Report: Jeff Bezos complained that the Blue Origin space suit did not fit his crotch
18
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2022 at 8:25 AM



18 Comments
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The one he flew in, or his personal anatomy?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
imageio.forbes.comView Full Size


Whatever the opposite of big-dick-energy is in human form.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably too baggy.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to say it low for the NY Post, however, back when I lived in NYC, (which was the first 38 yrs of my life).  I think this was in the 1990's.  The Post had a field day, when 2 women were arrested for being high priced "call girls" as well as being uber wealthy Westchester NY, PTA socker moms.

The post headlines screamed with "Socker Mom Whores" on the front page.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm sure it would fit better without his head up his own butt.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Blue Ball Origin?
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, I can relate.  If I wear tighty whiteys that are too loose and "aren't filled out properly" they tend to rub...
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bozos clown shoes didn't fit either.

*Cue "While My Squirting Lapel Daisy Gently Weeps."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Feels your pain, Jeffy
// ooooh, does he ever feel it
 
houstondragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Probably too baggy.


Space diapers aren't generally known to be slimming.
 
schubie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shades of my mom yelling thro the fitting rooms..."DOES IT FIT IN THE CROTCH!" Miss you mom
 
kayanlau
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's what you get for sourcing from Amazon Recommendations
 
KingKauff
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Say what you want about Elon, but to me, L'il Jefferey seems more skeevy and narcissistic.  At least Musk "claims" he's doing what he does to help better humanity, and he seems genuine about it.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Understands.

LBJ: "Down where your nuts hang...[belch]...back to my bunghole"
Youtube S3GT9UN7nDo
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hate it when an American oligarch is inconvenienced.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fits perfectly, Bit tight around the crotch though
Youtube vcpH6kOC0OI
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meh, they don't say this was an LBJ "you gotta make room for my giant balls" complaint. If you've ever worn a onesie with too little length between the shoulders and the crotch you know that it's uncomfortable. Like having a constant crotch wedgie.
 
wage0048
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vcpH6kOC0OI]


"Oh yeah, mine too! Mine too!"
 
