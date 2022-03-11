 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hero "Every time I lose faith in humanity I check in with Andrés"
Original Tweet:  
Original Tweet:
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This man is a farking gift to humanity.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The world doesn't deserve Mr. Andres.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My company is matching donations to his charity. It's the 3rd time they've done this.  He runs a fantastic organization.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the WCK is one of the best charities anyone can donate to, especially now.
 
August11
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A warm meal changes everything. This guy is getting my money. Again.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mrs. Coffee Nerves' company is matching donations to WCK again so we maxed out again.

To be half the human he is would make one a giant.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's a very great man there.  Wish him the best.  Ceterum censeo Russia esse delendam.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We should name a chocolate mint after him.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I always try to donate to WCK. One of the few charities out there I actually feel like use my donations for something other than hassling me to donate more. He does good work.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size


you're right, Ms. Andres would restore the faith in humanity for anyone.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: We should name a chocolate mint after him.


He's already got his own song.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bittermang
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Thirteen comments on, and no Farker can summon the courage of mere words to even begin to describe the magnificence of his beard.

Glorious, goregous human being. A heart made out of pure 100% heart, inside that one there.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
seen him on interviews, he has a big personality to match his big work
 
