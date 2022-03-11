 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Buster, find us a channel to the ocean: Obviously this blue part here is the land....and that would be the
20
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the worst episode of Night Boat ever.
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tequila (Remastered)
Youtube q3sJVbHlcdQ
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Aw, just a little one. I was hoping for some wrecked mega-yachts.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is this another Sopranos thread?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
With the way people drive it was bound to happen schooner or later
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where once there was a yacht, now there is naught!
 
YodaBlues
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: [Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Beat me to it.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The owner of the stolen boat told the station that it was bought new in August and was to be used for a charter business. The owner also said a half-bottle of tequila from inside the yacht was now gone.

Burying the lede, there.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 425x258] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Family Guy Boat Crash Comparison
Youtube T4NXcmYQIqk
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Joel Siam, 38, of San Diego was arrested on suspicion of grand theft of a boat and possession of a stolen boat and was jailed on $3 million bail, authorities said.

That's attempted grand theft, your honor and he obviously didn't possess it very well.  He hit two other boats and a seawall with it.   I claim bad court thingie.   I'm not a lawyer but I stayed in a Holiday Inn Express....   County Jail for contempt?  Upgrade!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The owner of the stolen boat told the station that it was bought new in August and was to be used for a charter business. The owner also said a half-bottle of tequila from inside the yacht was now gone.

When are you cops gonna find my bottle of tequila?  WHEN?
 
dinosaursrock
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Was it this guy?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
$3 million bail? Can that be right?
Don't mess with rich folk's goods, brothers and sisters.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
again?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Erik_Emune: The owner of the stolen boat told the station that it was bought new in August and was to be used for a charter business. The owner also said a half-bottle of tequila from inside the yacht was now gone.

Burying the lede, there.


Well, I am sure that that case of tequila was important
 
