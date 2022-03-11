 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   Wait. What do you mean it's not real?
21
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
But they got him on the EuroDisney MOT.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Needs a better ID:
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean if he led them around for 35 miles he wasn't too bad a driver.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he stole a helicopter. Which would have made for a more fun story. This was just a fake ID and weed.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait so he was driving around legoland with a fake license?
He's lucky he wasn't executed on the spot.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So why did they pixilate his picture? Doesn't the public deserve to know who this moron is?
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still have a Malibu Gran Prix license from the Beaverton location,

I also own the Flash pinball they had there (went thru some service reports I found inside)

Probably paid for it twice

Bought for $100 in about '83 or 84

Fark user imageView Full Size
Second from the left
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  His grey Audi A1 had failed to stop for the Met on the A2 in Bexley.

Oh, so he's just a trust-fund douchebag who's never had any interaction with the real world, got it.  Thank goodness this moron isn't in America, otherwise he might be diagnosed with affluenza and let go without any punishment.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda gone with Disney.  They've got a lot more international pull.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had one of these!  From the Legoland in Siercksdorf, Germany.  My mom and I were there in 1975.  It closed down as a Legoland in, I think, the late '70s.  It's still a theme park but it's something different now, like maybe a water park or something.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: So why did they pixilate his picture? Doesn't the public deserve to know who this moron is?


Not sure if serious...but the picture is of a toddler.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covered by Six Flags Over Texas Insurance, LLC
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: FTFA:  His grey Audi A1 had failed to stop for the Met on the A2 in Bexley.

Oh, so he's just a trust-fund douchebag who's never had any interaction with the real world, got it.  Thank goodness this moron isn't in America, otherwise he might be diagnosed with affluenza and let go without any punishment.


Trust fund my ass. Dude was trafficking weed. Surprised he wasn't in an R8.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: I had one of these!  From the Legoland in Siercksdorf, Germany.  My mom and I were there in 1975.  It closed down as a Legoland in, I think, the late '70s.  It's still a theme park but it's something different now, like maybe a water park or something.


Hansa Park.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fat boy: I still have a Malibu Gran Prix license from the Beaverton location, I also own the Flash pinball they had there (went thru some service reports I found inside)Probably paid for it twice Bought for $100 in about '83 or 84
[Fark user image 850x637]Second from the left



You sound fat.
 
fat boy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: fat boy: I still have a Malibu Gran Prix license from the Beaverton location, I also own the Flash pinball they had there (went thru some service reports I found inside)Probably paid for it twice Bought for $100 in about '83 or 84
[Fark user image 850x637]Second from the left


You sound fat.


Sound?, I don't have a microphone
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Alongside the phoney photo card - awarded for passing a fake driving test in a brick-built car at the popular Windsor theme park - a large amount of cannabis was found.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
