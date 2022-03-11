 Skip to content
(Metro)   European countries troll Russia by renaming streets where its embassies are located to pro-Ukrainian addresses   (metro.co.uk) divider line
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Canada too. heh
Fark user imageView Full Size

The road in front of the Consulate in Toronto has been renamed "Free Ukraine Square" as well.
In the "least we could do" column, it right up there, but it does send a message.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Canada too. heh
[Fark user image 850x478]
The road in front of the Consulate in Toronto has been renamed "Free Ukraine Square" as well.
In the "least we could do" column, it right up there, but it does send a message.


I love it.  I didn't realize we did that.  Yeah, it's a small gesture, but we are providing a significant amount of material support to Ukraine as well, in addition to the sanctions we've joined the rest of the civilized world in imposing, so it's not like this is the only thing we're doing, but it's a nice in-our-back-yard symbol.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But we can't do this - Putin has Nukes!  What if this pushes him over the edge?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: But we can't do this - Putin has Nukes!  What if this pushes him over the edge?


(Afraid I may need to clarify the sarcasm in the above post)
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: But we can't do this - Putin has Nukes!  What if this pushes him over the edge?


come on, man!  you can do better than that!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One day every US embassy in the world will wake up to find itself on Ranch Dressing Street.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: [Fark user image 528x349]


Bobby Sands' contribution was to bomb a furniture showroom, killing two babies, so I don't know if it's really comparable.
 
Scaley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: [Fark user image image 528x349]


That's fine, we cunningly moved our mail slot to the door on the other parallel street when they did that.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scaley: macadamnut: [Fark user image image 528x349]

That's fine, we cunningly moved our mail slot to the door on the other parallel street when they did that.


Yeah, but we named that one "Freedom for Georgia Street"
 
macadamnut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: macadamnut: [Fark user image 528x349]

Bobby Sands' contribution was to bomb a furniture showroom, killing two babies, so I don't know if it's really comparable.


You really want a point by point comparison of Putin, corrupt warlord of a collapsing empire, and Margaret Thatcher?

I think there's a place for you in the front line trenches of the fight for democracy, right between Boris Johnson and Jimmy Saville.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"councils in Alabania, Latvia and Lithuania"

It's the love child of Alabama and Albania.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As we learned yesterday, there is the Russian spelling and the Ukrainian spelling.  Zelinsky is his slave name.  Zelenskyy is the correct Ukrainian spelling.

They didn't pay extra for or even want the dominatrix.  They don't want you to mention her out in public.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

macadamnut: sunsetlamp: macadamnut: [Fark user image 528x349]

Bobby Sands' contribution was to bomb a furniture showroom, killing two babies, so I don't know if it's really comparable.

You really want a point by point comparison of Putin, corrupt warlord of a collapsing empire, and Margaret Thatcher?

I think there's a place for you in the front line trenches of the fight for democracy, right between Boris Johnson and Jimmy Saville.



I... eh?  Who?

Anyway, that aside, my point about Bobby Sands is that he's famous for killing two babies (and in the process hugely boosting the Loyalist paramilitaries).
 
Markus5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Alabania?
 
DrachaArendee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
America can do better then that !!

I suggest America that we re-paint all Fire Engines and Emergency Vehicle's from Russian Red to Blue and Yellow to really hurt their feelings.

WHY ARE FIRE ENGINES RUSSIAN RED?

Because:
2 + 2 = 4
4 x 3 = 12
There are 12 inches in a ruler
Queen Elizabeth is a Ruler
Queen Elizabeth is also a Boat
Boats sails on Seas
Seas have fishes
Fishes have Fins
The Fins and the Russians are neighbors
Russians are Red

And that's why Fire Engines are Red because they are Rushin all Over

....and should be re-painted Blue and Yellow
 
macadamnut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: macadamnut: sunsetlamp: macadamnut: [Fark user image 528x349]

Bobby Sands' contribution was to bomb a furniture showroom, killing two babies, so I don't know if it's really comparable.

You really want a point by point comparison of Putin, corrupt warlord of a collapsing empire, and Margaret Thatcher?

I think there's a place for you in the front line trenches of the fight for democracy, right between Boris Johnson and Jimmy Saville.


I... eh?  Who?

Anyway, that aside, my point about Bobby Sands is that he's famous for killing two babies (and in the process hugely boosting the Loyalist paramilitaries).


No that isn't what he's famous for.   The bombing of the Balmoral Furniture Company which killed four people was in 1971 before Bobby Sands joined the IRA.  He was involved in the 1976 bombing of the same place, and no one was killed.

So how many dead babies was that again?

And how many gerrymandered votes would those two babies have been entitled to if they had lived, that's my question.  If they died for universal suffrage then they're heroes, like Bobby Sands.
 
jeremy2020
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
changing street names will surely show them
 
