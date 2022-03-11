 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jerusalem Post)   Russian censorship agency has been hacked by Anonymous   (jpost.com) divider line
32
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

2405 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 11 Mar 2022 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boratverynice.jpg
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: Documents released by the hacking group show that Russia is censoring the narrative regarding its role in its war with Ukraine.

Byline: Ric Romero.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Documents released by the hacking group show that Russia is censoring the narrative regarding its role in its war with Ukraine.

Gee, I had no idea that was happening. Thanks Anonymous!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shakes tiny fist at Stands With a Tiny Fist

/xzibit.jpg
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll straighten the cursive out of their swears.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish my name were screenshot.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: TFA: Documents released by the hacking group show that Russia is censoring the narrative regarding its role in its war with Ukraine.

Byline: Ric Romero.


Fantastic.

I'm against all censorship. I dont care if it's PMRC or CCCP.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, that's why anonymous is so mystical. They're not one person, there's no cohesive targeting .

Today it's Russian shiatweasels with the lgbt flag, tommorow it's outing trans, gay and lesbian teenagers in a country where it's punishable by death.

Some consistency would be nice.
 
PinkSlinky [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: TFA: Documents released by the hacking group show that Russia is censoring the narrative regarding its role in its war with Ukraine.

Byline: Ric Romero.


Shakes tiny fist at. . . goddam beat me to that too!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in someone's apartment they're discussing Russian cybersecurity personnel.

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: See, that's why anonymous is so mystical. They're not one person, there's no cohesive targeting .

Today it's Russian shiatweasels with the lgbt flag, tommorow it's outing trans, gay and lesbian teenagers in a country where it's punishable by death.

Some consistency would be nice.


Their specialty is flinging monkey poo around. They don't care whose monkey poo they fling, just as long as they get to fling some monkey poo around.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"its role in the war in Ukraine"

You mean, its role as aggressor? Invader? Instigator?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks? I guess.

Now show us the emails that prove half the Republican party is on Putin's payroll and let's get this party started.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Documents released by the hacking group show that Russia is censoring the narrative regarding its role in its war with Ukraine.

Gee, I had no idea that was happening. Thanks Anonymous!


Of course we knew that this was happening.
This information is not for us, it is for the Russian people.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What will they discover next??
That FOX News is unfair and unbalanced?
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: See, that's why anonymous is so mystical. They're not one person, there's no cohesive targeting .

Today it's Russian shiatweasels with the lgbt flag, tommorow it's outing trans, gay and lesbian teenagers in a country where it's punishable by death.

Some consistency would be nice.


What part of "anonymous" don't you understand?
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PinkSlinky: Stands With A Tiny Fist: TFA: Documents released by the hacking group show that Russia is censoring the narrative regarding its role in its war with Ukraine.

Byline: Ric Romero.

Shakes tiny fist at. . . goddam beat me to that too!


That was one of the two reasons I picked that handle. :D
 
Summoner101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: See, that's why anonymous is so mystical. They're not one person, there's no cohesive targeting .

Today it's Russian shiatweasels with the lgbt flag, tommorow it's outing trans, gay and lesbian teenagers in a country where it's punishable by death.

Some consistency would be nice.


It's all for the lulz.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/natsecgeek/status/1502329745131941893?s=21

"A Ukrainian group associated with the hacking collective called Anonymous" - this is just a made up thing.
It's just Anonymous, not any specific group or subset, or nationality. Anyone claiming otherwise or claiming specific involvement is ignorant and/or seeking fame.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Watching journalists argue over what Anonymous is is one of my favorite pastimes...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Peki: https://twitter.com/natsecgeek/status/1502329745131941893?s=21

"A Ukrainian group associated with the hacking collective called Anonymous" - this is just a made up thing.
It's just Anonymous, not any specific group or subset, or nationality. Anyone claiming otherwise or claiming specific involvement is ignorant and/or seeking fame.


Anonymous is legion
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HairBolus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
> Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

nope. they hacked the local branch in Bashkortostan. Most of the data probably concerns provincial matters, not the guts of the agency in Moscow.

https://www.vice.com/en/article/xgdmj7/russian-censorship-roskomnadzor-hacked-leak-distributed-denial-of-secrets

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bashkortostan
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Putin has lost the infowar with the elite under 30 set who are western educated and know how to use tor and a VPN to find out what's actually going on.

The ones trapped there will spread the word to their close family and friends. You can tell it's already too late. He has lost the support of his own state run.m media in the most polite way possible. It might take 25,000 Russian bony bags but Putin has a PR crisis on his hands.

Who else has access to the good spy poison and Putin's food is the best question. I had this thought that his cancer doctor could easily prepare that medication; shiat it's poison already if he's on chemo as people say. Just up the dose, natural causes, state funeral and
Bring the boys home.

Then new management can go it was all Putin and rejoin the world a lot faster than otherwise. I don't believe his people will accept NK levels of isolation after 20 years of McDonald's, smartphones and internet.

That's a revolution he can't win. It's just how much damage he does on the way out now.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: Then new management can go it was all Putin


qft
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: See, that's why anonymous is so mystical. They're not one person, there's no cohesive targeting .


Have to wonder if there's any NSA help. Could easily be achieved with plausible deniability, right?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"releasing to the public over 360K files"

That's a pretty
Fark user imageView Full Size
result to copy.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They hacked Faux News and Tucker Carlson personal account?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Documents released by the hacking group show that Russia is censoring the narrative regarding its role in its war with Ukraine.

Gee, I had no idea that was happening. Thanks Anonymous!


Yeah, we know, but it's nice to have the receipts.
 
Farkin' Uke
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I find it curious that the mass media isn't reporting on Anonymous or ANY cyber battles currently going on. Last week I saw a twatting about Russian state TV being hacked and showing Ukrainian news of this monstrous, terrorist war of Putin's but have seen no verification that the easily faked video was for reals. If it's real, that's fan-farking-tastic but if it's fake, it's among the worst of intarwebs asshattery...
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.