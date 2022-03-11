 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Russia's mysteriously stalled convoy outside Kyiv has disappeared, strangely not because Ukrainians have blown them up   (9news.com.au) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because leaving them lined up on roads for the coming airstrikes isn't a good idea.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So... What's the thought process on leaving the tanks and artillery abandoned? Like, are they just expecting Ukrainians to just leave them alone until they can get back with Lunchables and a gas can? Or have they just written off literally millions of dollars of military equipment and high tailed it outta there?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every vehicle is accounted for in real time in every intelligence office everywhere.

Nothing disappeared, this is more closely watched from aloft than OJ running for the border in the Bronco.

What would be interesting though is how many vehicles have tractor tracks from towing left behind in the snow... Heading for a farmer's barn.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were a number of stories about how the soldiers in the convoy were likely to freeze to death in their tanks. I'm guessing that whatever was still mobile was NOPEd out of there before that could happen.

Snowmiser: 1
russia: 0
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dispersed does not mean disappeared, Subby.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They probably left to go pick up girls in Minsk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They are all going to Armor/Truck Heaven.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It would be nice if the Russian army staged an IRL reenactment of the Battleship Potemkin right aboooooout.....now.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Every vehicle is accounted for in real time in every intelligence office everywhere.

Nothing disappeared, this is more closely watched from aloft than OJ running for the border in the Bronco.

What would be interesting though is how many vehicles have tractor tracks from towing left behind in the snow... Heading for a farmer's barn.


I, admittedly, have not been following this mega-clusterfark as closely as I could. I wonder how much intel the US and NATO are flowing to Ukraine during this shiatfest?
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: yohohogreengiant: Every vehicle is accounted for in real time in every intelligence office everywhere.

Nothing disappeared, this is more closely watched from aloft than OJ running for the border in the Bronco.

What would be interesting though is how many vehicles have tractor tracks from towing left behind in the snow... Heading for a farmer's barn.

I, admittedly, have not been following this mega-clusterfark as closely as I could. I wonder how much intel the US and NATO are flowing to Ukraine during this shiatfest?


Since it turned from what Russia thought would be a three day cakewalk into now a three week meat grinder, I'd say the US and NATO are somehow sharing more intel than Ukraine could possibly process.
 
Antimatter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SamFlagg: Nick Nostril: yohohogreengiant: Every vehicle is accounted for in real time in every intelligence office everywhere.

Nothing disappeared, this is more closely watched from aloft than OJ running for the border in the Bronco.

What would be interesting though is how many vehicles have tractor tracks from towing left behind in the snow... Heading for a farmer's barn.

I, admittedly, have not been following this mega-clusterfark as closely as I could. I wonder how much intel the US and NATO are flowing to Ukraine during this shiatfest?

Since it turned from what Russia thought would be a three day cakewalk into now a three week meat grinder, I'd say the US and NATO are somehow sharing more intel than Ukraine could possibly process.


I assume we have folks on the ground helping them with the incoming intel on a real time basis.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I, admittedly, have not been following this mega-clusterfark as closely as I could. I wonder how much intel the US and NATO are flowing to Ukraine during this shiatfest?


Lots and lots, I am sure
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: So... What's the thought process on leaving the tanks and artillery abandoned? Like, are they just expecting Ukrainians to just leave them alone until they can get back with Lunchables and a gas can? Or have they just written off literally millions of dollars of military equipment and high tailed it outta there?


Russia has something like 8,000+ tanks in mothballs. What they do not have are crews to operate them. They've lost something like 300 tanks thus far. I imagine that most of those crews are no longer available (KIA, Wounded, captured).

TLDR:  They're probably running out of crews. So, pulling the crews they do have so they can try again later.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: So... What's the thought process on leaving the tanks and artillery abandoned? Like, are they just expecting Ukrainians to just leave them alone until they can get back with Lunchables and a gas can? Or have they just written off literally millions of dollars of military equipment and high tailed it outta there?


The average un-educated cannon fodder soldier from the sticks doesn't give a damn.  He's hiding out in the woods, stealing chickens from farmers, and hoping he can go home eventually.  If he tries to cross the border now, he'll get shot.
 
Muta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They had a couple cold nights.  Maybe the ground froze enough to support the equipment.
 
Foolkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It would be funny if the Ukrainians invented a sort of reverse curling, where they're obfuscating the tracks from the armored vehicle with a broom.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: So... What's the thought process on leaving the tanks and artillery abandoned? Like, are they just expecting Ukrainians to just leave them alone until they can get back with Lunchables and a gas can? Or have they just written off literally millions of dollars of military equipment and high tailed it outta there?


The stole the wrong book from the American War Planning Dept.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SamFlagg: Nick Nostril: yohohogreengiant: Every vehicle is accounted for in real time in every intelligence office everywhere.

Nothing disappeared, this is more closely watched from aloft than OJ running for the border in the Bronco.

What would be interesting though is how many vehicles have tractor tracks from towing left behind in the snow... Heading for a farmer's barn.

I, admittedly, have not been following this mega-clusterfark as closely as I could. I wonder how much intel the US and NATO are flowing to Ukraine during this shiatfest?

Since it turned from what Russia thought would be a three day cakewalk into now a three week meat grinder, I'd say the US and NATO are somehow sharing more intel than Ukraine could possibly process.


I think Ukraine is handling the information flow pretty well.

The Russians just moved their assets off the road to prevent it from becoming a deadly bottleneck at the hands of a few well-placed anti-armor missiles. Hopefully, there has been constant harassment of the convoy by insurgents.

Putin crying about the flow of anti-armor and anti-air missiles into Ukraine is a HUGE tell on how badly their forces are getting chewed up by the weapons. Good.

When those weapons are combined with intel that can place every Russian asset within a meter (probably less) square on a map, it serves as a painful reminder to Russians that this isn't 1939. Russia's military doctrine is dogma that has stagnated for 70 years and mostly served to line the pockets of well-placed, corrupt officials.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kind of like those migrant caravans that were COMING OUR WAY and then suddenly you never heard about them ever again.

Except, you know, with more guns.
 
