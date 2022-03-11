 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Working 9 to 9, what a way to make a living   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
6
    More: Asinine, Total fertility rate, say feminism, Working time, South Korea, Fertility, Demography, Birth rate, hours of work  
•       •       •

158 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2022 at 10:35 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As someone who spent a couple years of my life working 120 hours a week:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dolly Parton sings in Korean?
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd ask how he got elected in the first place, but I think I know without Russian to any conclusions.  Anyone want to tell him that nobody would willingly work 120 hours out of the 168 there are in a week.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: I'd ask how he got elected in the first place, but I think I know without Russian to any conclusions.  Anyone want to tell him that nobody would willingly work 120 hours out of the 168 there are in a week.


You really dont understand japanese or korean corporate culture do you?
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Headline: "people should be allowed to work 120 hours a week"

Article: "workers should be able to work 120 hours"

Those are 2 different things.
 
Likwit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: harleyquinnical: I'd ask how he got elected in the first place, but I think I know without Russian to any conclusions.  Anyone want to tell him that nobody would willingly work 120 hours out of the 168 there are in a week.

You really dont understand japanese or korean corporate culture do you?


He said 'willingly.' Clearly you don't understand either.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.