(Independent)   Well, that's a way to turn all Russian millennials against you   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    More: Asinine, Russia, death of Russian armed forces, Ukraine, Russian Federation, praise of the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, Russians, hate speech, Prosecutor General's Office  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin has outlawed avocados?

/ joking
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come with still call Alphabet Google, but Facebook was allowed to fully rebrand as Meta and shed their shiatty name and the negative implications that Facebook has
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: How come with still call Alphabet Google, but Facebook was allowed to fully rebrand as Meta and shed their shiatty name and the negative implications that Facebook has


Bribery possibly
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: How come with still call Alphabet Google, but Facebook was allowed to fully rebrand as Meta and shed their shiatty name and the negative implications that Facebook has


Something to do with Google being a subsidiary of Alphabet but Facebook just changing its name to "Meta".
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: Gubbo: How come with still call Alphabet Google, but Facebook was allowed to fully rebrand as Meta and shed their shiatty name and the negative implications that Facebook has

Something to do with Google being a subsidiary of Alphabet but Facebook just changing its name to "Meta".


Same thing. Google is still called Google. The company that runs Google is Alphabet.

www.facebook.com is still facebook. The compnay that runs facebook.com is Meta. It's just the media all decided to go with the name changes that Zuck wanted.

It's just weird.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gubbo: harleyquinnical: Gubbo: How come with still call Alphabet Google, but Facebook was allowed to fully rebrand as Meta and shed their shiatty name and the negative implications that Facebook has

Something to do with Google being a subsidiary of Alphabet but Facebook just changing its name to "Meta".

Same thing. Google is still called Google. The company that runs Google is Alphabet.

www.facebook.com is still facebook. The compnay that runs facebook.com is Meta. It's just the media all decided to go with the name changes that Zuck wanted.

It's just weird.


So is associating a specific product from a specific company with all similar products, like cotton swabs (Q-tips), facial tissues (kleenex), or copy machines (Xerox).  It could also be Alphabet not wanting to kill the Google brand because people like it and use it in a similar fashion, unlike Facebook.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
By all means, proceed, Pooty.  Even as the world isolates you, so you also assist them by further isolating yourself, all of which will turn many of your own people against you, in spite of your attempts at propaganda.  It won't be long before you get your wish to recreate the Soviet Union, bread lines and all.  And how long can you live like that, Vlad?  How long will your people let you make them live like that?  How long before your own oligarchs get sick of the pile of shiat you've made of their finances and their country?  How long until you do something that gives NATO-allied nations no choice but to respond with more than material support for your ill-conceived invasion of Ukraine?  You've set your own clock to ticking, Vlad.  I hope you've thought about what might happen when the alarm goes off.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well....on one hand, this is stupid.

On the other hand, Meta is basically evil.

\ Surprised they're not helping Russia to be honest.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was wondering when/if social media rules would keep up with the times. Good job facebook.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How come with still call Alphabet Google, but Facebook was allowed to fully rebrand as Meta and shed their shiatty name and the negative implications that Facebook has


Who calls it Meta outside of journalists?
 
Lillya
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cutting off communications to an entire generation (30 years!) exposed to outside information and western products - like putting tootthpaste back into the tube. Good luck with that.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some people have all the luck.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When you're bombing maternity hospitals and child cancer treatment centers, it's stressful to argue with a robot that delivers propaganda non-stop and wants to raise the evil tax.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Between boomers calling anyone under 50 a millennial, and gen z calling everyone older than them a boomer, words have less meaning than ever.
 
tree_meat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Aw man, I follow a lot of Russian Insta babes.  War is hell
 
Trik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Russian millennials and z'ers to go into convulsions en masse 5 seconds after the ban goes into effect.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Donnie's social media platform is still allowed.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Between boomers calling anyone under 50 a millennial, and gen z calling everyone older than them a boomer, words have less meaning than ever.


Ok, Boomer
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Instagram is a terrorist organization?

Fark user imageView Full Size



Well, maybe when Kim Kardashian's ass used it to break the internet...
 
Tabletop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How come with still call Alphabet Google, but Facebook was allowed to fully rebrand as Meta and shed their shiatty name and the negative implications that Facebook has


If a news story says "google does x" and the x doesn't have to do with searching the internet for stuff, it's a safe bet they're talking about the company and not the service. If a news story says "facebook does x," I don't really have an easy way to tell if they're talking about the company or the service.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I mean, their not wrong. Meta is an extremist organization in that it allows extremists from all walks of life to freely gather and discuss ideas and they see no real difference between infowars-stormfront-klan meetups and mommy puppy blog meet ups.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How come with still call Alphabet Google, but Facebook was allowed to fully rebrand as Meta and shed their shiatty name and the negative implications that Facebook has


That's how I feel about Time Warner Cable. You aren't fooling me, "Spectrum."
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tree_meat: Aw man, I follow a lot of Russian Insta babes.  War is hell


Calm down they haven't cut off onlyfans.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Uh, meta is the main mouthpiece for Russian propaganda, worldwide.

So yeah, they are an extremist group now that you mention it...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meta recently changed its hate speech policy to allow for posts calling for violence again the Russian military

So Meta's stance is that limits to 'hate speech' are okay, but those limits are malleable when enough people hate the target. Oooookay.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Things are looking up in Russia at last.

/Seriously though
//I can't believe I once strolled round Red Square
///It just seems so far away again
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Gubbo: How come with still call Alphabet Google, but Facebook was allowed to fully rebrand as Meta and shed their shiatty name and the negative implications that Facebook has

That's how I feel about Time Warner Cable. You aren't fooling me, "Spectrum."


Isn't it "altice" now?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Between boomers calling anyone under 50 a millennial, and gen z calling everyone older than them a boomer, words have less meaning than ever.


Farkin millennial.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Well....on one hand, this is stupid.

On the other hand, Meta is basically evil.

\ Surprised they're not helping Russia to be honest.


Uh, they are.


That's the main avenue for russian disinfo to your dad or crazy uncle.   Followed closely by Twitter.
 
chawco
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: By all means, proceed, Pooty.  Even as the world isolates you, so you also assist them by further isolating yourself, all of which will turn many of your own people against you, in spite of your attempts at propaganda.  It won't be long before you get your wish to recreate the Soviet Union, bread lines and all.  And how long can you live like that, Vlad?  How long will your people let you make them live like that?  How long before your own oligarchs get sick of the pile of shiat you've made of their finances and their country?  How long until you do something that gives NATO-allied nations no choice but to respond with more than material support for your ill-conceived invasion of Ukraine?  You've set your own clock to ticking, Vlad.  I hope you've thought about what might happen when the alarm goes off.


I have a different perspective on how to store authoritarianism works.

What he's doing isn't putting him in danger, it strengthened his position. He's increasing his personal control over information. The Russian media is largely state-controlled, the internet has always been the ultimate engine of free expression. And yes this has been weaponized by many people, but if he allows the Russians to view what's going on in the rest of the world they will be able to see what a giant pack of Lies the Run media is feeding them. If people can go onto Facebook or Twitter and the other perspectives on the Ukrainian War, they might start to realize that the Russian soldiers are actually killing people and not providing humanitarian Aid like Putin is claiming

He's tightening social control, it might backfire, but in the tradition of authoritarian handbook it's usually a good play. The free expression if ideas has always been a democratic thing
 
chawco
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Between boomers calling anyone under 50 a millennial, and gen z calling everyone older than them a boomer, words have less meaning than ever.


Your a towel!
 
synithium
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Between boomers calling anyone under 50 a millennial, and gen z calling everyone older than them a boomer, words have less meaning than ever.


Whatever.

//it don't matter
//generation x, generation strange
//sun don't even shine through our window pane
 
docilej
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: Instagram is a terrorist organization?

[Fark user image 320x253] [View Full Size image _x_]


Well, maybe when Kim Kardashian's ass used it to break the internet...


Apparently they can't yet break into Instagram like the IT people told them they could.   Think of it as an Enigma machine.  If they could just decipher it.
 
