 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Stupidity is doing it on ice   (mlive.com) divider line
5
    More: Facepalm, Bay County, Michigan, U.S. Coast Guard, United States, first rescue, Bay County Sheriff's deputies, 23-year-old Johnathon Doughty of Otisville, FRASER TWP, Police  
•       •       •

253 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2022 at 5:30 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not the ice that'll kill you; it's the water underneath it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im5.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Next time just leave the idiots there.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
emergency crews rescued two men from the gelid waters of the Saginaw Bay

Good word, Cole Waterman, and a far better introduction to it than those idiotic "word of the day" headlines that keep popping up on Fark.

/ also: I think "Cole Waterman" is a bit on the nose for this article
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I see you've heard of the Toronto Maple Leafs & their quest to once again earn Lord Stanley's Cup...
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.