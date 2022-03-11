 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Winter storm set to bring tornado threat, bomb-ass cyclones, forceful winds across several southern states this weekend. Nice knowin' ya, Texas   (the-sun.com) divider line
27
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nanookado
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lousy Smarch weather.  😒
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those pesky windmills and solar panels are causing trouble again?

/s
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Narrator: In fact, it was not nice knowing Texas.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bomb ass-cyclones*
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heyyy, my dad lives there
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: bomb ass-cyclones*


Don't get caught in the eye.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinner: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: bomb ass-cyclones*

Don't get caught in the eye.


Worst pink eye, ever.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had one of those this afternoon after eating gas station at post.

That poor bathroom. There were no survivors.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the 29th anniversary weekend of the Blizzard of '93. I'd say the timing is perfect for Something To Happen Again.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerrah Jones is making a pact with the Elder Gods for the Cowboys to win a playoff game.  The Elder God needs many sacrifices to distort reality that much.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Santa Fe and we're supposed to get rawed by a foot of snow. We desperately need it. Every single snow prediction this winter has been a fizzle.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amount of French Toast made will be absolutely staggering.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't fark up the chicken prices again like that cold front did a year or two ago. Monday  I picked up whole chicken for a dollar a pound and was genuinely happy.  Dollar a piece for wings at a bar and 50¢ at home is robbery.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping it means more votes for Beto at least
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
um ackshually no, it was not nice knowing you texas, and I hope that you suffer greatly
Love, Stephen
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quinlan promises to be Biden's Katrina.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: Heyyy, my dad lives there


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: um ackshually no, it was not nice knowing you texas, and I hope that you suffer greatly
Love, Stephen


Hate to tell you, but Dallas will be 20 degrees above freezing by Saturday afternoon.

Y'all are really upset a winter storm like last year never materialized this year.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HighwayBill: Narrator: In fact, it was not nice knowing Texas.


as someone living in Texas, this made me laugh....
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
low of 29-ish Friday night and curving to 80's on Monday..the horror.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Stephen_Falken: um ackshually no, it was not nice knowing you texas, and I hope that you suffer greatly
Love, Stephen

Hate to tell you, but Dallas will be 20 degrees above freezing by Saturday afternoon.

Y'all are really upset a winter storm like last year never materialized this year.


LOL don't care, just hate tx, whatevs
 
Dodo David
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder where Cancun Cruz and his wife are right now.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Gee, I wonder where Cancun Cruz and his wife are right now.


DC or Houston. Storm's not even going to get close to Houston.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Gee, I wonder where Cancun Cruz and his wife are right now.


Cruz is apparently cosplaying with the Krazy Kovidiot Konvoy on the DC Beltway this week.
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1. A lot of Texas isn't even in the path of precipitation
2. The storm appears to be moving east (away from Texas)
3. Temperatures are barely below freezing (not a huge deal)
4. Houston isn't even in the "thunderstorm" area
5. Storm looks short

Texas has lots of things to be made fun of, but this one is a stretch.
 
