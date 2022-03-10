 Skip to content
(Hartford Courant)   Incel tells police he went to the trail that night looking for "human contact" after attending a sex offenders meeting, and got mad because "She was way out of my league." Yes, this is about a murder   (courant.com) divider line
20
    News, Sex offender, Stabbing, William Winters Leverett, killing of Melissa Millan, Sex offender registration, Crime, Simsbury trail, Megan's Law  
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's farking terrifying... I'm saddened for that woman who will no longer be with her family.

To a certain extent I sympathize with the guy, as well. Our society is image-obsessed and adults can be as cruel as school children. I've been there one petrified of talking to a woman because I could never imagine I would be attractive enough for her to even respond to. It's painful and toxic. It wasps your thinking.

That being said, my response has never been to murder said women so any further sympathy checks the fark out and heads to farking Alaska to get away from this sick shiat.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OK, this is why he was a registered sex offender before he killed this woman.

"William Leverett has been listed on the Connecticut sex offender registry since 2011, but he has never been arrested or convicted of a crime in the state, online records show. A was arrested in 2010 as an 18-year-old on sexual assault charges while living in Colorado, records there reveal. According to online records viewed by Heavy, Leverett was charged September 1, 2009, with aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child with a pattern of abuse, sexual assault of a child and sexual assault with no consent using force or a threat. In May 2011, Leverett pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child and the other three charges were dropped."

Also from that article:

"He told police he had met a woman a few months earlier and worried she would find out he was on probation for a sex crime. He said he was, "embarrassed and scared and figured that If I just killed somebody it would make all that go away and I wouldn't have to explain myself." "
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He then led investigators to a bloody glove hidden behind a wall on his grandparents' Simsbury property

and said "call OJ, guys, and tell I have some wonderful news."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I didn't spend 16 years screaming at my own mother every time she didn't perfectly trim the crusts off of my PB&J sammiches to have random female strangers not acknowledge how completely awesome I am"

-Every Incel Ever
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
she cannot process how Leverett changed in a moment from thinking Millan was an attractive lady he would like to meet deciding to plunge a knife into her chest

"I said I hate the farking Eagles. What are you gonna do, plunge a knife into my chest?"
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA

A man charged with stabbing and killing a woman as she jogged on a Simsbury trail in 2014 pleaded guilty to murder and is to be sentenced to 35 years in prison, the prosecutor in the case said Wednesday.

Why do I have a feeling we're going to be reading about him again after he is released from prison?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the headline three times, trying to decide which Republican to make fun of, but there's at least six which apply equally.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I read the headline three times, trying to decide which Republican to make fun of, but there's at least six which apply equally.


Did we read the same article?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I read the headline three times, trying to decide which Republican to make fun of, but there's at least six which apply equally.


I mean, only six?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Plenty of fish in the ocean. He should be sleeping with them.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: foo monkey: I read the headline three times, trying to decide which Republican to make fun of, but there's at least six which apply equally.

I mean, only six?


You keep being you, honey. Jesus loves you.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Leverett was evaluated and found sane"

What does it take to be considered insane there?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
police and town officials had offered a $40,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer.
The case broke on Sept. 19, 2018, when Leverett ...went to the Simsbury police station and confessed

Did he get to collect?
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
'farking incels'
said no woman ever
 
MagSeven
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: That's farking terrifying... I'm saddened for that woman who will no longer be with her family.

To a certain extent I sympathize with the guy, as well. Our society is image-obsessed and adults can be as cruel as school children. I've been there one petrified of talking to a woman because I could never imagine I would be attractive enough for her to even respond to. It's painful and toxic. It wasps your thinking.

That being said, my response has never been to murder said women so any further sympathy checks the fark out and heads to farking Alaska to get away from this sick shiat.


I can only sympathize with the fact that the guy is mentally ill. I don't think this crime has anything to do with image obsession or fear of women. I've seen guys way weirder looking than this dude outkicking their coverage all the time. This guy had way deeper problems than just not being able to talk to girls.  You know what's harder than talking to a woman? Murdering one on a jogging trail.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MagSeven: brokenbiscuits: That's farking terrifying... I'm saddened for that woman who will no longer be with her family.

To a certain extent I sympathize with the guy, as well. Our society is image-obsessed and adults can be as cruel as school children. I've been there one petrified of talking to a woman because I could never imagine I would be attractive enough for her to even respond to. It's painful and toxic. It wasps your thinking.

That being said, my response has never been to murder said women so any further sympathy checks the fark out and heads to farking Alaska to get away from this sick shiat.

I can only sympathize with the fact that the guy is mentally ill. I don't think this crime has anything to do with image obsession or fear of women. I've seen guys way weirder looking than this dude outkicking their coverage all the time. This guy had way deeper problems than just not being able to talk to girls.  You know what's harder than talking to a woman? Murdering one on a jogging trail.


He already had a sexual assault conviction. This wasn't a shy man worried that the woman was going to make fun of him.
 
Sail Hatan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why are there incels when there are escorts?
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He said he was, "embarrassed and scared and figured that If I just killed somebody it would make all that go away and I wouldn't have to explain myself."

In the past I've suffered hugely from shyness[1]; I've never fully overcome that, and I still suffer to an extent from shyness, as well as badly from shame and anxiety; and I'm an incel; I've sometimes had self-destructive fantasies, like "if I test positive for-/am sick with- COVID (again) I won't have to do [activity that's causing my anxiety to flair up]"; but I'm not (I hope) a psychopath, and I've never considered harming anybody else

[1]Fark has more than once heard/endured the story of how I ran away from an interview with perhaps the nerdiest of employers: Games Workshop
 
mr_fulano
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ReluctantLondon: . He said he was, "embarrassed and scared and figured that If I just killed somebody it would make all that go away and I wouldn't have to explain myself."

In the past I've suffered hugely from shyness[1]; I've never fully overcome that, and I still suffer to an extent from shyness, as well as badly from shame and anxiety; and I'm an incel; I've sometimes had self-destructive fantasies, like "if I test positive for-/am sick with- COVID (again) I won't have to do [activity that's causing my anxiety to flair up]"; but I'm not (I hope) a psychopath, and I've never considered harming anybody else

[1]Fark has more than once heard/endured the story of how I ran away from an interview with perhaps the nerdiest of employers: Games Workshop


Dude I hope you are getting the help you need and have some kind of community of friends and/or family.
 
