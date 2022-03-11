 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera) WHO recommends Ukraine destroy all their high-threat pathogens in health labs
    World Health Organization, United Nations, Russia, United States, Reuters  
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave my mom out of this.  She's a saint.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know subby, WHO recommends Ukraine destroy all their high-threat pathogens in health labs?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...SpongeBob Squarepants?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thepeterd: I don't know


Third base.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given they bombed a farking nuke plant, this is sound advice.

Hopefully all of their research notes have been copied to a server somewhere outside the country as well, so anyone on the verge of a breakthrough doesn't lose years of work to this bullshiat.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was running the WHO, the recommendation would be to cover a box of chocolates in Ukraine's high-threat pathogens and mail it to Putin's house.
 
mrparks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They're original strains though.

That's like Spiderman 001, except it can kill billions.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Here is a primary source for this story:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/exclusive-who-says-it-advised-ukraine-destroy-pathogens-health-labs-prevent-2022-03-11/

Sorry but Al Jazeera doesn't inspire my full confidence.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ukraine's got some germs that it keeps in a desk
And when Russia invades they're gonna be at risk
'Cause Putin's shelling all night
And it's really a fright
Ukraine's got some germs,
Putin's shelling them at night.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Wobambo: ...SpongeBob Squarepants?


Wait a damned minute. I think you might actually have something there...

There's a fan theory that the residents of Bikini Bottom are mutants resulting from the atomic testing done by the US government at Bikini Atoll in the 40s and 50s.

And this photographic evidence speaks for itself:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Guys, I think I just need to smoke ONE MORE BOWL and I can blow this whole motherfarkin' conspiracy wide open. Hot damn.

/not really
//Poe's Law?
///slashies for Ukraine 🇺🇦❤ (and don't forget to donate $ if you can!)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thepeterd: I don't know subby, WHO recommends Ukraine destroy all their high-threat pathogens in health labs?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No one knows what it's like
to be invaded
To be fated
To suffer Putin's lies.

Petri dish,
They aren't as a empty
As their gas tanks seem to be
I have vials
Of misery
Just for the research
We can't let free....
 
dittybopper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: thepeterd: I don't know subby, WHO recommends Ukraine destroy all their high-threat pathogens in health labs?

[Fark user image image 320x224]


Fark user imageView Full Size


OR SO THE RUSSIANS WOULD HAVE US BELIEVE.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dittybopper: The_Sponge: thepeterd: I don't know subby, WHO recommends Ukraine destroy all their high-threat pathogens in health labs?

[Fark user image image 320x224]

[Fark user image image 425x318]

OR SO THE RUSSIANS WOULD HAVE US BELIEVE.


Heh.

Gone too soon.  :-(
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tucker Carlson was right that Putin is invading to save the world from the secret Nazi chemical plants?    I never woulda believed it.

/s
 
