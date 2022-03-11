 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   "I got invited to a friend's for dinner, and they charged me $20 for it"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
39
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

868 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2022 at 10:20 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*looks at picture*

Ummm... they should have charged $200.

/But seriously, no... that is not a friend.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$20 is kind of an inexpensive way to find out that they aren't your friend.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Send them back a bill charging them $200 for your time.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
An aspiring politician? What office are they running for?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is a thing that happened. I'm sure of it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can we have a separate fark tab for this tabloid crap that would normally appear next to the jumble in a local paper?
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Can we have a separate fark tab for this tabloid crap that would normally appear next to the jumble in a local paper?


OH ,.. I miss doing the Jumble.. loved it as a kid... I has nostalgic sads now...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: pastramithemosterotic: Can we have a separate fark tab for this tabloid crap that would normally appear next to the jumble in a local paper?

OH ,.. I miss doing the Jumble.. loved it as a kid... I has nostalgic sads now...


go pick up a local paper, if you can find one
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I smoke ribs for my friends once and a while, and while one rack ain't a big deal, six racks is, so yeah, I'm gonna ask you to pitch in 5 bucks for dinner.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: This is a thing that happened. I'm sure of it.


This is FARK!  We do not condone any sarcasm or cynicism here. Straighten Up and fly right.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was the request for payment made before the invite or only after you ate? If they requested money before you came, then you owe money. If after you finished they said "You owe us $20" you owe nothing. The invite for dinner would only be seen as a free meal on the hosts. To feed someone under the gesture of a free meal, then bill them is illegal and and court would toss it out.
 
eKonk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: This is a thing that happened. I'm sure of it.


Are you questioning the sterling reputation of The Daily Mail ?!?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: aoktrouble: pastramithemosterotic: Can we have a separate fark tab for this tabloid crap that would normally appear next to the jumble in a local paper?

OH ,.. I miss doing the Jumble.. loved it as a kid... I has nostalgic sads now...

go pick up a local paper, if you can find one


What's a "local paper"?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: pastramithemosterotic: aoktrouble: pastramithemosterotic: Can we have a separate fark tab for this tabloid crap that would normally appear next to the jumble in a local paper?

OH ,.. I miss doing the Jumble.. loved it as a kid... I has nostalgic sads now...

go pick up a local paper, if you can find one

What's a "local paper"?


What you line a birdcage with i believe..
 
Winston Smith '84
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was a tip included?
 
Tabletop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The ancient and honorable rule for house parties is no keg, no cover.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eKonk: LarryDan43: This is a thing that happened. I'm sure of it.

Are you questioning the sterling reputation of The Daily Mail ?!?


I now doubt the existence of friends.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Report 'em for running a restaurant business without a license, that'll properly set the tone of your relationship going forward.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AwfulObject: I smoke ribs for my friends once and a while, and while one rack ain't a big deal, six racks is, so yeah, I'm gonna ask you to pitch in 5 bucks for dinner.


Do you ask after or before?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have a friend who cooks what she calls 'the ocean,' and it's a whole weekend event, and each person drops $100 who plans to attend.

It's a seafood orgy, and while she handles the 20-some piles of seafood that come out over the course of two days, and everyone else brings various other items.  Some bring entertainment, some bring booz, and some bring other snacks.

Huh ... it ends up being a bit of a bacchanalian thing.  I had no idea I was so old-school.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Was the request for payment made before the invite or only after you ate? If they requested money before you came, then you owe money. If after you finished they said "You owe us $20" you owe nothing. The invite for dinner would only be seen as a free meal on the hosts. To feed someone under the gesture of a free meal, then bill them is illegal and and court would toss it out.


You sound like a delightful friend.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: eKonk: LarryDan43: This is a thing that happened. I'm sure of it.

Are you questioning the sterling reputation of The Daily Mail ?!?

I now doubt the existence of friends.


This being fark, we all do
 
The Envoy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

talkertopc: AwfulObject: I smoke ribs for my friends once and a while, and while one rack ain't a big deal, six racks is, so yeah, I'm gonna ask you to pitch in 5 bucks for dinner.

Do you ask after or before?


And smoking them for people to take away is a lot different to inviting people into your home for dinner.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fake story.
 
Kinan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: pastramithemosterotic: Can we have a separate fark tab for this tabloid crap that would normally appear next to the jumble in a local paper?

OH ,.. I miss doing the Jumble.. loved it as a kid... I has nostalgic sads now...


Do it online erry day.
 
Fissile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have relatives like this.  They would invite me over and tell me what I needed to bring with me when I arrived.....yes, including cash.

I also had a co-worker who volunteered to drive me to a doctor's appointment after I had surgery...I never asked them for help...and then demanded gas money.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Fake story.


Oh, I've seen that happen.  Even if the story is fake, it happens.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dinner etiquette 101:

You are the guest:
If they are new friends, take a bottle of wine or some flowers
If they are long time friends or family, offer to bring something

You are the host:
Don't expect any hostess gifts and be gracious if someone does bring something
If someone brings wine, you don't have to open it, especially if you already have some planned with dinner (but you can).
Do not charge them money. That is the height of entitled tactlessness. If you can't afford to feed them, don't invite them
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"If you are good at something, never do it for free"
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TelemonianAjax: Rattrap007: Was the request for payment made before the invite or only after you ate? If they requested money before you came, then you owe money. If after you finished they said "You owe us $20" you owe nothing. The invite for dinner would only be seen as a free meal on the hosts. To feed someone under the gesture of a free meal, then bill them is illegal and and court would toss it out.

You sound like a delightful friend.


I'm just going by legal rule of law. This sort of thing you'd see on People's Court or Judge Judy. There was no contract for payment here. You can't walk up, paint a random person's house then demand payment. There was no contract for you to do so. If a lawn mowing service cuts your lawn instead of your neighbor's then yeah "I never ordered the service" works. The error is on them. They did not confirm right address and with home owner first.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One of my favorite Freshman classes in college was where I first learned about the Haida people of the Pacific-Northwest and their tradition of the "potlatch," which is a ceremonial distribution of property and gifts to affirm or reaffirm a person's/family's social status within the community. Basically, the bigger the party you throw for your neighbors, the more power and prestige you have. A person that charges $20 for a private dinner gets negative Haida potlatch points and the Great Bear Spirit takes a hot dump in your karma.
 
vevolis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: TelemonianAjax: Rattrap007: Was the request for payment made before the invite or only after you ate? If they requested money before you came, then you owe money. If after you finished they said "You owe us $20" you owe nothing. The invite for dinner would only be seen as a free meal on the hosts. To feed someone under the gesture of a free meal, then bill them is illegal and and court would toss it out.

You sound like a delightful friend.

I'm just going by legal rule of law. This sort of thing you'd see on People's Court or Judge Judy. There was no contract for payment here. You can't walk up, paint a random person's house then demand payment. There was no contract for you to do so. If a lawn mowing service cuts your lawn instead of your neighbor's then yeah "I never ordered the service" works. The error is on them. They did not confirm right address and with home owner first.


We must bring this injustice to the highest court in the land primetime television!
 
bigdanc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AwfulObject: I smoke ribs for my friends once and a while, and while one rack ain't a big deal, six racks is, so yeah, I'm gonna ask you to pitch in 5 bucks for dinner.


If they are advised beforehand or it's people who know the deal, it's reasonable, if they're half way in to their first bite or finished the meal it's a a bit inhospitable on your part, even if 5 bucks is extremely reasonable.  That being said, I would not say anything and I would show up again, but it would annoy me in a way that I'd never forget:p.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would be amazed -- pleased, but amazed -- if there turned out to be some event that really happened, that this dull bit of lifestyle blogging is based on.

It's not likely.  But I suppose it is, in a way, possible.

/I went to a dinner party last night and was served a live frog
//Is this weird?
///Also I suspect the frog was addicted to opiates provided by Hunter Biden.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
travsd.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Can we have a separate fark tab for this tabloid crap that would normally appear next to the jumble in a local paper?


Its called TFd, and you quit us
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eKonk: LarryDan43: This is a thing that happened. I'm sure of it.

Are you questioning the sterling reputation of The Daily Mail ?!?


Well to be fair the Fail accurately reported that a person stated something on twitter and then went into detail into what the responses were to this twitter post.

Now of course this person made this up (and probably sent it to the Fail along with the headshots), but still what do you expect the Fail to do?  Do any investigation whatsoever?  Make two phone calls? (one to the poster and one to the alleged party host)  I think that is a bit too much effort to be required of them.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's clearly the "We know you're going to blog or instagram about this..." commercial-use license fee...
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.