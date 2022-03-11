 Skip to content
(Twitter)   What will Ukrainian farmers harvest from their fields today? What war crimes will the Russians commit today? Your Friday, March 11th Ukraine war thread   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's harvest will make Ukraine farmers the 3rd country capable of launching a manned rocket to the ISS.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The propaganda today is all about "biolabs" and spreading FUD about how we don't "know" that they're making weapons in there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple Russian tanks abandoned in deep mud. Hopefully the cold weather goes away soon so mud season can return full strength. I see Kyiv high temps are all above freezing as far as the eye can see. Gets below freezing at night though.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 299x408]
[pbs.twimg.com image 453x351]


"I said, NO TRESSPASSING."
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 299x408]
[pbs.twimg.com image 453x351]


Just think what this will do to the agri-science curriculum.  That bachelor degree is mutating in some mighty interesting ways.

And agri-business.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: The propaganda today is all about "biolabs" and spreading FUD about how we don't "know" that they're making weapons in there.


Yeah, and it's running rampant. Just waiting for the NYT BSAB frontpage that give's it legitimacy.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Man, I want to be the guy that updates that slide.

/I guess they can't just write "SSDD" on there and knock off for a long lunch, though.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: A couple Russian tanks abandoned in deep mud. Hopefully the cold weather goes away soon so mud season can return full strength. I see Kyiv high temps are all above freezing as far as the eye can see. Gets below freezing at night though.
[Fark user image 228x411]


Russia capitulating to China's request to wait until the Olympics ended is certainly one more misstep to add to the comically large pile of whoopsiedoodles they've made since the start of this shiatshow. .
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's Lent in Russia too.  Maybe the clergy of the Moscow Orthodox Church should weigh in on how the wars going for them in destroying Ukrainian architechture that looks like theirs.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ukrainian farmers have all become Mrs. Delvecchio.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"Hey, Putin! You see this? This is mine now! Keep your tanks out of my yard!"
 
darkeyes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All this talk on biolabs sounds like Putin putting false flags in place when he decides to use chemical weapons.  I don't see how NATO stays on the sidelines if that happens.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fields? Nah, they've gone fishing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: The propaganda today is all about "biolabs" and spreading FUD about how we don't "know" that they're making weapons in there.


I saw that on one my ultra right wing "friends" facebook right between the Gas prices being Biden's fault and new evidence proving 9/11 was a government conspiracy.

I wish this was a joke
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 299x408]
[pbs.twimg.com image 453x351]


At this rate some Ukrainian teenagers are going to be able to carjack a tank using a pocketknife

This Russian army seems a bit unprepared
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: cameroncrazy1984: The propaganda today is all about "biolabs" and spreading FUD about how we don't "know" that they're making weapons in there.

I saw that on one my ultra right wing "friends" facebook right between the Gas prices being Biden's fault and new evidence proving 9/11 was a government conspiracy.

I wish this was a joke


I saw a 9/11 truther bumper sticker yesterday

I thought they all graduated to the Q nonsense
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: cameroncrazy1984: The propaganda today is all about "biolabs" and spreading FUD about how we don't "know" that they're making weapons in there.

I saw that on one my ultra right wing "friends" facebook right between the Gas prices being Biden's fault and new evidence proving 9/11 was a government conspiracy.

I wish this was a joke


I believe it.  One of my right wing friends was blaming Biden for gas prices just 2, 3 days ago.

Funny part being he was sharing "I support Ukraine" posts the day before.  Like you do realize the two are linked right?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We have seen this very issue before. Right after WW1, Stalin tried to starve out the Ukrainians, but they came back!

Interesting read!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 299x408]
[pbs.twimg.com image 453x351]


We need to get into arms limitation talks with that farmer before he becomes a nuclear power.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Volodymyr Oleksandrovych looked out over what was once his field of fucks.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Too bad you can't eat tanks.  I imagine this "kinetic diplomacy" is going to be hell on planting season.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: A couple Russian tanks abandoned in deep mud. Hopefully the cold weather goes away soon so mud season can return full strength. I see Kyiv high temps are all above freezing as far as the eye can see. Gets below freezing at night though.
[Fark user image image 228x411]


If it's anything like where I grew up in the Great Plains, it will just have a thin frozen crust on top. The mud layer is still there, waiting for you.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: cowsaregoodeating: cameroncrazy1984: The propaganda today is all about "biolabs" and spreading FUD about how we don't "know" that they're making weapons in there.

I saw that on one my ultra right wing "friends" facebook right between the Gas prices being Biden's fault and new evidence proving 9/11 was a government conspiracy.

I wish this was a joke

I saw a 9/11 truther bumper sticker yesterday

I thought they all graduated to the Q nonsense


I still have a Mondale Ferraro '84 bumper sticker on my Gremlin.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: cameroncrazy1984: The propaganda today is all about "biolabs" and spreading FUD about how we don't "know" that they're making weapons in there.

Yeah, and it's running rampant. Just waiting for the NYT BSAB frontpage that give's it legitimacy.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tabletop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Walker: [Fark user image 299x408]
[pbs.twimg.com image 453x351]

We need to get into arms limitation talks with that farmer before he becomes a nuclear power.


No one is ever giving up nuclear weapons again after this war.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: One of my right wing friends was blaming Biden for gas prices just 2, 3 days ago.

Funny part being he was sharing "I support Ukraine" posts the day before.  Like you do realize the two are linked right?


They don't. Their brains censor that information as a defense mechanism against cognitive dissonance.

/"It doesn't look like anything to me."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tabletop: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Walker: [Fark user image 299x408]
[pbs.twimg.com image 453x351]

We need to get into arms limitation talks with that farmer before he becomes a nuclear power.

No one is ever giving up nuclear weapons again after this war.


Especially that farmer?

"You want weapons? You come and take them! But please, do not crush wheat field, I just planted."
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thread
https://twitter.com/holger_r/status/1502269876999757831?t=8u70G2RglFFTKJBMBDgdYQ&s=19
 
LineNoise
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hobnail: Walker: A couple Russian tanks abandoned in deep mud. Hopefully the cold weather goes away soon so mud season can return full strength. I see Kyiv high temps are all above freezing as far as the eye can see. Gets below freezing at night though.
[Fark user image image 228x411]

If it's anything like where I grew up in the Great Plains, it will just have a thin frozen crust on top. The mud layer is still there, waiting for you.


Yup, you need to wait for the plants to come out of dormancy, the temp to be consistently high enough to warm the ground and promote evaporation, etc.

I mean it may be fine to walk on when its frozen like that, but you aren't getting your lawn tractor over it without sinking in a bit, let alone a tank.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Those farmers. The black market in that part of the world is going to be interesting after this. Think we had a hard time trying to track down weapons after our last support mission involving handing over a shiat ton of shoulder fired missiles? What doesn't get used will be fun to find. APCs, tanks and Modern tracked missile launchers hiding in barns and Javelins, RPGS and machine guns in a farm house basement.

somersetcountygazette.co.ukView Full Size
 
Tabletop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Too bad you can't eat tanks.  I imagine this "kinetic diplomacy" is going to be hell on planting season.


Which is a big problem not just for ukraine, but for many middle eastern countries that rely on ukrainian wheat. It will take longer but we'll probably see increased food prices just like we're seeing increased gas prices.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: GardenWeasel: cameroncrazy1984: The propaganda today is all about "biolabs" and spreading FUD about how we don't "know" that they're making weapons in there.

Yeah, and it's running rampant. Just waiting for the NYT BSAB frontpage that give's it legitimacy.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 600x450]
[i.pinimg.com image 500x500]


Where on earth did that come from? Who puts their control panel in the middle of an open flatbed truck with pipes running around by your feet? Does that only control the process on the one truck, or does it manage all three as a unit? If that's the case, why not give the control panel its own support vehicle like a van or something.  Do you hate your engineers?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: pastramithemosterotic: cowsaregoodeating: cameroncrazy1984: The propaganda today is all about "biolabs" and spreading FUD about how we don't "know" that they're making weapons in there.

I saw that on one my ultra right wing "friends" facebook right between the Gas prices being Biden's fault and new evidence proving 9/11 was a government conspiracy.

I wish this was a joke

I saw a 9/11 truther bumper sticker yesterday

I thought they all graduated to the Q nonsense

I still have a Mondale Ferraro '84 bumper sticker on my Gremlin.


You still have a Gremlin?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Those farmers. The black market in that part of the world is going to be interesting after this. Think we had a hard time trying to track down weapons after our last support mission involving handing over a shiat ton of shoulder fired missiles? What doesn't get used will be fun to find. APCs, tanks and Modern tracked missile launchers hiding in barns and Javelins, RPGS and machine guns in a farm house basement.

[somersetcountygazette.co.uk image 620x315]


thumb.spokesman.comView Full Size


Approves
 
Juc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

darkeyes: All this talk on biolabs sounds like Putin putting false flags in place when he decides to use chemical weapons.  I don't see how NATO stays on the sidelines if that happens.


people said that about fuel air bombs and cluster munitions on civilians too.
nothing happened when there were chemical attacks in syria either.

quite frankly I don't expect NATO to do much of anything no matter what happens, so long as it's happening to a non-NATO country.
 
stock411
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Putin: "The Soviet Union always lived under sanctions and succeeded."
i.imgur.comView Full Size

https://twitter.com/b_judah/status/1502267934454030343?s=21
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Today's harvest will make Ukraine farmers the 3rd country capable of launching a manned rocket to the ISS.

[Fark user image 850x461]


You know, I don't get the hate for using a tractor. NASA built a set of very expensive launch platforrms. Russia said "We need something to tow this slowly to the launch pad. What do we have that can tow something very heavy slowly to a launch pad" and hooked up a tractor.

It actually makes perfect sense.

\ And yes, the MLP were built for a much larger launcher.
\\ But still...don't answer questions that are already answered.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ebay bidders:
You are bidding on Russian self propelled howitzer.   Is in good condition, some holes.  Check out pics.  Maybe needs cleaning out interior.  Real bids only.  Top bidder will need to transport it from my property.  Payment in full within 48 hours of successful bid.  Must be gone with immediately.  I can tow it to the road for e-z pickup.

Good luck and happy bidding.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: justanotherfarkinfarker: Those farmers. The black market in that part of the world is going to be interesting after this. Think we had a hard time trying to track down weapons after our last support mission involving handing over a shiat ton of shoulder fired missiles? What doesn't get used will be fun to find. APCs, tanks and Modern tracked missile launchers hiding in barns and Javelins, RPGS and machine guns in a farm house basement.

[somersetcountygazette.co.uk image 620x315]

[thumb.spokesman.com image 850x849]

Approves


Given that the weapons in that movie were real and from the clearance in the subject...
yes, apropos.
 
Juc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Thread
https://twitter.com/holger_r/status/1502269876999757831?t=8u70G2RglFFTKJBMBDgdYQ&s=19


that guy said that russia has 1k missiles. I remember seeing the USA say yesterday or the day before that they'd shot 741 of 'em at that point in time. I imagine that'd make someone nervous
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stock411: Putin: "The Soviet Union always lived under sanctions and succeeded."
[i.imgur.com image 850x1013]
https://twitter.com/b_judah/status/1502267934454030343?s=21


The Soviet Union could only be considered a success if your history books stop around the mid-1980s.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: disaster bastard: pastramithemosterotic: cowsaregoodeating: cameroncrazy1984: The propaganda today is all about "biolabs" and spreading FUD about how we don't "know" that they're making weapons in there.

I saw that on one my ultra right wing "friends" facebook right between the Gas prices being Biden's fault and new evidence proving 9/11 was a government conspiracy.

I wish this was a joke

I saw a 9/11 truther bumper sticker yesterday

I thought they all graduated to the Q nonsense

I still have a Mondale Ferraro '84 bumper sticker on my Gremlin.

You still have a Gremlin?


Well, kind of. It's parked at my stepdad's storage lot. Under a tarp. Ran when parked like 10 years ago. More rust than car now.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: stock411: Putin: "The Soviet Union always lived under sanctions and succeeded."
[i.imgur.com image 850x1013]
https://twitter.com/b_judah/status/1502267934454030343?s=21

The Soviet Union could only be considered a success if your history books stop around the mid-1980s.


For many public schools in the US, you're not far off.  Or, if the books go later the curricula do not.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: stock411: Putin: "The Soviet Union always lived under sanctions and succeeded."
[i.imgur.com image 850x1013]
https://twitter.com/b_judah/status/1502267934454030343?s=21

The Soviet Union could only be considered a success if your history books stop around the mid-1980s.


Consider Putin's point of view, and I am sure you can see the consistency of the matter.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: GardenWeasel: cameroncrazy1984: The propaganda today is all about "biolabs" and spreading FUD about how we don't "know" that they're making weapons in there.

Yeah, and it's running rampant. Just waiting for the NYT BSAB frontpage that give's it legitimacy.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 600x450]
[i.pinimg.com image 500x500]

Where on earth did that come from? Who puts their control panel in the middle of an open flatbed truck with pipes running around by your feet? Does that only control the process on the one truck, or does it manage all three as a unit? If that's the case, why not give the control panel its own support vehicle like a van or something.  Do you hate your engineers?


It came from Colin Powell's presentation to the UN on February 5th, 2003, asserting that Iraq was currently creating biological weapons. He also swore that they were working towards nuclear weapons.

In other words, it was a lie.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now in stores!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Mad_Radhu: stock411: Putin: "The Soviet Union always lived under sanctions and succeeded."
[i.imgur.com image 850x1013]
https://twitter.com/b_judah/status/1502267934454030343?s=21

The Soviet Union could only be considered a success if your history books stop around the mid-1980s.

Consider Putin's point of view, and I am sure you can see the consistency of the matter.


Make Russia Great Again?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Thread
https://twitter.com/holger_r/status/1502269876999757831?t=8u70G2RglFFTKJBMBDgdYQ&s=19


Another interesting thread here - https://twitter.com/TrentTelenko/status/1501799537773531136 .  Fair warning, he's lying about it being short, the thread is 20 tweets long.  Threadreader link if you don't mind not having images.  Tl,dr summary:  Ukraine is pretty big, both in area and population, Russian plans didn't call for enough troops and the logistics were WTF? from the planning stages.

This is a quick thread on Russian plans, maps, and trucks.🧵

We are going to start with Ukraine & explain.
1/ pic.twitter.com/frghSbVq81
- Trent Telenko (@TrentTelenko) March 10, 2022
 
