russia invade China?  China is next door, too.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
First of all, he's trying to support Rumble as an alternative to Youtube, because Youtube has shown time and time again that they will not hesitate to kill off creators for making content they don't like. Youtube is now about promoting profesionally made videos from major TV networks, as stated by Susan Wojcicki herself. But he still posts on Youtube, so if you think for whatever reason that a video he posts has more credibility on Youtube than Rumble by all means watch it on his Youtube channel.

Second what part of this is his "continued slide"? The guy is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and if you watch just the first 11 minutes you'll get the point of this video, i.e., that the US government has admitted in testimony before Congress that the "Ukrainions" have biological weapons research facilities which the US is working with them to secure. This is contrary to weeks of denials by "journalists" in the US who obviously had no factual basis to say what they did.

You might learn something about critical thinking if you watch him. Looks like you're "Glenn-curious" if you're reading his twitter. Go the extra step and actually watch his videos and you'll embiggen your brain.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bio-weapon labs in Ukraine you say? Oh... Well by all means kill even more civilians.

Christ what an asshole.
 
ssa5
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Greenwald was disingenuous slime back in early 2000s in regards to the U.S. and Iraq, so it comes as absolutely no surprise to see he has been a Russian stooge this entire time. But many on the left blindly propped him up as some great journalist because he supported their narrative, they never bothered to look any deeper. Yes Iraq was wrong, but Glen did not care about Iraq, it was just a tool for him to use againt the U.S. And now I would not be the least surprised to find out about financial transactions date as far back as 2001 from Moscow.
 
DC Area Man
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

EJ25T: JerseyTim: Marcus Aurelius: Bio labs in Ukraine?  Yellow cake will be next.  I'm getting flashbacks.

They've got aluminum tubes! Do I need to tell you what you can do with an aluminum tube?!

[y.yarn.co image 822x480]


Wasn't GlennGreenwald telling the world there were no WMDs while the Pentagon was lying its ass off about that?  It is not like Gov approved lies have not been uncritically propagated by this very site for years.  Russia-gate, lol.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Bio labs in Ukraine?  Yellow cake will be next.  I'm getting flashbacks.


They do have bio labs in Ukraine.

How else would you do research in medicine etc.?

Its only scary, if you lie about their purpose.

WHO has asked Ukraine to shut them down though, because it could be a bad thing if whatever they're researching gets out due to an accident, or an attack.

Consider the bio lab in Wuhan/China, that was studying the SARS virus in bats. Its still not clear whether it was released from there due to an accident, or whether it came from the wet-market in Wuhan (where they sold live bats for food).
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: When I used to go to Walter Reed (the real one), there was a drab building on campus that was only notable because it didn't have a single window on the entire structure. We had pretty much all the death and pestilence you could ever unleash on the world stored in that building. Why the fark would you need to build biological weapons labs on the Russian border?


Yeah, I discovered that my grad school campus housed a second-tier disease research lab, I just about shiat myself. I went to meet a friend at her lab, and there was another grad student working with HIV under one of the hoods. My friend had just put away her tuberculosis samples she was studying.

That was an interesting lunch chat.

To the point, though, could there be a disease research facility or facilities near the border, sure. Are Ukrainians actively using these or other secret facilities to develop bio weapons? I doubt it. They spent the 8 years between Crimea and their current nightmare building up a conventional military and focusing on training people. The costs of a bio weapon program would be out of control, and would've put a severe damper on other military let alone other government spending.

/my $0.02
//which is probably worth less than that.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: that the US government has admitted in testimony before Congress that the "Ukrainions" have biological weapons research facilities


Liar.

Not surprising seeing a liar white knighting for Glen.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: "The worst pathology in US corporate media is treating evidence-free Pentagon and CIA assertions as true"


Ah the good old "we want proof that these things don't exist!" line.


Lol. Here's an idea for Glenn: if you think it's there, why don't you go look for it. I'll buy the plane ticket. Have fun!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: ....rides to school on a bus so short it's basically a yellow Segway.


YOINK!
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Years ago I saw Contact. In it, Congress asks Jodie Foster what she would ask an advanced civilized race if she met them. Without much thought she responded, "how did you survive technological adolescence?". In 1997, fresh out of school, I didn't really understand this question or it's meaning. Now, I understand completely. At least once per day it crosses my mind, how do we survive this? All of this? Wars, misinformation, social media, echo chambers, tribalism? In the late 90's, early 00's we were promised globalism, everyone would be coming together as one people, sharing knowledge, information. Instead the exact opposite has happened.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Azz: GardenWeasel: Tyrone Slothrop: You know, we have to pay attention to what Trump says, because he's the leader of the Republican party. But we don't have to pay attention to Greenwald, because he's just a loon mumbling to himself in a corner.

Unfortunately, he is not. The progressive side of Twitter still has him on follow because he gives them their anti-Democrat talking points. So everything he posts gets blasted out.

"porgressive"

That's exactly what a centrist would say!

My buddies who all show up at the same time and all say the same thing should be along soon to give you lots of funny votes.  You will feel the scorn of our funny votes!


I wasn't even talking about them. Just progressive twitter in general.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: First of all, he's trying to support Rumble as an alternative to Youtube, because Youtube has shown time and time again that they will not hesitate to kill off creators for making content they don't like. Youtube is now about promoting profesionally made videos from major TV networks, as stated by Susan Wojcicki herself. But he still posts on Youtube, so if you think for whatever reason that a video he posts has more credibility on Youtube than Rumble by all means watch it on his Youtube channel.

Second what part of this is his "continued slide"? The guy is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and if you watch just the first 11 minutes you'll get the point of this video, i.e., that the US government has admitted in testimony before Congress that the "Ukrainions" have biological weapons research facilities which the US is working with them to secure. This is contrary to weeks of denials by "journalists" in the US who obviously had no factual basis to say what they did.

You might learn something about critical thinking if you watch him. Looks like you're "Glenn-curious" if you're reading his twitter. Go the extra step and actually watch his videos and you'll embiggen your brain.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: First of all, he's trying to support Rumble as an alternative to Youtube, because Youtube has shown time and time again that they will not hesitate to kill off creators for making content they don't like. Youtube is now about promoting profesionally made videos from major TV networks, as stated by Susan Wojcicki herself. But he still posts on Youtube, so if you think for whatever reason that a video he posts has more credibility on Youtube than Rumble by all means watch it on his Youtube channel.

Second what part of this is his "continued slide"? The guy is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and if you watch just the first 11 minutes you'll get the point of this video, i.e., that the US government has admitted in testimony before Congress that the "Ukrainions" have biological weapons research facilities which the US is working with them to secure. This is contrary to weeks of denials by "journalists" in the US who obviously had no factual basis to say what they did.

You might learn something about critical thinking if you watch him. Looks like you're "Glenn-curious" if you're reading his twitter. Go the extra step and actually watch his videos and you'll embiggen your brain.


Russian-like typing detected
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yes the US is doing bio-weapons research and development in Ukraine, and not, you know, somewhere in the millions of acres of federal land with 0 people within miles like they do with all the other weapons research.

Totally did it within a day's walk of our largest enemy, because THAT is how you hide things from them.

Use a hollowed out mountain safe from any form of technical reconnaissance?   Why?  We'll put it right in the middle of a field that enemy forces can see with consumer binoculars on a clear day.   It's foolproof!
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, it must be true! Moose out front shoulda told ya!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Consider the bio lab in Wuhan/China, that was studying the SARS virus in bats. Its still not clear whether it was released from there due to an accident, or whether it came from the wet-market in Wuhan (where they sold live bats for food).


BZZT! Thanks for playing. We have some nice parting gifts for you.

This seems pretty fricking clear to me that it was the meat market:
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/new-studies-support-wuhan-market-as-pandemics-origin-point/

Therefore:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ And enjoy your year's supply of turtle wax
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: First of all, he's trying to support Rumble as an alternative to Youtube, because Youtube has shown time and time again that they will not hesitate to kill off creators for making content they don't like. Youtube is now about promoting profesionally made videos from major TV networks, as stated by Susan Wojcicki herself. But he still posts on Youtube, so if you think for whatever reason that a video he posts has more credibility on Youtube than Rumble by all means watch it on his Youtube channel.

Second what part of this is his "continued slide"? The guy is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and if you watch just the first 11 minutes you'll get the point of this video, i.e., that the US government has admitted in testimony before Congress that the "Ukrainions" have biological weapons research facilities which the US is working with them to secure. This is contrary to weeks of denials by "journalists" in the US who obviously had no factual basis to say what they did.

You might learn something about critical thinking if you watch him. Looks like you're "Glenn-curious" if you're reading his twitter. Go the extra step and actually watch his videos and you'll embiggen your brain.


Oh, hey Glenn.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Glenn Greenwald is the Dennis Miller of Lara Logans.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: That's exactly what a centrist would say!

My buddies who all show up at the same time and all say the same thing should be along soon to give you lots of funny votes. You will feel the scorn of our funny votes!


You get a legit funny for that.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Bio labs in Ukraine?  Yellow cake will be next.  I'm getting flashbacks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: First of all, he's trying to support Rumble as an alternative to Youtube, because Youtube has shown time and time again that they will not hesitate to kill off creators for making content they don't like. Youtube is now about promoting profesionally made videos from major TV networks, as stated by Susan Wojcicki herself. But he still posts on Youtube, so if you think for whatever reason that a video he posts has more credibility on Youtube than Rumble by all means watch it on his Youtube channel.

Second what part of this is his "continued slide"? The guy is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and if you watch just the first 11 minutes you'll get the point of this video, i.e., that the US government has admitted in testimony before Congress that the "Ukrainions" have biological weapons research facilities which the US is working with them to secure. This is contrary to weeks of denials by "journalists" in the US who obviously had no factual basis to say what they did.

You might learn something about critical thinking if you watch him. Looks like you're "Glenn-curious" if you're reading his twitter. Go the extra step and actually watch his videos and you'll embiggen your brain.


Ought you not change your handle to Glennsporn2022?
 
zeroman987
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: First of all, he's trying to support Rumble as an alternative to Youtube, because Youtube has shown time and time again that they will not hesitate to kill off creators for making content they don't like. Youtube is now about promoting profesionally made videos from major TV networks, as stated by Susan Wojcicki herself. But he still posts on Youtube, so if you think for whatever reason that a video he posts has more credibility on Youtube than Rumble by all means watch it on his Youtube channel.

Second what part of this is his "continued slide"? The guy is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and if you watch just the first 11 minutes you'll get the point of this video, i.e., that the US government has admitted in testimony before Congress that the "Ukrainions" have biological weapons research facilities which the US is working with them to secure. This is contrary to weeks of denials by "journalists" in the US who obviously had no factual basis to say what they did.

You might learn something about critical thinking if you watch him. Looks like you're "Glenn-curious" if you're reading his twitter. Go the extra step and actually watch his videos and you'll embiggen your brain.


Glenn, self promoting under an alt is frowned upon.

You are just as bad as JoeRo - don't try to pretend you are smarter than him either.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: First of all, he's trying to support Rumble as an alternative to Youtube, because Youtube has shown time and time again that they will not hesitate to kill off creators for making content they don't like. Youtube is now about promoting profesionally made videos from major TV networks, as stated by Susan Wojcicki herself. But he still posts on Youtube, so if you think for whatever reason that a video he posts has more credibility on Youtube than Rumble by all means watch it on his Youtube channel.

Second what part of this is his "continued slide"? The guy is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and if you watch just the first 11 minutes you'll get the point of this video, i.e., that the US government has admitted in testimony before Congress that the "Ukrainions" have biological weapons research facilities which the US is working with them to secure. This is contrary to weeks of denials by "journalists" in the US who obviously had no factual basis to say what they did.

You might learn something about critical thinking if you watch him. Looks like you're "Glenn-curious" if you're reading his twitter. Go the extra step and actually watch his videos and you'll embiggen your brain.


Glen is that you?

What's it like? You know, being a stooge for a murdering thug?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh look, a new lazarus goblin.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Any bets on what kind of Kompromat Putin has on him? It's gotta be child porn or something.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Glenn is mostly a voice-piece for his tankie husband at this point. Pathetic? Yes. Surprising? Not any more.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: First of all, he's trying to support Rumble as an alternative to Youtube, because Youtube has shown time and time again that they will not hesitate to kill off creators for making content they don't like. Youtube is now about promoting profesionally made videos from major TV networks, as stated by Susan Wojcicki herself. But he still posts on Youtube, so if you think for whatever reason that a video he posts has more credibility on Youtube than Rumble by all means watch it on his Youtube channel.

Second what part of this is his "continued slide"? The guy is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and if you watch just the first 11 minutes you'll get the point of this video, i.e., that the US government has admitted in testimony before Congress that the "Ukrainions" have biological weapons research facilities which the US is working with them to secure. This is contrary to weeks of denials by "journalists" in the US who obviously had no factual basis to say what they did.

You might learn something about critical thinking if you watch him. Looks like you're "Glenn-curious" if you're reading his twitter. Go the extra step and actually watch his videos and you'll embiggen your brain.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: What the hell is "rumble"? Is that like the Republican version of Bumble?

*looks it up*

Ooooooooooooh. It's like Daily Motion's cousin who has to wear a helmet & joint pads at all times and rides to school on a bus so short it's basically a yellow Segway. Got it.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here is the thing, there are biological weapons labs in Ukraine.  There are not functioning biological weapons labs, but the labs exist.  "Those are Soviet-era bio-labs that the U.S. has been engaged [in] since 2005" as a way to clean up and convert what the Soviets left behind, essentially de-proliferate Soviet-era weapons.  The US has been completely open about its almost 20 year involvement there to insure safety.

You know where I took that quote?  FOX NEWS.

Greenwald is just cherry picking this one fact to please his Russian overlords.
 
joeskunk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't agree with him on some things, but I think he's right about this. I mean what part of this do you disagree with:

"It's been amazing to watch the entire US corporate media -- from the NYT to certain Pentagon reporters on Fox -- unite to *proclaim* that concerns about bio weapons labs in Ukraine are *false.* They 100% *do not know that*: they only CIA/DoD denies it."
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: First of all, he's trying to support Rumble as an alternative to Youtube, because Youtube has shown time and time again that they will not hesitate to kill off creators for making content they don't like. Youtube is now about promoting profesionally made videos from major TV networks, as stated by Susan Wojcicki herself. But he still posts on Youtube, so if you think for whatever reason that a video he posts has more credibility on Youtube than Rumble by all means watch it on his Youtube channel.

Second what part of this is his "continued slide"? The guy is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and if you watch just the first 11 minutes you'll get the point of this video, i.e., that the US government has admitted in testimony before Congress that the "Ukrainions" have biological weapons research facilities which the US is working with them to secure. This is contrary to weeks of denials by "journalists" in the US who obviously had no factual basis to say what they did.

You might learn something about critical thinking if you watch him. Looks like you're "Glenn-curious" if you're reading his twitter. Go the extra step and actually watch his videos and you'll embiggen your brain.


Take your different opinion and get the fark out of here.
 
