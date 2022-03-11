 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Streetlight crashes in Croatia   (huffpost.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sure it was just a weather balloon.

I said: I'm SURE it was JUST A WEATHER BALLOON!!

/End of discussion.
//Nothing to see here.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Witnesses quoted by the media said they first heard a large explosion that rocked the ground, then a foul smell.

Sure, a loud explosion nearby can cause you to shiat your pants.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin's way of saying. You're next.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it's something normal, but there has been a huge connection in the past with UFOs and nuclear standoffs. After all the UFO/UAP stuff the last few years, been kind of expecting something weird to show up (even if it is just experimental new tech).

/what kind of alien has a parachute?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: I'm sure it's something normal, but there has been a huge connection in the past with UFOs and nuclear standoffs. After all the UFO/UAP stuff the last few years, been kind of expecting something weird to show up (even if it is just experimental new tech).

/what kind of alien has a parachute?


A cautious one.
 
skilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids in the hall - Aliens probing
Youtube 6tZar4wRP40
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I'm sure it's something normal, but there has been a huge connection in the past with UFOs and nuclear standoffs. After all the UFO/UAP stuff the last few years, been kind of expecting something weird to show up (even if it is just experimental new tech).

/what kind of alien has a parachute?


An alien that is smarter than the ones who crashed in Roswell, New Mexico.
 
fatkang
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ah so it begins
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Witnesses quoted by the media said they first heard a large explosion that rocked the ground, then a foul smell.

Sure, a loud explosion nearby can cause you to shiat your pants.


It was a bomb ass-cyclone.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Witnesses quoted by the media said they first heard a large explosion that rocked the ground, then a foul smell.

How did the foul smell sound?
 
Lord Brixton
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If it is, as the Guardian reported, a stray missile from Ukraine that's ...like... 700 miles off course. Is that considered acceptable error margin?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's a fu*king plane. Read tfa.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lord Brixton: If it is, as the Guardian reported, a stray missile from Ukraine that's ...like... 700 miles off course. Is that considered acceptable error margin?


' Croatia's Index news website suggested the drone may have been meant to fly to a location in Ukraine called Yarun, rather than the similar sounding district of Jarun in Zagreb. '
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Witnesses quoted by the media said they first heard a large explosion that rocked the ground, then a foul smell.


Subby's Mom again?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Witnesses quoted by the media said they first heard a large explosion that rocked the ground, then a foul smell.

Subby's Mom again?


Hey. Be nice.

She can't help it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
More detailed article here: https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/44697/ukrainian-tu-141-strizh-missile-like-drone-appears-to-have-crashed-in-croatia
 
mad cowboy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My first thought was why would they think it's a drone? Or a missile if they found two parachutes. However that would be the easiest way to land a drone, shut off the engines, and deploy the parachutes. What do I know?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It was an Indian missile.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, one of the explosive drones crashed into a manure pit?
 
