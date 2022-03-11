 Skip to content
(Times of Israel)   A desperate Putin tells his generals: Go find us some "volunteers" for the stalled invasion from the Middle East, preferably those Syrian types who like to fight the ISIS   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Putin can't even move his own troops right now, and he thinks adding more people to the line will make it move faster?
🤪
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Weaver95: Putin can't even move his own troops right now, and he thinks adding more people to the line will make it move faster?
🤪


They will not revolt against you if they are fighting for you.
Just ask Edward Longshanks.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could you imagine taking someone who has lived their entire life in the Middle-East and throwing them into combat.... in Ukraine.... in the middle of Winter?
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mercenaries like getting paid.  And not in borscht IOUs.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they'll be even more motivated than your own troops.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should wear desert camo too.
 
swahnhennessy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck getting there.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: Could you imagine taking someone who has lived their entire life in the Middle-East and throwing them into combat.... in Ukraine.... in the middle of Winter?


https://doesitsnowin.com/syria/
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Putin can't even move his own troops right now, and he thinks adding more people to the line will make it move faster?
🤪


Putin wants to rebuild the Soviet Union, and much like in the Soviet Union, the solution was often "throw more bodies at it."
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Syrians are going to feel one ounce of the chill in the air and lose the will to fight.  That and they're going to get chewed up because fighting in Ukraine isn't like fighting in Syria.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why doesn't he call up the Slavic Brotherhood, the SS of the totally not Nazi Russian militias. Or the Cossaks, that's always good.

Putin could just change sides, like the sailors of the Battleship Potemkin.   With his propaganda skills and machinery, he could get away with it, and keep his money too.  Just kill anyone who would point out that he's changing sides.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Putin can't even move his own troops right now, and he thinks adding more people to the line will make it move faster?
🤪


What do you mean we can't birth a baby in under 9 months if we put more resources on the task? ~Project Manager somewhere
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swahnhennessy: Good luck getting there.


Right? What, are they walking through Turkey?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Weaver95: Putin can't even move his own troops right now, and he thinks adding more people to the line will make it move faster?
🤪

Putin wants to rebuild the Soviet Union, and much like in the Soviet Union, the solution was often "throw more bodies at it."


That's a nice idea...but right now the only way Putin is gonna get them troops into the fight is by walking there.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, are we rolling Asad tonight?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you think you're going to move 16,000 Syrians to Ukraine? Also - how do you think a bunch of desert guys in their desert outfits are going to handle Ukraine in March?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSubjunctive: Mercenaries like getting paid.  And not in borscht IOUs.


Agree totally, but they may consider it a deal just to have Russian citizenship for them and dependents out of this, given where they are coming from.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

heymonkees: b2theory: Could you imagine taking someone who has lived their entire life in the Middle-East and throwing them into combat.... in Ukraine.... in the middle of Winter?

https://doesitsnowin.com/syria/


It can snow in Arizona too, but no one would make the ridiculous claim that Arizonans are prepared for winter weather and cold and mud.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
so, things are going well for the russians. good
 
Tenatra
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In other news

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: so, things are going well for the russians. good


Putin really screwed up when he invaded Ukraine.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

neongoats: It can snow in Arizona too, but no one would make the ridiculous claim that Arizonans are prepared for winter weather and cold and mud.


It's always a surprise in Flagstaff.  The ski lift operators think it's just magic and must be due to space aliens over at the Observatory.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mercenaries are not protected by the Geneva Convention. They can be treated as common criminals if they are captured.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ukraine is bringing in veterans from the UK, Canada, and America as volunteers, and Putin is matching that by bringing in... Syrians?

Good luck with that, Pooty.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: So, are we rolling Asad tonight?


I'm not a military strategist, but then again, if Putin's opening a 2nd losing front in Syria, neither is he.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Russians have active supply lines going in some places, so there'll be ways to get them in country. Syrians are supposedly experienced in urban warfare, so that tells you where this is going.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And tell them what?  "We need you to help us fight the Jewish ISIS Nazis."
 
anfrind
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If this goes like everything else has gone thus far, only a fraction of the promised troops will actually show up, and the ones who do will be untrained and short on supplies.  But nobody will tell Putin, because they won't want to be blamed for it.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The Russians have active supply lines going in some places, so there'll be ways to get them in country. Syrians are supposedly experienced in urban warfare, so that tells you where this is going.


How is Putin going to get them to Ukraine? Every country has blocked Russian aircraft from their air space.
And that's not mentioning how he plans to feed these people. Or equip them.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weaver95: some_beer_drinker: so, things are going well for the russians. good

Putin really screwed up when he invaded Ukraine.


gee, ya think?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Putin: We helped you, now it's time for you to help us!
Syrians: Who are you again?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What happened, did he run out of Chechens?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: neongoats: It can snow in Arizona too, but no one would make the ridiculous claim that Arizonans are prepared for winter weather and cold and mud.

It's always a surprise in Flagstaff.  The ski lift operators think it's just magic and must be due to space aliens over at the Observatory.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Even in Flagstaff heavy winter weather like that is rare. Or it snows and melts the next day. It's still a very arid place.

I saw snow at the Grand Canyon too. I'm not under the illusion that most of the people in the area are prepared for a northern European winter/spring.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: What happened, did he run out of Chechens?


Yeah, whatever happened to them anyway? I was told they were going to go in and win the war for daddy, and then *POOF* they just disappeared.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Weaver95: How is Putin going to get them to Ukraine? Every country has blocked Russian aircraft from their air space.
And that's not mentioning how he plans to feed these people. Or equip them.


In theory, Turkey hasn't closed the Bosporus.  In reality, they aren't getting fuel anywhere along the route (which is why it was a big deal that Cyprus (both sides) said "Іди на хуй" to fueling Russian boats). And Turkish ambivalence isn't going to extend to a Russian warship with Syrian mercs getting back to the Black Sea anyway.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

b2theory: Could you imagine taking someone who has lived their entire life in the Middle-East and throwing them into combat.... in Ukraine.... in the middle of Winter?


Umm it snows in Syria. And like...gets cold and stuff.

Also, uA winter will be gone in 4 weeks
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: What happened, did he run out of Chechens?


Yep. Sounds like it. St javelin be all like AWW HELL NO
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're already using them to fight in Libya. They just better make sure they are not being paid in rubles.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

b2theory: Could you imagine taking someone who has lived their entire life in the Middle-East and throwing them into combat.... in Ukraine.... in the middle of Winter?


Yes... yes, I can imagine the result of that and it makes me happy.

I'm in favor!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Weaver95: How is Putin going to get them to Ukraine? Every country has blocked Russian aircraft from their air space.
And that's not mentioning how he plans to feed these people. Or equip them.

In theory, Turkey hasn't closed the Bosporus.  In reality, they aren't getting fuel anywhere along the route (which is why it was a big deal that Cyprus (both sides) said "Іди на хуй" to fueling Russian boats). And Turkish ambivalence isn't going to extend to a Russian warship with Syrian mercs getting back to the Black Sea anyway.


So not only will it be a long trip for Putin's theoretical reinforcements but it will also be extra expensive.
Hmm.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hope they aren't being paid in rubles.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [memegenerator.net image 498x320]


;-)
Was hoping SOMEONE would get it!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

neongoats: BitwiseShift: neongoats: It can snow in Arizona too, but no one would make the ridiculous claim that Arizonans are prepared for winter weather and cold and mud.

It's always a surprise in Flagstaff.  The ski lift operators think it's just magic and must be due to space aliens over at the Observatory.

[Fark user image 850x478]

Even in Flagstaff heavy winter weather like that is rare. Or it snows and melts the next day. It's still a very arid place.

I saw snow at the Grand Canyon too. I'm not under the illusion that most of the people in the area are prepared for a northern European winter/spring.


Come on man, yeah it's muddy compared to the Southwest, but it's in the 40s in Kyiv this week, dropping down into the upper 30s.  It's colder than that (and snowier) right now in Flagstaff and northern New Mexico.  It's not like mercenaries would be burning each others' frozen corpses for warmth.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [memegenerator.net image 498x320]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: zimbomba63: What happened, did he run out of Chechens?

Yeah, whatever happened to them anyway? I was told they were going to go in and win the war for daddy, and then *POOF* they just disappeared.


They got their asses handed to them, one of their generals was killed, and they said, "nah, we're going home."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Mercenaries like getting paid.  And not in borscht IOUs.


They'll get paid after they've done the job.  And come back alive.  And survive a tenner in the Gulag for being a state sponsored terrorist.  With another tenner thrown in for free.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Putin: We helped you, now it's time for you to help us!
Syrians: Who are you again?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think the weather is less of a concern than the type of warfare. Any Syrian soldier has never seen combat like what is happening in Ukraine. They are used to fighting against rebels and guerilla insurgents, not a modern, well-equipped Western military. It's the problem with Russia's troops, but even worse. They would be farked.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: b2theory: Could you imagine taking someone who has lived their entire life in the Middle-East and throwing them into combat.... in Ukraine.... in the middle of Winter?

Umm it snows in Syria. And like...gets cold and stuff.

Also, uA winter will be gone in 4 weeks


The average winter temp in Syria is 62F during the winter.
 
