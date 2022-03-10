 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Normally if there's an empty spot in a museum, they put up a placard indicating that the piece has been loaned to a special exhibition or is being restored. Ukraine's a little different   (twitter.com) divider line
11
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

632 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2022 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
LMFAO
I hope this is true.  Whats funny is it'll probably still work.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gotta love these Ukrainians lol.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ukraine still has a lot of WWII stuff in storage.
After the war the Soviet Union scooped up everything that was left laying around, refurbed it, and put it into storage.
Back in the 90's and early '00's hundreds of Lugers, P-38's, Nagant rifles, and ammo were imported to the US from Ukraine.
And they still have more in storage such as MG42's and certainly more rifles.
Old small arms can still be lethal and effective.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
War never changes...
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The old stuff will work fine against the fuel trucks and supply lines. The Ukrainians have Javelin and NLAW for the tanks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you're gonna die, die with your boots on. I've yet to see an invading Russian armored division worthy of lacing up a pair of Ukrainian military boots.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Aren't there non-profits whose mission is to clear land mines and cluster bombs? Don't they need to dispose of the ordinance?
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If you're gonna die, die with your boots on. I've yet to see an invading Russian armored division worthy of lacing up a pair of Ukrainian military boots.


5. Iron Maiden - Die With Your Boots On - MAIDEN ENGLAND - 1988
Youtube BZ8FyShfnFc
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: War never changes...


The enemy hasn't changed much either. Hitler and Putin were both cut from the same filthy cloth.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: War never changes...


Let's hope we don't get Fallout.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.