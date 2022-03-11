 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Those Polish MiGs were actually somewhere between "not a great solution" and "a dog and pony show misdirection"   (thedrive.com) divider line
    Anti-aircraft warfare, Surface-to-air missile, World War II, air defense systems, Fighter aircraft, air superiority, Ukraine, S-300P  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering options are you have been attacked is generally too late.
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Netrngr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
SAMs are mobile and can be moved in pretty easily. I would say that your statement is only partially true given that planning should be done far ahead of need but only an idiot would stop looking for options when the fight starts. That would be tantamount to just throwing up their hands and say "Oh well, we didn't plan on this so we are done!".
Never give up and never surrender.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let's say I had something in THIS hand that would make you completely forget what was happening in my other hand
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
vudukungfu: Considering options are you have been attacked is generally too late.


Well, if we didn't spend all our time hemming and hawing about shiat...
 
Cheron
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just because it is March. So they need SAMs to take away the three and force them down low where it is easier to trap them.
 
Betep
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/air-space-magazine/fighter-jet-fights-both-sides-180975834/
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
1: Publicly announce a transfer of fighter aircraft to Ukraine

2:  Quietly arrange for air defense assets to shadow the aircraft transfer

3:  Let Russian intelligence spot the aircraft deploying to an airfield that's just vulnerable enough to make a tempting target

4:  Ambush the Russian air assets when they attack the airfield
 
Polish Hussar
Netrngr: SAMs are mobile and can be moved in pretty easily. I would say that your statement is only partially true given that planning should be done far ahead of need but only an idiot would stop looking for options when the fight starts. That would be tantamount to just throwing up their hands and say "Oh well, we didn't plan on this so we are done!".
Never give up and never surrender.


I was reading this thread, and it looks like the historical precedents for "never give up and never surrender" bode well for Ukraine.


Assuming only a perfect plan for the Ukrainian Army, territorials plus Russians faced only 150,000 of those conscript classes. Russian & puppet forces would only outnumber them 3.2 to one in a popular insurgency.

That isn't enough to win.

- Trent Telenko (@TrentTelenko) March 10, 2022 See these #'s

"However, when facing broadly popular insurgencies, counterinsurgents lost every time they possessed a force ratio advantage of 5-1 or less, failed half the time with odds between 6-1 and 10-1,

- Trent Telenko (@TrentTelenko) March 10, 2022
 
cleek
"Polish MIGs" is now the latest "Caravan" - just another GOP shibboleth.
 
RankStranger
So true, it is just impossible for minor military powers like NATO and the USA to provide both to Ukraine
 
Juc
I feel like this is the thread where we all go to have a stroke.

MythDragon
Netrngr: SAMs are mobile and can be moved in pretty easily. I would say that your statement is only partially true given that planning should be done far ahead of need but only an idiot would stop looking for options when the fight starts. That would be tantamount to just throwing up their hands and say "Oh well, we didn't plan on this so we are done!".
Never give up and never surrender.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Netrngr: SAMs are mobile and can be moved in pretty easily. I would say that your statement is only partially true given that planning should be done far ahead of need but only an idiot would stop looking for options when the fight starts. That would be tantamount to just throwing up their hands and say "Oh well, we didn't plan on this so we are done!".
Never give up and never surrender.

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Images you can hear
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I just assumed this would happen
1. US officially cancels coordination of MiGs to Ukraine in exchange for F-16s
2. Poland discretely gives MiGs to Ukraine anyways
3. US eventually gives F-16s to Poland
 
weirdneighbour
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size

Yes, it was all explained by this person already a few days ago, then was completely ignored. I can see her bolting if she has to deal with Fox and Friends type hosts.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: 1: Publicly announce a transfer of fighter aircraft to Ukraine

2:  Quietly arrange for air defense assets to shadow the aircraft transfer

3:  Let Russian intelligence spot the aircraft deploying to an airfield that's just vulnerable enough to make a tempting target

4:  Ambush the Russian air assets when they attack the airfield


Hell, the fighter aircraft could be inflatable and your plan would still work.
 
Polish Hussar
RankStranger: So true, it is just impossible for minor military powers like NATO and the USA to provide both to Ukraine


It's not merely a matter of giving Ukraine equipment, they need to be given equipment that they're already familiar with because there really isn't time for much training.  The man portable systems like Javelin and Stinger are fairly easy to learn, but something like an F-16 or the Patriot SAM system would take months to learn how to maintain and operate to a decent level.  The artificial horizons in Russian and Western aircraft don't even work the same way.  This is why the emphasis is on finding replacements for equipment Ukrainian forces were already using.

FTFA:  "And not just any SAM systems that fulfill the requirements, but Soviet-era systems that the Ukrainian military is fully trained on employing in combat and supporting in the field."
 
