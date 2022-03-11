 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRQE News)   49.1 tons of American cheese, 22.3 tons of pinto beans, 1.6 tons of Folger's, 1.4 tons of instant mashed potatoes, and over 5,000 gallons of mayonnaise. Shoot, a fella' could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff   (krqe.com) divider line
27
    More: Weird, Processed cheese, United States, Fraud, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Maria Consuelo de Ureno, American cheese, Office, According to Jim  
•       •       •

850 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2022 at 12:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
On the plus side, though, Fox News now has its starring cast members for the next season of its recurring hit, "Actual Proof that Welfare Programs Are Only Helping Criminals and the Lazy." Hell, they might be good for the next two seasons.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
     Rioja faces two and a half years in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, according to the release.  Ureno faces three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, Lowery's office said.  After that, they can retire in Mexico ?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading the headline, I thought this was one of those Guinness Book of World record things for really big food.

But American cheese, pinto beans, mayonnaise, instant mashed potatoes, and instant coffee?

That would never qualify without at least 5% frozen cauliflower.

F*cking amateurs.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent.fagc1-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Mmmm, 49 tons of American cheese...

49...

48...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's almost enough mayo for a weekend in St. Louis.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: [scontent.fagc1-2.fna.fbcdn.net image 343x343]

Mmmm, 49 tons of American cheese...

49...

48...


Save room for all that mayo
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Rioja faces two and a half years in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, according to the release.  Ureno faces three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, Lowery's office said.  After that, they can retire in Mexico ?


And live off the Sam's Club cash rewards they accumulated.
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: That's almost enough mayo for a weekend in St. Louis.


Or for one Claire post
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their mugshots are priceless.
gray-koln-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size

Well, what $1.2 million dollars in theft and being caught "priceless" may look like.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
49.1 tons of American cheese, 22.3 tons of pinto beans, 1.6 tons of Folger's, 1.4 tons of instant mashed potatoes, and over 5,000 gallons of mayonnaise. Shoot, a fella' could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff

Followed by a blown-out colon and a massive dump.

/something that definitely needs to stay in Vegas, Subby
 
destrip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coffee is part of supplemental nutrition assistance? It has little nutritional value. Something weird there...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rioja faces two and a half years in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, according to the release.
Ureno faces three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, Lowery's office said.

They don't have to pay back the 1.2 million?  I could do 2 1/2(figure less than 2 years with good behavior, Bible studies and campaign contributions) in prison knowing I got 600k invested in that medical gizmo that tests everything with just a drop of blood.  Man, I'll be richer than Jesus.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought food stamp fraud was a myth.
not really
 
special20
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I thought food stamp fraud was a myth.
not really


history.comView Full Size

Well... there you go again.
 
Cheron
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Reading the headline, I thought this was one of those Guinness Book of World record things for really big food.

But American cheese, pinto beans, mayonnaise, instant mashed potatoes, and instant coffee?

That would never qualify without at least 5% frozen cauliflower.

F*cking amateurs.


I was thinking a strip club was sponcering a wrestling evening.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The logistics of moving all that stuff to Mexico.  The mind staggers.
What would Mexicans call American Cheese?  Their Mexican Cheese is also American, right?

Bato.  On your Mexicana Burgeros, would you like Here Cheese or la Cheeses del la Unidos Estates?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Soup lines...
Free loaves of bread...
5lb blocks of cheese...
Bags of groceries...

Circle Jerks - When The Shit Hits The Fan (Repo Man) (1984)
Youtube 7PRqA1c-84c
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

special20: Their mugshots are priceless.
[gray-koln-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 800x450]
Well, what $1.2 million dollars in theft and being caught "priceless" may look like.


Lefty is angry.  "Should have stopped at one million dollars and walked away."
Righty is "Well, maybe I'll get cell bock C again"
 
Snort
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Holy frijoles that's a lot of food.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: On the plus side, though, Fox News now has its starring cast members for the next season of its recurring hit, "Actual Proof that Welfare Programs Are Only Helping Criminals and the Lazy." Hell, they might be good for the next two seasons.


Pretty good show, until you realize it netted most of them about US$10k over 5 years. The PPP fraud by companies dwarfed that in a few hours...

Therein lies the problem these ladies had: They didn't steal enough. When you're a big time scammer you can even get elected to office from Floridians.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

special20: Their mugshots are priceless.
[gray-koln-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 800x450]
Well, what $1.2 million dollars in theft and being caught "priceless" may look like.


Those are awfully pale black people.
 
farker99
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I read the headline and thought: We are sending that to the Ukraine, why?
Read the article.
Oh, that.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The logistics of moving all that stuff to Mexico.  The mind staggers.
What would Mexicans call American Cheese?  Their Mexican Cheese is also American, right?

Bato.  On your Mexicana Burgeros, would you like Here Cheese or la Cheeses del la Unidos Estates?


You mean Gringqueso?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was their getaway vehicle a shipped named the Irish Rover?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

destrip: Coffee is part of supplemental nutrition assistance? It has little nutritional value. Something weird there...


As long as it's not already prepared. Same for hot chocolate.

/ on food stamps
// but no fraud unless the fact that I can buy caffeine pisses you off
/// diet soda, though, not coffee
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That Reagan cheese was awesome; I remember it well from the winter of '82. We had 25% unemployment in my former steel/coal town.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

destrip: Coffee is part of supplemental nutrition assistance? It has little nutritional value. Something weird there...


Really? That's what bothers you, that the poor might be able to drink Folgers?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.