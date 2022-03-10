 Skip to content
(WSLS Virginia)   This teen proves to be the decent adult her father is not   (wsls.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't that sort shiat illegal?  I remember a recent story about an employer finding himself in legal trouble for a similar stunt.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

EvilEgg: Isn't that sort shiat illegal?  I remember a recent story about an employer finding himself in legal trouble for a similar stunt.


Was that the one about the wages owed from working at a mechanic shop and the dude dumped oil-covered pennies on their driveway?

It's probably different set of laws governing payment of wages vs child support (unless wages are being garnished for CS).
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good on both mother and daughter.
What a dick of a "dad."
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: EvilEgg: Isn't that sort shiat illegal?  I remember a recent story about an employer finding himself in legal trouble for a similar stunt.

Was that the one about the wages owed from working at a mechanic shop and the dude dumped oil-covered pennies on their driveway?

It's probably different set of laws governing payment of wages vs child support (unless wages are being garnished for CS).


That's the one.  But since this sort of stuff doesn't happen frequently, there has to legal consequences preventing i. There are a lot of bitter divorces.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Good on both mother and daughter.
What a dick of a "dad."


Dick move. But evidently he did pay child support for the full 18 years, or however long, and all of it (else wouldn't have been the final payment). That's better than many absent fathers, even if he didn't like it
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was an immature move, but at least heused common cents.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hope he got a receipt.  Otherwise, it doesn't count.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Isn't that sort shiat illegal?  I remember a recent story about an employer finding himself in legal trouble for a similar stunt.


The act is mostly legal. A bank might pitch a fit, so your ability to process the money would be "untouchable" unless you jump through hoops. A major headache.

The WAY you want to he an asshole, makes it actually illegal.

If you owe money, and just dump it out on the street, no receipt, no proof of money delivery, you didn't really pay someone and screwed yourself harder than you could possibly imagine.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In before Farkers insist that she has to accept it because it's legal currency!!!
SHE HAS TO!!!!!
This story hits the news cycle every 3 months for decades now. Usually not for child support, though.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Isn't that sort shiat illegal?  I remember a recent story about an employer finding himself in legal trouble for a similar stunt.


Not the pennies part, nor the dumping part. There was illegal retaliation taken against the employee and the business owner was stupid enough to post about it on their company website.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Squik2: lindalouwho: Good on both mother and daughter.
What a dick of a "dad."

Dick move. But evidently he did pay child support for the full 18 years, or however long, and all of it (else wouldn't have been the final payment). That's better than many absent fathers, even if he didn't like it


Let's dig a ditch to lower the bar into.
 
tekmo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTFA: 18-year-old Avery Sanford said she was in the middle of her class when he pulled up in a trailer and dumped the pennies in the street in front of her house

I'd have reported the asshole for dumping.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tekmo: FTFA: 18-year-old Avery Sanford said she was in the middle of her class when he pulled up in a trailer and dumped the pennies in the street in front of her house

I'd have reported the asshole for dumping.


She just did, should anyone care to do anything about it.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you're having trouble grasping that many pennies.

It weighs as much as 1000 bananas.
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jtown: Hope he got a receipt.  Otherwise, it doesn't count.

I hope he didn't get a receipt, actually. That would be farking hilarious!

Squik2: lindalouwho: Good on both mother and daughter.
What a dick of a "dad."

Dick move. But evidently he did pay child support for the full 18 years, or however long, and all of it (else wouldn't have been the final payment). That's better than many absent fathers, even if he didn't like it

Really poor example for the kid though, and not exactly making good memories for her either.

I can see things not working between the parents, but why not try to have a good relationship with the kid? Don't people think about the impression this leaves on a young person? For the rest of her life, she'll remember that time her dad dumped a huge load of pennies on the lawn, just to be spiteful.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Diabolic: It was an immature move, but at least heused common cents.


<old b&w movie guy, "Get out!" gif here>
 
lithven
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jtown: Hope he got a receipt.  Otherwise, it doesn't count.


There's no way I'd sign a receipt for such a delivery unless he sat there and counted every penny. He could make his job easier if they were sealed bank rolls but even then he'd need to count them to prove he delivered what he claimed otherwise he can write a check.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Squik2: lindalouwho: Good on both mother and daughter.
What a dick of a "dad."

Dick move. But evidently he did pay child support for the full 18 years, or however long, and all of it (else wouldn't have been the final payment). That's better than many absent fathers, even if he didn't like it


I'll take my non-support-paying dad over this chucklefark any day.  I was 37 when my dad finally finished paying off his tab.  But at least he was always in my life being a decent person and making sure I was well connected to his side of the family.  I never once wondered if he loved me.  It was obvious.

Paying child support is good but it doesn't make him a father.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Here's an 80,000 penny donation! They're unrolled! They weigh over 500 pounds!

Gee, uh ... thanks?
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't know about Virginia but in Minnesota your "spousal maintenance" was taken right out of your paycheck and transferred to the recipients account . When the child turned 18 or graduated high school whichever happens last then you're done with those payments.

A bit of paperwork to start and end it but you aren't doing the payment drop off at all.

/This was my experience in MN
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think the oil covered pennies from the mechanic's boss were oily enough and massive enough to be considered a 'hazardus dump' which incurredd the fin. Legal because legal tender for all U.S. debt. Just not the oil.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

