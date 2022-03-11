 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   In space, no one can hear you scream, when you're left behind by the Russians
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This will turn into an action movie starring Bruce Willis.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Since you are thinking of "Armageddon", Peter Stormare should once again play a cosmonaut.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Murdering an American astronaut slowly and on live TV should certainly bring public opinion around to Putin's side.

Even the most kompromat-vulnerable Putin lickspittles like Madison Cawthorn won't be able to spin this one.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
          I   wonder if SpaceX has a solution for this.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin just keeps proving Biden right, and keeps giving NATO reasons why they need to stay unified against Russia.
It's almost as if Putin just can't help himself.
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This parallels a major plot point in the movie "2010" with Roy Scheider and Helen Mirren.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Good god, the space station scene...
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanna bet?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The threat was posted 13 days ago. Much has changed dince then.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah this one isn't even hard:

"Obama killed the shuttle leaving us weak and reliant on Russia and Biden didn't stop him. Now Biden and his need for war has left an American to die in space!"
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the guy can hold on for fifty years he can just move onto Bezos' space castle.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Since.* Goddam fark editor. Had to switch to google keyboard because farks editor and samsung native keyboard no longer play together nicely.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only chance Putin has to win any sort of victory is to split NATO and isolate Biden.
Which isn't going to happen if Putin keeps making asinine threats such as this.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dammit!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have an Apollo spaceship, totally mothballed, waiting to be used at the Cape"
Walter Koenig - Moontrap.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah they will.. they'll say that astronaut was a LiberalSocialJusticeWarriorCriticalRaceTheoryHillaryClitonBidenLaptopHidingXPAladocious who didn't matter anyway on Fox News and the people will eat that up like they did during that one Republican Primary debate where the audience cheered for the deaths of American service members because they didn't like innies like real men should but had a thing for outies. You wait and see.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is something Elon can fix.
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I understand, the Russian and American astronauts get along very well and put politics aside and are there for the passion of the science. I imagine the Russians are pissed they are being told they might have to leave the American behind
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Even shorter:
"Biden, Hillary......Hunter Biden" (waves hands)
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really gotta wonder about Putin's sanity these days. He's really lost it... because he used to be a lot better than this.
 
j.lunatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm sure Elon Musk has a solution. The value of said solution, OTOH....
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Listen, just because our governments are behaving like asses doesn't mean we have to. We're supposed to be scientists, not politicians "
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't think Putin ever was "better". This is Putin getting to the end of the road and knowing he's got nothing left to lose. Either someone will knife him in the back or old age will get him and he's just pulled the sheep skin off completely.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
Ground Control to Uncle Sam
For here
You are sitting in a tin can
Far above the world
Planet Earth is blue
And you're totally f**ked & screwed
♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫

MWHUHUHUHUHU!
Pooty gone complete super-villains, folks!
I've been measured up for bespoke cape & everythings.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beaver1224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "But unprecedented sanctions against Russia could put Vande Hei's return on hold "

Umm...sanctions aren't doing that. Russians are.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good time to test the escape pods.  Just send a couple of droids down first.
No life signs?  Imma gonna shoot it anyways.
An I don't know why but Darth Vader came in to the control room, pinned a blue medal on me and shook my hand.  He gave me the command of one of those super big space ships and big raise.  I could afford blue milk and that's how I met your mom and bought he from slavers.  She's gotta do what I say or there's a thing in her that goes boom.  Now, where's the control for that thing?  Oh, I left it in the speedster next to the garage opener.  The wife can bring it in when she comes back with blue milk and groceries.  I do not have a blue milk problem, son.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We keep it right next to the nukeweer wessel.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Drew make an executive decision to stop posting daily Ukraine update threads?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA, SpaceX's Crew Dragon is already capable of getting astronauts there and back, so he's not likely to be stuck up there for long if it happens. So, colossal dick move, but highly unlikely to be fatal.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trump taught Putin that stank face
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This article was posted less than an hour ago, as of the time of this post.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yes. Musk said that he would rescue the ISS if Russia attempts to deorbit. I am sure Space X will save the Astronaut.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If they detach the russian module it could well be. Aren't the controls located in there?
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Without Elon calling someone a pedo, you mean?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Putin is losing the war, and I think the trumpers here abouts just can't handle it.
Drew probably just don't want to hear the complaints anymore.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't be so sure. If anyone in Washington knows about spinning it's Cawthorn.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Go fu*K yourself with a rusty hatchet, Trumphumper.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the stupid petty ridiculous, little dick childishness...... no wonder he got along with TFG.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, I wouldn't underestimate their tenacity to grovel like the vermin they are at the feet of Lord Murder Turd
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scratch that. I missed the context. Need more coffee.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cosmonauts: (on intercom) We are leaving.  You are abandoned in space, American.
Astronaut:  (also on intercom) Not if I have the control module to your space capsule, Ivan.
Cosmonauts:  WHERE IS CONTROL MODULE?!
Astronaut:  Come and get it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We will just use the SpaceX ship to get them.

The SpaceX crew should then toss in a handful of stink bombs before closing the hatch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

... Mission ... successful?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...when you're left behind by the Russians.

On the flip side, that would be one really awkward flight back to planet Earth.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IIRC from last week's thread, much of the air filtration and life support is in the Russian module, but there would be time to rescue the crew.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kelly said he felt compelled to speak up and engaged with Rogozin on Twitter.

All too often the tweets are shown as screen shots so I can't copy and paste into a translator.  These are the tweets from TFA.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think one of the biggest successes of the International Space Station is the international aspect of giving us something to work on together, that makes us friends."

Yeah, right. They wouldn't piss on you if you were on fire and they won't think twice about leaving your friendly ass up there. As a nation we need to consider not working with those thuggish scumbags ever again.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could always claim he was a Nazi pedophile working on biowarfare in the Space Station labs.  Apparently you can just make up shiat like that and get away with anything.
 
