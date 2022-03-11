 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Welcome to Indiana, where completing a Bible study course wins you an early release from prison even if you killed three kids   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone following a non christian religion would never get this sort of compassion.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shepherd in the early morning hours of Oct. 30, 2018 failed to stop for a school bus on Indiana 25 next to the Meiser Mobile Home Park despite the bus idling with its stop-arm and lights fully activated, the South Bend Tribune reported. As she passed the stationary bus, Shepherd struck and killed 9-year-old Alivia Stahl, as well as her 6-year-old twin brothers, Xzavier Ingleand Mason Ingle.

See, there's the problem. She initially received a 4-year sentence for killing those children, which by itself is absurd, but the fact that she also ignored a stopped school bus should have meant that nobody should have ever had to encounter her walking out in a free society again. Going past a stopped school bus should be a 1-strike offense. No mercy, no forgiveness, maximum sentence every time that should include a permanent, unappealable, irreversible loss of all driving privileges in every state. In fact, school busses should probably just be mounted with small missiles and the school bus driver given full authority to target and fire upon any transgressor just to save the hassle of chasing down these assholes and wasting time on giving them a fair and just trial that they don't actually deserve. I mean, if they stop immediately and are appropriately and humbly apologetic, sure -- just arrest them and throw into some dank hole for a decade or so. But the runners? Fark them all.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense. People who study the Bible never hurt kids, so clearly once she completed the course she was no longer a danger to society.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In Biblical terms she accomplished the rare "triple Abraham".


In Biblical terms she accomplished the rare "triple Abraham".
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, a young white woman?

Totally not what I was expecting. No outrage required.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: ignored a stopped school bus


Depends on where the bus is stopped and what the law is in the state. Police don't even know the law and I've been ticketed TWICE for legally passing a stopped school bus to where I had to go to court and it took a huge amount of hassle to get the tickets dismissed.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Rockville Correctional Facility

I've been to Rockville.  There are signs all over the place around there that say 'DO NOT PICK UP HITCH HIKERS" for this reason.

Take my advice.  Don't go back to Rockville, and waster another year.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For that she should have gotten a lot more time JFC ran by a school bus with its arm out and killed three kids. I do like now how they have the cameras on the side of buses to catch that happening. I may not like red light or speed cams but the ones on the bus do make for a lot more compelling evidence, used to see people blow by busses all the time and they were lucky not to hit a kid.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: the Rockville Correctional Facility

I've been to Rockville.  There are signs all over the place around there that say 'DO NOT PICK UP HITCH HIKERS" for this reason.

Take my advice.  Don't go back to Rockville, and waster another year.


R E M - Don't Go Back To Rockville
Youtube 6fXCjSgItgw
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the travesty is she only got 4 years WTF ?

she drove around a stopped school bus with lights going fast enough to kill 3 kids and severely injure a 4th
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Thou shalt not kill"?  I thought it was "Thou shall kill".  My bad.  Good thing my Jebus forgives me, right?  Even for the killing I didn't get tried or convicted for?  I should always shut up one sentence sooner.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shepherd told investigators that she "saw something in the road, but did not realize it was a bus until it was too late,"

How the fark do you not know what a huge yellow bus with flashing lights is?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess separation of church and state is more a suggestion than a rule. You can bet if she was ordered to read the Satanic Bible all of Indiana would be up in arms.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hooray for Christianity! Forgiving another murderer! Isn't this so great that everyone who claims to love a narcissist gets to go to "Heaven" no matter how evil they are?

//Don't you see what forgiveness gets you?
//Never forget, or you are the fool
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
once out of morbid curiosity I tried to just read the Bible like it was any other book.  Jesus someone should translate that thing to English.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shepherd told investigators that she "saw something in the road, but did not realize it was a bus until it was too late," according to the South Bend Tribune.

Large. Yellow. Flashing lights.  Actually says "SCHOOL BUS".  Stop Sign thing out with more flashing light.  Obviously an optical illusion.

Wonder how fast she was going and where she was going to
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How the fark do you not know what a huge yellow bus with flashing lights is?

She likely hadn't looked up from her phone since it was a little spec on the horizon.


She likely hadn't looked up from her phone since it was a little spec on the horizon.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article doesn't say if she is a mother. If so she should have said in the beginning so can't go to jail because she has to take care of them. Umm nevermind.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Shepherd in the early morning hours of Oct. 30, 2018 failed to stop for a school bus on Indiana 25 next to the Meiser Mobile Home Park despite the bus idling with its stop-arm and lights fully activated, the South Bend Tribune reported. As she passed the stationary bus, Shepherd struck and killed 9-year-old Alivia Stahl, as well as her 6-year-old twin brothers, Xzavier Ingleand Mason Ingle.

See, there's the problem. She initially received a 4-year sentence for killing those children, which by itself is absurd, but the fact that she also ignored a stopped school bus should have meant that nobody should have ever had to encounter her walking out in a free society again. Going past a stopped school bus should be a 1-strike offense. No mercy, no forgiveness, maximum sentence every time that should include a permanent, unappealable, irreversible loss of all driving privileges in every state. In fact, school busses should probably just be mounted with small missiles and the school bus driver given full authority to target and fire upon any transgressor just to save the hassle of chasing down these assholes and wasting time on giving them a fair and just trial that they don't actually deserve. I mean, if they stop immediately and are appropriately and humbly apologetic, sure -- just arrest them and throw into some dank hole for a decade or so. But the runners? Fark them all.


And don't even get you started on cyclists.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should beat her to death with a bible
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How in the hell do you not see a big yellow school bus with lights flashing? Not to mention 4 kids in a crosswalk? Sure she didn't set out to kill children that day, but drunk drivers probably don't plan to either. And a drunk driver who killed 3 kids probably would do a hell of a lot more time than she did.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four years, reduced to just over two, for the deaths of three children.

Whiskey. Tango. Foxtrot.

The whole Bible study = early release is just the cherry on this CrazySauce sundae.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Shepherd in the early morning hours of Oct. 30, 2018 failed to stop for a school bus on Indiana 25 next to the Meiser Mobile Home Park despite the bus idling with its stop-arm and lights fully activated, the South Bend Tribune reported. As she passed the stationary bus, Shepherd struck and killed 9-year-old Alivia Stahl, as well as her 6-year-old twin brothers, Xzavier Ingleand Mason Ingle.

See, there's the problem. She initially received a 4-year sentence for killing those children, which by itself is absurd, but the fact that she also ignored a stopped school bus should have meant that nobody should have ever had to encounter her walking out in a free society again. Going past a stopped school bus should be a 1-strike offense. No mercy, no forgiveness, maximum sentence every time that should include a permanent, unappealable, irreversible loss of all driving privileges in every state. In fact, school busses should probably just be mounted with small missiles and the school bus driver given full authority to target and fire upon any transgressor just to save the hassle of chasing down these assholes and wasting time on giving them a fair and just trial that they don't actually deserve. I mean, if they stop immediately and are appropriately and humbly apologetic, sure -- just arrest them and throw into some dank hole for a decade or so. But the runners? Fark them all.


She obviously didn't mean to do it.

Based on how easy my sister got a drivers license, when she was an exchange student in Arkansas, then I bet that's part of the problem. My sister herself, was actually allowed to legally drive in Denmark with that license, but she took a Danish one anyway, since no-one taught her how to drive.

How to react when a bus is stopped at the side of the road, is something that has to be ingrained into you as an automatic reaction, in the process of receiving a drivers license. Otherwise this happens, more often.

Similar with making right turns, it just have to be automatic to check your right, and your blind angles, or you'll have bicyclists run over, to a higher extend, because it happens anyway.

My mother was hit by a car, along with a young man. The driver in the car explained "the sun was glaring, so I couldn't see whether I had a greenlight". Well yeah, I wonder if that kind of people can be taught how to drive, if not being able to see the traffic light, or the pedastrians in the cross walk, makes them decide to just drive, rather than stop until you can orientate yourself.

Anyways. I think its to easy to get a drivers license in USA, from what I heard, especially in the South.
 
The Enemy Gate is Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes me wonder if she got out of her car and complained about the bumps in the road that stopped her car before lighting up a smoke in disgust.

/next to then other, still alive, kids in the bus
//after saying it was their fault
///three for the kids
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually drove a school bus one semester in 85.  Driving Catholic kids is not worth the $4.25 an hour.  Lady with vanity plates "Diane 25" would blow past the the bus almost every morning.  I'd tell the kids to hold up even with the arm out.   Reported her.  Cops talked to her (they said).  Next day, zoom.   One morning, I tried blocking the road.  Put the bus in the middle of the road.  She just cut around the other side. Part of her 80's Tbird went through the ditch.

I wound up changing the route enough where we didn't meet at that location.  If you saw her driving, the term 'oblivious' came to mind.  And this was before cell phones so she wasn't distracted by one of those.   She just drove staring straight ahead.  Blonde
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Pocket Ninja: Shepherd in the early morning hours of Oct. 30, 2018 failed to stop for a school bus on Indiana 25 next to the Meiser Mobile Home Park despite the bus idling with its stop-arm and lights fully activated, the South Bend Tribune reported. As she passed the stationary bus, Shepherd struck and killed 9-year-old Alivia Stahl, as well as her 6-year-old twin brothers, Xzavier Ingleand Mason Ingle.

See, there's the problem. She initially received a 4-year sentence for killing those children, which by itself is absurd, but the fact that she also ignored a stopped school bus should have meant that nobody should have ever had to encounter her walking out in a free society again. Going past a stopped school bus should be a 1-strike offense. No mercy, no forgiveness, maximum sentence every time that should include a permanent, unappealable, irreversible loss of all driving privileges in every state. In fact, school busses should probably just be mounted with small missiles and the school bus driver given full authority to target and fire upon any transgressor just to save the hassle of chasing down these assholes and wasting time on giving them a fair and just trial that they don't actually deserve. I mean, if they stop immediately and are appropriately and humbly apologetic, sure -- just arrest them and throw into some dank hole for a decade or so. But the runners? Fark them all.

She obviously didn't mean to do it.

Based on how easy my sister got a drivers license, when she was an exchange student in Arkansas, then I bet that's part of the problem. My sister herself, was actually allowed to legally drive in Denmark with that license, but she took a Danish one anyway, since no-one taught her how to drive.

How to react when a bus is stopped at the side of the road, is something that has to be ingrained into you as an automatic reaction, in the process of receiving a drivers license. Otherwise this happens, more often.

Similar with making right turns, it just have to be automatic to check your right, and your blind angles, or you'll have bicyclists run over, to a higher extend, because it happens anyway.

My mother was hit by a car, along with a young man. The driver in the car explained "the sun was glaring, so I couldn't see whether I had a greenlight". Well yeah, I wonder if that kind of people can be taught how to drive, if not being able to see the traffic light, or the pedastrians in the cross walk, makes them decide to just drive, rather than stop until you can orientate yourself.

Anyways. I think its to easy to get a drivers license in USA, from what I heard, especially in the South.


I'm gonna stop you right there.

Ignorance of the law is no excuse. Never has been, never will be.

Sure, money can get you off with a light sentence, but that's a different argument. The crime is still not excusable.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Makes sense. People who study the Bible never hurt kids, so clearly once she completed the course she was no longer a danger to society.


That's odd. I distinctly remember the chapter where Moses told his people to go ahead and murder everyone in the next town. I mean, it's unforgettable. "Kill the men, kill the women, kill the babies, kill the sheep, I don't care, I'm hungover."

So, they killed the men, and killed the women, and very dramatically killed the little babies by picking them up by the heels and smashing their brains out on rocks. Of course Moses was completely ticked off when they decided to bring the sheep home instead of killing them. "YOU DID WHAT? I _ING TOLD YOU TO MURDER EVERYTHING! GOD IS GOING TO BE SO TICKED OFF!"

...kind've have no idea why anyone ever bought into the Jewish/Christian/Moslem religion to begin with... it's a real study in horrible humanity.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Early abortion is banned, but late late late stage abortion still ok.  Cuz bibles.

/4 farkin years and she's out in 3.
//she would wish she was still in jail if it were my kids
///lost 3, what else do you have to lose?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In 2019, Indiana adopted the 'MAX strong' bill into law, named after Mason, Alivia, and Xavier. It has strengthened bus safety laws, making it illegal for a bus to pick up or drop off students in a spot that makes them cross a road.

See?  It was the kid's fault.

Shepherd dodged an ABC57 crew waiting outside of the Rockville Correctional Facility Wednesday. She was released from a backdoor around 6:45 a.m.

Someone knows someone

She's expected to start working at 'Renewed Brew,' a coffee shop being opened by her parents in Rochester that saw protests last year.

Hope she doesn't work delivery
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

How the fark do you not know what a huge yellow bus with flashing lights is?

How the fark do you not know what a huge yellow bus with flashing lights is?


Fog conditions is a possibility.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: translate that thing to English


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_International_Version
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Large. Yellow. Flashing lights.


If the yellow lights are flashing you can pass the bus. Yellow lights means "be prepared to stop" but does not prohibit passing.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iseetheghost: 4 kids in a crosswalk


There almost assuredly was not a crosswalk where the kids were being picked up. Either way, this is largely the problem of the bus company or school for not routing their bus properly. If done correctly there will NEVER be a situation where kids are picked up or let off in a location that requires them to cross a road to reach their house. Children are to board the bus from the right side at the curb and the bus route should be done so that all pick-ups and drop-offs are done from the right side at the curb.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Anyone following a non christian religion would never get this sort of compassion.


Or worse, no religion.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: One morning, I tried blocking the road


That's what my school bus driver did when I was in school. On roads with a curb on both sides she would park that big biatch totally diagonal with the left front wheel right up to the curb on the left side. Totally blocked traffic to stop anyone from passing. She was a good driver for doing that.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: iseetheghost: 4 kids in a crosswalk

There almost assuredly was not a crosswalk where the kids were being picked up. Either way, this is largely the problem of the bus company or school for not routing their bus properly. If done correctly there will NEVER be a situation where kids are picked up or let off in a location that requires them to cross a road to reach their house. Children are to board the bus from the right side at the curb and the bus route should be done so that all pick-ups and drop-offs are done from the right side at the curb.


So we can mow them down cuz the bus company farked up

//seems fair as long as the kids are out of the womb
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: making it illegal for a bus to pick up or drop off students in a spot that makes them cross a road


I covered this in a comment below yours. I can't believe the school didn't route their buses to make all pick-ups or drop-offs to where students don't have to cross a road.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Shepherd in the early morning hours of Oct. 30, 2018 failed to stop for a school bus on Indiana 25 next to the Meiser Mobile Home Park despite the bus idling with its stop-arm and lights fully activated, the South Bend Tribune reported. As she passed the stationary bus, Shepherd struck and killed 9-year-old Alivia Stahl, as well as her 6-year-old twin brothers, Xzavier Ingleand Mason Ingle.

See, there's the problem. She initially received a 4-year sentence for killing those children, which by itself is absurd, but the fact that she also ignored a stopped school bus should have meant that nobody should have ever had to encounter her walking out in a free society again. Going past a stopped school bus should be a 1-strike offense. No mercy, no forgiveness, maximum sentence every time that should include a permanent, unappealable, irreversible loss of all driving privileges in every state. In fact, school busses should probably just be mounted with small missiles and the school bus driver given full authority to target and fire upon any transgressor just to save the hassle of chasing down these assholes and wasting time on giving them a fair and just trial that they don't actually deserve. I mean, if they stop immediately and are appropriately and humbly apologetic, sure -- just arrest them and throw into some dank hole for a decade or so. But the runners? Fark them all.


This is the same biatch who not only brutally plowed into the kids murderously with her truck ignoring the bus and stop warnings, but also fled the scene and went to work.

Fark her, she should be in prison for life for her depraved indifference and threat to society.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Would be a shame if someone ran this biatch over. At least they could go to bible school to get out early.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: I guess separation of church and state is more a suggestion than a rule. You can bet if she was ordered to read the Satanic Bible all of Indiana would be up in arms.


The question is if she did a Torah study would they get outraged

Fundie Christians seem to like Old Testament Yahweh better than New Testament Jesus except for the part where there's that magic binding spell that gets their sins forgiven
 
zez
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

One day I was driving down the highway into the sun and the car in front of me was going really really slow, like 15 in a 55, the other traffic was too busy passing for me to change lanes and get around as slow as I was going. I look in my mirror and there is a car just flying up behind me so I tell my kid to hold on because we're about to get hit.  After the collision we both pull over and the guy gets out and says, "Why were you going so slow, was it because of the sun because I couldn't see shiat!"


One day I was driving down the highway into the sun and the car in front of me was going really really slow, like 15 in a 55, the other traffic was too busy passing for me to change lanes and get around as slow as I was going. I look in my mirror and there is a car just flying up behind me so I tell my kid to hold on because we're about to get hit.  After the collision we both pull over and the guy gets out and says, "Why were you going so slow, was it because of the sun because I couldn't see shiat!"
 
jgilb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I sure hope a member of the children's family doesn't accidentally lose control of their car when she is crossing the road.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I'm gonna stop you right there.

Ignorance of the law is no excuse. Never has been, never will be.

Sure, money can get you off with a light sentence, but that's a different argument. The crime is still not excusable.

There's mitigating circumstances. For instance there's a difference between running children over on purpose, or doing so by accident because you don't know how to drive.

Which is why I was writing about how I think its to easy to get a drivers license in USA. I didn't offer any opinion on her sentence.

See, there's the problem. She initially received a 4-year sentence for killing those children, which by itself is absurd, but the fact that she also ignored a stopped school bus should have meant that nobody should have ever had to encounter her walking out in a free society again. Going past a stopped school bus should be a 1-strike offense. No mercy, no forgiveness, maximum sentence every time that should include a permanent, unappealable, irreversible loss of all driving privileges in every state. In fact, school busses should probably just be mounted with small missiles and the school bus driver given full authority to target and fire upon any transgressor just to save the hassle of chasing down these assholes and wasting time on giving them a fair and just trial that they don't actually deserve. I mean, if they stop immediately and are appropriately and humbly apologetic, sure -- just arrest them and throw into some dank hole for a decade or so. But the runners? Fark them all.

She obviously didn't mean to do it.

Based on how easy my sister got a drivers license, when she was an exchange student in Arkansas, then I bet that's part of the problem. My sister herself, was actually allowed to legally drive in Denmark with that license, but she took a Danish one anyway, since no-one taught her how to drive.

How to react when a bus is stopped at the side of the road, is something that has to be ingrained into you as an automatic reaction, in the process of receiving a drivers license. Otherwise this happens, more often.

Similar with making right t ...

I'm gonna stop you right there.

Ignorance of the law is no excuse. Never has been, never will be.

Sure, money can get you off with a light sentence, but that's a different argument. The crime is still not excusable.


There's mitigating circumstances. For instance there's a difference between running children over on purpose, or doing so by accident because you don't know how to drive.

Which is why I was writing about how I think its to easy to get a drivers license in USA. I didn't offer any opinion on her sentence.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

starlost: The article doesn't say if she is a mother.


Another article does: https://www.southbendtribune.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/18/woman-gets-4-years-prison-3-years-house-arrest-for-fulton-county-bus-stop-crash-that-killed-three-kids/45727499/

Shepherd's age, her lack of a prior criminal history and the fact that she's a mother likely contributed to the lighter sentence than what was asked.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Only got four years in the first place because that stationary bus with its flashing lights came out of nowhere.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

houstondragon: This is the same biatch who not only brutally plowed into the kids murderously with her truck ignoring the bus and stop warnings, but also fled the scene and went to work.


Did she leave the scene? I look at this photo and it appears her vehicle is still right there:

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Anyone following a non christian religion would never get this sort of compassion.


I would put even odds on this SCOTUS ruling that this kind of law privileging Christian Bible studies is constitutional. People of all religions, Muslims, Jews, Sikhs, Hindus, even atheists can take the class, so how could it discriminate against them? In fact, they'd consider the possibility that a lawsuit alleging this law is discriminatory is a back-door attempt to create content-based restrictions on the Bible studies' teachers, and we all know content-based restrictions are unconstitutional.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

In Biblical terms she accomplished the rare "triple Abraham".

In Biblical terms she accomplished the rare "triple Abraham".


A) I shouldn't have laughed as hard as I did.
B) You owe me a new keyboard.
 
