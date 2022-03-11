 Skip to content
Ukraine: A fuming Vladimir Putin has gone easy on some of his generals over invasion losses, just fires them and not firing at them
    Russia, Vladimir Putin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Federation, Russian Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov, Moscow, Ukraine, Boris Yeltsin  
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The military purges have commenced.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What that really means is this:

The new Generals know that the first step was fire the old ones. His next move will be to shoot these ones if they don't get more brutal.

If true, very very bad for more civilians. As if it wasn't bad enough already.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every day I get up and look at the news, hoping to read that someone finally double tapped this evil son of a biatch. Hurry it up, already.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Madison_Smiled: Every day I get up and look at the news, hoping to read that someone finally double tapped this evil son of a biatch. Hurry it up, already.


Mikhail Khodorovsky, formerly Russia's richest man before Putin locked him up and stole all his money, said that it could take years before someone turns his lights off. That guy wants to kill him more than any of us and has for years. Unless Peskov or someone right next to him wants to do it, it's probably going to be really tough. The guy has spent 20 years insolating himself.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better to be fired than to be sniped.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. Looks like I was once again right about Putin.
Y'all can apologize by sending me money.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polonium poisoning takes time to kill you. Let's see if those generals are still breathing 5 months from now.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Replace them with yes men, that'll work.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The generals who were promoted to general by being incompetent and skimming off of the budget, have been replaced by underlings who were promoted by these generals for being incompetent and skimming off of the budget.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You have failed me for the last time."

*choking noises*
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, they'll meet mysterious deaths soon enough:
https://twitter.com/kamilkazani/status/1493999625560379398
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't sack Ukraine at least you can sack your generals.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "You have failed me for the last time."

*choking noises*


I'm thinking more like he has a button on his desk and when he presses it you fall through a trap door into a tank of piranhas.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Madman drummers bummers: "You have failed me for the last time."

*choking noises*

I'm thinking more like he has a button on his desk and when he presses it you fall through a trap door into a tank of piranhas.


Or, oh, I know! He can strap them to the bottom of the missile silo when he launches the nukes.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a softy at heart
Singing Putin: 'Blueberry Hill'
Youtube ekeq4szDmJo
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In reading the autobiography of Adolf Galland, it was fascinating reading how hard he and other generals had to work to fight the war despite Hitler. Dictator types always think they know more about war than the generals.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Madison_Smiled: Every day I get up and look at the news, hoping to read that someone finally double tapped this evil son of a biatch. Hurry it up, already.

Mikhail Khodorovsky, formerly Russia's richest man before Putin locked him up and stole all his money, said that it could take years before someone turns his lights off. That guy wants to kill him more than any of us and has for years. Unless Peskov or someone right next to him wants to do it, it's probably going to be really tough. The guy has spent 20 years insolating himself.


Anyone who can get close enough to him at this point, won't do it. If he's no longer in power they'll be decorating the Kremlin like Christmas ornaments
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fired his Washington Generals?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Madman drummers bummers: "You have failed me for the last time."

*choking noises*

I'm thinking more like he has a button on his desk and when he presses it you fall through a trap door into a tank of piranhas.


Sharks with fricken lasers on their heads!

Austin Powers goldmember - sharks with laser beam
Youtube Nh5Lh-tTSZQ
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the russian military budget is so bad that they use knockoff tires that dont work and send troops in with MREs from 2002, what are the odds that their nuclear stockpile is secure and functional?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I sound fat: If the russian military budget is so bad that they use knockoff tires that dont work and send troops in with MREs from 2002, what are the odds that their nuclear stockpile is secure and functional?


recyclenation.comView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I sound fat: If the russian military budget is so bad that they use knockoff tires that dont work and send troops in with MREs from 2002, what are the odds that their nuclear stockpile is secure and functional?


Be a shame if all their mobile nuke trucks had  unfortunate night time encounters with a package delivered by an undetected series of B2 flights....
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Management 101: Punish those who can't implement your idiotic plan.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jerseysteve22: He's a softy at heart
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ekeq4szDmJo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Wow, I thought that would be a deepfake. Doesn't beat playing the piano with your willy though.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: I sound fat: If the russian military budget is so bad that they use knockoff tires that dont work and send troops in with MREs from 2002, what are the odds that their nuclear stockpile is secure and functional?

Be a shame if all their mobile nuke trucks had  unfortunate night time encounters with a package delivered by an undetected series of B2 flights....


Worse. We are sending Chevy Chase and Dan Ackroyd.
 
imashark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Madman drummers bummers: "You have failed me for the last time."

*choking noises*

I'm thinking more like he has a button on his desk and when he presses it you fall through a trap door into a tank of piranhas.


Someone embezzled the piranhas.  And most of the water.  You fall into a tank of ankle-deep slime and some arthritic guppies.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if this is related to the other thread about the column that "disappeared".  The generals didn't want to encircle Kyiv because they didn't want to get stuck in the mud.  Putin wanted to see Kyiv encircled so he found generals that would do his bidding.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: Jerseysteve22: He's a softy at heart
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ekeq4szDmJo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Wow, I thought that would be a deepfake. Doesn't beat playing the piano with your willy though.


Unfortunately it's not.

No one beats Zelensky
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Rapmaster2000: Madman drummers bummers: "You have failed me for the last time."

*choking noises*

I'm thinking more like he has a button on his desk and when he presses it you fall through a trap door into a tank of piranhas.

Sharks with fricken lasers on their heads!

[YouTube video: Austin Powers goldmember - sharks with laser beam]


The tiny one, he doesnt get the hint.
 
Elfich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because replacing the entire command staff at the same time is not going to lead to a fracturing of command or newly installed generals having to take time to establish control over their various commands. It is going to take time to establish command
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: In reading the autobiography of Adolf Galland, it was fascinating reading how hard he and other generals had to work to fight the war despite Hitler. Dictator types always think they know more about war than the generals.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: Polonium poisoning takes time to kill you. Let's see if those generals are still breathing 5 months from now.


Yes, he plays a long game.  They will die at his order.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin scores a second own goal. First he threatens to nationalize businesses so when sanctions are headed businesses will be slower to invest. Now he fired military leaders saving Ukraine the effort of killing them.

Now I understand the chip on his shoulder, picked last in gym.
 
imashark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I sound fat: If the russian military budget is so bad that they use knockoff tires that dont work and send troops in with MREs from 2002, what are the odds that their nuclear stockpile is secure and functional?


Even if 10% of their deployed warheads are functional they'll still have 200 of them. Although if NATO is going to fight a war and crush Russia, the time is now before they really reform their military after this fiasco.  1. Regime change 2. Partition 3. Disarmament
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: The military purges have commenced.


Stalin used to murder them, which he later regretted.

The generals in question under Putin are probably happy, though I guess they have sense enough to not thank him.

Come to think of it, Hitler also fired generals when they pissed him off, rather than murdering them. Dunno why, maybe because he had been in the military himself, or to not ruin morale, and he saw what happened in the Soviet Union when Stalin did it.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: bloobeary: The military purges have commenced.

Stalin used to murder them, which he later regretted.

The generals in question under Putin are probably happy, though I guess they have sense enough to not thank him.

Come to think of it, Hitler also fired generals when they pissed him off, rather than murdering them. Dunno why, maybe because he had been in the military himself, or to not ruin morale, and he saw what happened in the Soviet Union when Stalin did it.


If you end up firing enough generals, eventually you'll need the first generals you fired to replace the last generals you fired. If you kill them, you can't do that.
 
6655321
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Putin is no longer president of the Josef Stalin fan club.
 
Fissile
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://ww2gravestone.com/84-german-generals-were-executed-by-hitler/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Vlad is low on ammunition.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Primum non nocere: edmo: In reading the autobiography of Adolf Galland, it was fascinating reading how hard he and other generals had to work to fight the war despite Hitler. Dictator types always think they know more about war than the generals.

[Fark user image 273x185]


Well he did know more about them than Obama, JV team.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: bloobeary: The military purges have commenced.

Stalin used to murder them, which he later regretted.

The generals in question under Putin are probably happy, though I guess they have sense enough to not thank him.

Come to think of it, Hitler also fired generals when they pissed him off, rather than murdering them. Dunno why, maybe because he had been in the military himself, or to not ruin morale, and he saw what happened in the Soviet Union when Stalin did it.


Hitler didn't know how to run a war but he did know how to manipulate people, even generals. He wanted loyalty from his top lieutenants and killing their predecessors wasn't a good way to get that. Plus, he frequently rehired quality generals he had fired to replace with yes-men when the new guys turned out to be incompetent.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Ketchuponsteak: bloobeary: The military purges have commenced.

Stalin used to murder them, which he later regretted.

The generals in question under Putin are probably happy, though I guess they have sense enough to not thank him.

Come to think of it, Hitler also fired generals when they pissed him off, rather than murdering them. Dunno why, maybe because he had been in the military himself, or to not ruin morale, and he saw what happened in the Soviet Union when Stalin did it.

If you end up firing enough generals, eventually you'll need the first generals you fired to replace the last generals you fired. If you kill them, you can't do that.


True. I dunno if Hitler ran out, and had to reinstate them.

Well, actually I do recall one, off hand.

"He was recalled at the beginning of World War II as commander of Army Group South in the invasion of Poland. He commanded Army Group A during the Battle of France, and requested the Halt Order during the Battle of Dunkirk. He was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal in 1940. In the invasion of the Soviet Union, he commanded Army Group South, responsible for the largest encirclement in history, the Battle of Kiev. He was relieved of command in December 1941 after authorizing the withdrawal from Rostov, but was recalled in 1942 and appointed Commander-in-Chief in the West.
He was dismissed after the German defeat in Normandy in July 1944, but was again recalled as Commander-in-Chief in the West in September, holding this post until his final dismissal by Adolf Hitler in March 1945. Though aware of the various plots to depose Hitler, Rundstedt neither supported nor reported them. After the war, he was charged with war crimes, but did not face trial due to his age and poor health. He was released in 1949, and died in 1953."

So he hired Rundstedt after he had retired. Then sacked him twice, and recalled him twice. So yeah.

I bet Rundstedt was really thrilled when he had to be a general, for the 4th time in his career, in September 1944, when things were going super well.
 
Juc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Guess it's meat grinder time.
Somehow I don't think this is going to go well for Putin either, or really anybody.
He shoulda djust been like "yup all the imaginary nazis are dead, we're cool now" and sent everybody home.
 
thornhill
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Easier to put them on a show trial if they are still alive.

Someone has to answer for using those poor conscripts and poorly trained troops.  And the reports.  And the hits to egos.  And...
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Madman drummers bummers: "You have failed me for the last time."

*choking noises*

I'm thinking more like he has a button on his desk and when he presses it you fall through a trap door into a tank of piranhas.


Trap Door - The Super Villain
Youtube CTmLU9VOJlM
 
Dancin_In_Anson [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've been genuinely curious about his field command. Let's say that things REALLY go south for him and he tries to order a tactical nuke. One would think that there is at least some level of command and control to keep that from happening and that theater command would refuse the order.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Putin:
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
